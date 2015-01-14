Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Bank of Nova Scotia

Stock

BNS

Price as of:

$56.36 -0.22 -0.39%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

BNS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.80%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.57%

EPS $5.37

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BNS DARS™ Rating

BNS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

165,421

Open Price

$56.67

Day's Range

$56.32 - $56.69

Previous Close

$56.58

52 week low / high

$48.34 - $58.22

Percent off 52 week high

-3.19%

BNS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.9000

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 06

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.9000

2019-11-26

2020-01-06

2020-01-07

2020-01-29

Regular

Trade BNS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BNS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BNS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-06

$0.9 (CAD)

2019-09-30

$0.6793

2019-07-01

$0.6632

2019-04-01

$0.6478

2018-12-31

$0.6227

2018-10-01

$0.6508

2018-07-02

$0.6169

2018-04-02

$0.6368

2017-12-29

$0.6248

2017-10-02

$0.6351

2017-06-29

$0.5747

2017-03-31

$0.5679

2016-12-29

$0.5474

2016-09-30

$0.5651

2016-06-30

$0.5577

2016-04-01

$0.5445

2015-12-31

$0.5032

2015-10-02

$0.5313

2015-07-02

$0.5468

2015-04-02

$0.5432

2015-01-02

$0.5677

2014-10-03

$0.5889

2014-06-30

$0.5972

2014-03-28

$0.5742

2014-01-03

$0.5828

2013-09-27

$0.6007

2013-06-28

$0.5746

2013-03-28

$0.588

2012-12-28

$0.5743

2012-09-28

$0.5798

2012-06-29

$0.5357

2012-03-30

$0.5501

2011-12-29

$0.5119

2011-09-30

$0.4944

2011-06-30

$0.5343

2011-04-01

$0.5367

2010-12-31

$0.4903

2010-10-01

$0.4749

2010-07-01

$0.4673

2010-04-01

$0.4824

2009-12-31

$0.4668

2009-10-02

$0.4559

2009-07-02

$0.4246

2009-04-03

$0.3911

2009-01-02

$0.4042

2008-10-03

$0.4536

2008-06-30

$0.4835

2008-03-28

$0.4595

2007-12-28

$0.4795

2007-09-28

$0.4496

2007-06-29

$0.4207

2007-03-30

$0.3617

2006-12-28

$0.3631

2006-09-29

$0.3492

2006-06-29

$0.3483

2006-03-31

$0.3088

2005-12-29

$0.3084

2005-09-30

$0.2909

2005-06-30

$0.2764

2005-04-01

$0.2633

2004-12-31

$0.2653

2004-10-01

$0.2375

2004-07-01

$0.225

2004-04-02

$0.5 (CAD)

2004-01-02

$0.09635

2003-10-03

$0.08195

2003-06-30

$0.08095

2003-03-28

$0.0683

2003-01-03

$0.06375

2002-09-27

$0.05865

2002-06-28

$0.0608

2002-03-28

$0.0579

2001-12-28

$0.0531

2001-09-28

$0.0538

2001-06-28

$0.051

2001-03-30

$0.0492

2000-12-28

$0.04625

2000-09-29

$0.0466

2000-06-29

$0.04055

2000-03-31

$0.0412

1999-12-31

$0.04125

1999-10-01

$0.04085

1999-07-01

$0.03565

1999-04-01

$0.03485

1998-12-31

$0.0341

1998-10-02

$0.03225

1998-07-03

$0.03405

1998-04-03

$0.03515

1998-01-02

$0.017525

1997-10-03

$0.01685

1997-06-30

$0.016725

1997-03-27

$0.0167

1997-01-03

$0.0168

1996-09-27

$0.01555

1996-06-27

$0.015575

1996-03-29

$0.0142

1995-12-27

$0.014225

1995-09-29

$0.014375

1995-06-29

$0.014075

BNS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BNS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BNS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BNS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BNS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.05%

7.52%

2years

BNS

News
BNS

Research
BNS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BNS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BNS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9000 (CAD)

2019-11-26

2020-01-06

2020-01-07

2020-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6793

2019-08-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6632

2019-05-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6478

2019-02-26

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6227

2018-11-27

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6508

2018-08-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6169

2018-05-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6368

2018-02-27

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6248

2017-11-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6351

2017-08-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5747

2017-05-30

2017-06-29

2017-07-04

2017-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5679

2017-02-28

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5474

2016-11-29

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5651

2016-08-30

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5577

2016-05-31

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5445

2016-03-01

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5032

2015-12-01

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

2016-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5313

2015-08-28

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5468

2015-05-28

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5432

2015-03-02

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5677

2014-12-05

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5889

2014-08-26

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

2014-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5972

2014-05-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5742

2014-03-04

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5828

2013-12-06

2014-01-03

2014-01-07

2014-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6007

2013-08-27

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5746

2013-05-28

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5880

2013-03-05

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5743

2012-12-07

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5798

2012-08-28

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5357

2012-05-29

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5501

2012-03-06

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5119

2011-12-02

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4944

2011-08-30

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5343

2011-05-31

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5367

2011-03-08

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4903

2010-12-03

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

2011-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4749

2010-08-31

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4673

2010-06-01

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4824

2010-03-09

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4668

2009-12-08

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

2010-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4559

2009-08-28

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

2009-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4246

2009-05-28

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3911

2009-03-03

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

2009-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4042

2008-12-02

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4536

2008-08-26

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

2008-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4835

2008-05-27

2008-06-30

2008-07-02

2008-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4595

2008-03-04

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4795

2007-12-06

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4496

2007-08-28

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4207

2007-05-29

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3617

2007-03-06

2007-03-30

2007-04-03

2007-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3631

2006-12-08

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3492

2006-08-29

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

2006-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3483

2006-05-29

2006-06-29

2006-07-04

2006-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3088

2006-03-03

2006-03-31

2006-04-04

2006-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3084

2005-11-29

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2909

2005-08-30

2005-09-30

2005-10-04

2005-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2764

2005-05-31

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2633

2005-03-01

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2653

2004-11-30

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2004-08-31

2004-10-01

2004-10-05

2004-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2004-06-01

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000 (CAD)

2004-03-01

2004-04-02

2004-04-06

2004-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0964

2003-12-02

2004-01-02

2004-01-06

2004-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0820

2003-08-26

2003-10-03

2003-10-07

2003-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0810

2003-05-27

2003-06-30

2003-07-02

2003-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

2003-03-04

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0638

2002-12-03

2003-01-03

2003-01-07

2003-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

2002-08-27

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0608

2002-05-28

2002-06-28

2002-07-02

2002-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0579

2002-03-05

2002-03-28

2002-04-02

2002-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2001-12-05

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0538

2001-08-28

2001-09-28

2001-10-02

2001-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0510

2001-05-29

2001-06-28

2001-07-03

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2001-03-06

2001-03-30

2001-04-03

2001-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2000-12-06

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0466

2000-08-29

2000-09-29

2000-10-03

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

2000-06-01

2000-06-29

2000-07-04

2000-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0412

2000-02-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-04

2000-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1999-11-30

1999-12-31

2000-01-04

2000-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0409

1999-08-31

1999-10-01

1999-10-05

1999-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0357

1999-05-26

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0349

1999-03-02

1999-04-01

1999-04-06

1999-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0341

1998-12-02

1998-12-31

1999-01-05

1999-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0323

1998-08-25

1998-10-02

1998-10-06

1998-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0341

1998-05-26

1998-07-03

1998-07-07

1998-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

1998-02-24

1998-04-03

1998-04-07

1998-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1997-11-26

1998-01-02

1998-01-06

1998-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0169

1997-08-26

1997-10-03

1997-10-07

1997-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-05-27

1997-06-30

1997-07-02

1997-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-02-25

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0168

1996-11-28

1997-01-03

1997-01-07

1997-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0156

1996-08-27

1996-09-27

1996-10-01

1996-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0156

1996-05-28

1996-06-27

1996-07-02

1996-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

1996-02-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-02

1996-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

1995-11-30

1995-12-27

1996-01-02

1996-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

1995-08-29

1995-09-29

1995-10-03

1995-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1995-05-30

1995-06-29

1995-07-04

1995-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

BNS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Bank of Nova Scotia on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BNS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) (commonly known as Scotiabank) is a financial services company that focuses on retail, commercial, corporate and investment banking. The bank has three business lines, Canadian Banking, International Banking, and Scotia Capital and Global Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1832, and is based in Toronto, Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia is largely affected by the general Canadian economy. As well, Bank of Nova Scotia is affected by capital markets in Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia has been paying dividends since 1833, and has increased dividends in 42 of the last 45 years. The most recent cut to its dividend was in 2013. Bank of Nova Scotia pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X