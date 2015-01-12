Best Dividend Stocks
Sysco Corp

Stock

SYY

Price as of:

$49.59 +2.34 +4.95%

Industry

Food Wholesale

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Food Wholesale /

Sysco Corp (SYY)

SYY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.81%

services Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

55.82%

EPS $3.22

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

49 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SYY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,393,200

Open Price

$49.04

Day's Range

$48.77 - $52.68

Previous Close

$47.25

52 week low / high

$26.0 - $85.98

Percent off 52 week high

-42.32%

SYY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SYY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SYY

Compare SYY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SYY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SYY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SYY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-02

$0.45

2020-01-02

$0.45

2019-10-03

$0.39

2019-07-03

$0.39

2019-04-04

$0.39

2019-01-03

$0.39

2018-10-04

$0.36

2018-07-05

$0.36

2018-04-05

$0.36

2018-01-04

$0.36

2017-10-05

$0.33

2017-07-05

$0.33

2017-04-05

$0.33

2017-01-04

$0.33

2016-10-05

$0.31

2016-06-29

$0.31

2016-03-30

$0.31

2016-01-06

$0.31

2015-09-30

$0.3

2015-06-30

$0.3

2015-03-31

$0.3

2014-12-30

$0.3

2014-10-01

$0.29

2014-07-01

$0.29

2014-04-02

$0.29

2013-12-31

$0.29

2013-10-02

$0.28

2013-07-02

$0.28

2013-04-03

$0.28

2013-01-02

$0.28

2012-10-03

$0.27

2012-07-03

$0.27

2012-04-03

$0.27

2012-01-04

$0.27

2011-10-05

$0.26

2011-06-29

$0.26

2011-03-30

$0.26

2011-01-05

$0.26

2010-09-29

$0.25

2010-06-30

$0.25

2010-03-30

$0.25

2009-12-29

$0.25

2009-10-06

$0.24

2009-06-30

$0.24

2009-04-01

$0.24

2008-12-30

$0.24

2008-10-01

$0.22

2008-07-01

$0.22

2008-04-02

$0.22

2008-01-02

$0.22

2007-10-03

$0.19

2007-07-03

$0.19

2007-04-03

$0.19

2007-01-03

$0.19

2006-10-04

$0.17

2006-07-05

$0.17

2006-04-05

$0.17

2006-01-04

$0.17

2005-10-05

$0.15

2005-06-29

$0.15

2005-03-30

$0.15

2005-01-05

$0.15

2004-09-29

$0.13

2004-06-30

$0.13

2004-03-31

$0.13

2003-12-30

$0.13

2003-10-01

$0.11

2003-07-01

$0.11

2003-04-02

$0.11

2002-12-31

$0.11

2002-10-02

$0.09

2002-07-02

$0.09

2002-04-03

$0.09

2002-01-02

$0.09

2001-10-03

$0.07

2001-07-03

$0.07

2001-04-04

$0.07

2001-01-03

$0.07

2000-10-04

$0.06

2000-07-05

$0.06

2000-04-05

$0.06

2000-01-05

$0.06

1999-09-29

$0.05

1999-06-30

$0.05

1999-03-30

$0.05

1998-12-29

$0.05

1998-09-30

$0.045

1998-06-30

$0.045

1998-04-01

$0.045

1997-12-30

$0.0425

1997-10-01

$0.0375

1997-07-01

$0.0375

1997-04-02

$0.0375

1996-12-31

$0.0375

1996-10-02

$0.0325

1996-07-02

$0.0325

1996-04-02

$0.0325

1996-01-24

$0.0325

1995-10-25

$0.0275

1995-07-26

$0.0275

SYY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SYY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SYY

Metric

SYY Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SYY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.89%

15.38%

49years

SYY

News
SYY

Research
SYY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SYY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

SYY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4500

2020-02-27

2020-04-02

2020-04-03

2020-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-11-14

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-07-26

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-05-23

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2019-02-21

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2018-11-15

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-07-27

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-05-24

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-02-23

2018-04-05

2018-04-06

2018-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-11-17

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-07-28

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-05-25

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-02-24

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-11-16

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-08-26

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-05-20

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-02-19

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2015-11-18

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-08-21

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-05-22

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-02-13

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-11-19

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-08-22

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-05-23

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2014-02-21

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-11-15

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-08-23

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-05-17

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-02-13

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-11-14

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-08-24

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-05-23

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-02-17

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2011-11-16

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-08-26

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-05-20

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-02-25

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-11-12

2011-01-05

2011-01-07

2011-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-08-27

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-05-21

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-02-19

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-11-17

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-09-25

2009-10-06

2009-10-08

2009-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-05-15

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-02-13

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-11-19

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-09-12

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-05-14

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-02-22

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-11-09

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-09-19

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-05-11

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2007-02-09

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-11-10

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-09-08

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-05-12

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-02-17

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-11-10

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-09-09

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-05-13

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-02-18

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-11-12

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-09-03

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-05-14

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-02-13

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-11-07

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-09-12

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-05-09

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-02-07

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-11-08

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-09-13

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-05-10

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-02-08

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-11-09

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-09-12

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-05-11

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-02-09

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-11-03

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-09-08

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-05-10

2000-07-05

2000-07-07

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-02-09

2000-04-05

2000-04-07

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-11-05

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-09-03

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-05-12

1999-06-30

1999-07-02

1999-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-02-10

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-11-06

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-09-04

1998-09-30

1998-10-02

1998-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-05-13

1998-06-30

1998-07-02

1998-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-02-11

1998-04-01

1998-04-03

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1997-11-07

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-09-05

1997-10-01

1997-10-03

1997-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-05-14

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-02-12

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-11-01

1996-12-31

1997-01-03

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-09-06

1996-10-02

1996-10-04

1996-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-05-08

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-02-14

1996-04-02

1996-04-04

1996-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1995-11-03

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1995-09-01

1995-10-25

1995-10-27

1995-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1995-05-10

1995-07-26

1995-07-28

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

SYY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Sysco Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SYY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Food Wholesale

Sysco (SYY) is the world’s largest broadline food distributor. The company focuses on marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, hotels and inns, and other foodservice and hospitality businesses, serving over 400,000 clients. Sysco was founded in 1969, and is headquartered in Houston, TX. Sysco has been paying dividends since 1971, and has raised them consistently annually every year since then. It is a dividend aristocrat, since it has been increasing dividends for more than 25 years. Sysco pays its dividends quarterly.

