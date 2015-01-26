This company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of storage products that enable people to create, manage, experience, and preserve digital content. The company principally offers hard drives comprising 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch form factors. It offers hard drives for performance enterprise and capacity enterprise, as well as solid-state drives for embedded applications under the HGST Ultrastar, WD RE, WD XE, and WD SiliconDrive brand names; hard drives and solid-state drives for desktop and mobile PCs under the HGST Deskstar, HGST Travelstar, WD Black, WD Blue, WD Green, WD Red, and WD VelociRaptor brand names; and drives used in consumer electronics, and entertainment and navigation systems used in automobiles under the HGST Cinemaster, HGST Endurastar, WD, and HGST iVDR brand names. It also offers hard drives embedded into WD, HGST, and G-Technology-branded external storage appliances with capacities ranging from 500 GB to 12 TB and using various interfaces, such as USB 2.0, USB 3.0, external SATA, FireWire, and Ethernet network connections. The company sells its products to computer manufacturers, resellers, and retailers worldwide. It serves markets addressing storage opportunities, including enterprise and cloud data centers, client, consumer electronics, backup, the Internet, and other markets, such as automotive and home and small office networking. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.