Federal Realty Investment Trust

Stock

FRT

Price as of:

$127.22 -0.65 -0.51%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

FRT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.28%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$4.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

120.82%

EPS $3.48

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

51 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FRT DARS™ Rating

FRT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$127.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

902,000

Open Price

$128.19

Day's Range

$127.07 - $128.52

Previous Close

$127.87

52 week low / high

$115.09 - $141.35

Percent off 52 week high

-10.00%

FRT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.0500

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.0500

2019-10-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-15

Regular

FRT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FRT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$1.05

2019-09-20

$1.05

2019-06-20

$1.02

2019-03-13

$1.02

2018-12-31

$1.02

2018-09-20

$1.02

2018-06-21

$1.0

2018-03-13

$1.0

2017-12-29

$1.0

2017-09-21

$1.0

2017-06-20

$0.98

2017-03-10

$0.98

2016-12-29

$0.98

2016-09-20

$0.98

2016-06-20

$0.94

2016-03-16

$0.94

2015-12-30

$0.94

2015-09-18

$0.94

2015-06-18

$0.87

2015-03-18

$0.87

2014-12-30

$0.87

2014-09-18

$0.87

2014-06-19

$0.78

2014-03-19

$0.78

2013-12-30

$0.78

2013-09-19

$0.78

2013-06-19

$0.73

2013-03-12

$0.73

2012-12-28

$0.73

2012-09-19

$0.73

2012-06-20

$0.69

2012-03-15

$0.69

2011-12-29

$0.69

2011-09-20

$0.69

2011-06-21

$0.67

2011-03-15

$0.67

2010-12-30

$0.67

2010-09-21

$0.67

2010-06-22

$0.66

2010-03-15

$0.66

2009-12-30

$0.66

2009-09-21

$0.66

2009-06-22

$0.65

2009-03-17

$0.65

2008-12-30

$0.65

2008-09-19

$0.65

2008-06-20

$0.61

2008-03-17

$0.61

2007-12-28

$0.61

2007-09-19

$0.61

2007-06-20

$0.575

2007-03-09

$0.575

2006-12-28

$0.575

2006-09-20

$0.575

2006-06-21

$0.555

2006-03-10

$0.555

2005-12-29

$0.555

2005-09-21

$0.555

2005-06-21

$0.555

2005-03-14

$0.505

2004-12-30

$0.505

2004-09-22

$0.505

2004-06-22

$0.49

2004-03-22

$0.49

2003-12-30

$0.49

2003-09-23

$0.49

2003-06-23

$0.485

2003-03-25

$0.485

2002-12-30

$0.485

2002-09-24

$0.485

2002-06-21

$0.48

2002-03-21

$0.48

2001-12-28

$0.48

2001-10-03

$0.48

2001-06-21

$0.47

2001-03-21

$0.47

2000-12-28

$0.47

2000-09-28

$0.47

2000-06-22

$0.45

2000-03-22

$0.45

1999-12-30

$0.45

1999-10-04

$0.45

1999-06-23

$0.44

1999-03-23

$0.44

1998-12-30

$0.44

1998-09-23

$0.44

1998-06-23

$0.43

1998-03-23

$0.43

1997-12-30

$0.43

1997-09-23

$0.43

1997-06-23

$0.42

1997-03-21

$0.42

1996-12-30

$0.42

1996-09-24

$0.42

1996-06-26

$0.41

1996-03-21

$0.41

1995-12-28

$0.41

1995-09-21

$0.41

1995-06-23

$0.395

FRT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FRT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FRT

Metric

FRT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FRT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.03%

3.96%

51years

FRT

FRT

FRT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FRT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

FRT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0500

2019-10-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2019-08-01

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0200

2019-05-02

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0200

2019-02-13

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0200

2018-10-31

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0200

2018-08-01

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-05-02

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-02-13

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2017-11-01

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2017-07-31

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2017-05-03

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2017-02-13

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2016-11-02

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2016-08-04

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2016-05-04

2016-06-20

2016-06-22

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2016-02-09

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2015-11-04

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9400

2015-08-05

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2015-05-07

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2015-02-10

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2014-10-30

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8700

2014-08-07

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2014-05-08

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2014-02-11

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2013-10-31

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2013-08-01

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2013-05-01

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2013-02-12

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2012-11-01

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2012-08-01

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2012-05-07

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2012-02-15

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2011-11-03

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2011-08-03

2011-09-20

2011-09-22

2011-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2011-05-05

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2011-02-15

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2010-11-03

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2010-08-04

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2010-05-04

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2010-02-17

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2009-11-04

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2009-08-04

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2009-05-06

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2009-02-18

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2008-10-29

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2008-07-30

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2008-05-07

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2008-02-12

2008-03-17

2008-03-19

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2007-10-31

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2007-08-01

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2007-05-02

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2007-02-13

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2006-11-06

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2006-08-02

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2006-05-03

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2006-03-10

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2005-10-31

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2005-09-07

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5550

2005-06-06

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2005-03-03

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2004-12-14

2004-12-30

2005-01-03

2005-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2004-09-07

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2004-06-10

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2004-03-03

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2003-12-02

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2003-08-11

2003-09-23

2003-09-25

2003-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2003-06-03

2003-06-23

2003-06-25

2003-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2003-03-04

2003-03-25

2003-03-27

2003-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2002-12-13

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2002-09-13

2002-09-24

2002-09-26

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2002-05-01

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2002-02-28

2002-03-21

2002-03-25

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2001-11-07

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2001-09-21

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2001-05-07

2001-06-21

2001-06-25

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2001-03-12

2001-03-21

2001-03-23

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2000-11-02

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2000-09-19

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2000-06-14

2000-06-22

2000-06-26

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2000-03-07

2000-03-22

2000-03-24

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1999-11-04

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1999-09-23

1999-10-04

1999-10-06

1999-10-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1999-05-05

1999-06-23

1999-06-25

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1999-02-22

1999-03-23

1999-03-25

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1998-12-11

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1998-09-02

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1998-05-06

1998-06-23

1998-06-25

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1998-02-20

1998-03-23

1998-03-25

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1997-11-24

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

1997-09-11

1997-09-23

1997-09-25

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-05-07

1997-06-23

1997-06-25

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-02-20

1997-03-21

1997-03-25

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1996-11-21

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1996-09-11

1996-09-24

1996-09-26

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1996-06-12

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1996-02-16

1996-03-21

1996-03-25

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1995-11-21

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1995-09-12

1995-09-21

1995-09-25

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

1995-05-11

1995-06-23

1995-06-27

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

FRT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Federal Realty Investment Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FRT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

Federal Realty Investment Trust- (FRT)-is an equity real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of high quality retail assets. Federal Realty's portfolio (excluding joint venture properties) contains approximately 18.2 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. In addition, the Trust has an ownership interest in approximately 1.0 million square feet of retail space through a joint venture in which the Trust has a 30% interest. Our operating portfolio (excluding joint venture properties) was 96.7% leased to national, regional, and local retailers as of December 31, 2007, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 2.5% of annualized base rent. Federal Realty has paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders continuously since its founding in 1962, and has increased its dividend rate for 40 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

