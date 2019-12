This table allows you to know how fast BNS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-01-06 $0.9 (CAD) 2019-09-30 $0.6793 2019-07-01 $0.6632 2019-04-01 $0.6478 2018-12-31 $0.6227 2018-10-01 $0.6508 2018-07-02 $0.6169 2018-04-02 $0.6368 2017-12-29 $0.6248 2017-10-02 $0.6351 2017-06-29 $0.5747 2017-03-31 $0.5679 2016-12-29 $0.5474 2016-09-30 $0.5651 2016-06-30 $0.5577 2016-04-01 $0.5445 2015-12-31 $0.5032 2015-10-02 $0.5313 2015-07-02 $0.5468 2015-04-02 $0.5432 2015-01-02 $0.5677 2014-10-03 $0.5889 2014-06-30 $0.5972 2014-03-28 $0.5742 2014-01-03 $0.5828 2013-09-27 $0.6007 2013-06-28 $0.5746 2013-03-28 $0.588 2012-12-28 $0.5743 2012-09-28 $0.5798 2012-06-29 $0.5357 2012-03-30 $0.5501 2011-12-29 $0.5119 2011-09-30 $0.4944 2011-06-30 $0.5343 2011-04-01 $0.5367 2010-12-31 $0.4903 2010-10-01 $0.4749 2010-07-01 $0.4673 2010-04-01 $0.4824 2009-12-31 $0.4668 2009-10-02 $0.4559 2009-07-02 $0.4246 2009-04-03 $0.3911 2009-01-02 $0.4042 2008-10-03 $0.4536 2008-06-30 $0.4835 2008-03-28 $0.4595 2007-12-28 $0.4795 2007-09-28 $0.4496 2007-06-29 $0.4207 2007-03-30 $0.3617 2006-12-28 $0.3631 2006-09-29 $0.3492 2006-06-29 $0.3483 2006-03-31 $0.3088 2005-12-29 $0.3084 2005-09-30 $0.2909 2005-06-30 $0.2764 2005-04-01 $0.2633 2004-12-31 $0.2653 2004-10-01 $0.2375 2004-07-01 $0.225 2004-04-02 $0.5 (CAD) 2004-01-02 $0.09635 2003-10-03 $0.08195 2003-06-30 $0.08095 2003-03-28 $0.0683 2003-01-03 $0.06375 2002-09-27 $0.05865 2002-06-28 $0.0608 2002-03-28 $0.0579 2001-12-28 $0.0531 2001-09-28 $0.0538 2001-06-28 $0.051 2001-03-30 $0.0492 2000-12-28 $0.04625 2000-09-29 $0.0466 2000-06-29 $0.04055 2000-03-31 $0.0412 1999-12-31 $0.04125 1999-10-01 $0.04085 1999-07-01 $0.03565 1999-04-01 $0.03485 1998-12-31 $0.0341 1998-10-02 $0.03225 1998-07-03 $0.03405 1998-04-03 $0.03515 1998-01-02 $0.017525 1997-10-03 $0.01685 1997-06-30 $0.016725 1997-03-27 $0.0167 1997-01-03 $0.0168 1996-09-27 $0.01555 1996-06-27 $0.015575 1996-03-29 $0.0142 1995-12-27 $0.014225 1995-09-29 $0.014375 1995-06-29 $0.014075