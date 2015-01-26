Best Dividend Stocks
Western Digital

Stock

WDC

Price as of:

$36.75 +1.89 +5.5%

Industry

Data Storage Devices

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Data Storage Devices /

Western Digital (WDC)

WDC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.38%

technology Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

63.59%

EPS $3.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WDC DARS™ Rating

WDC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,160

Open Price

$36.75

Day's Range

$36.75 - $36.75

Previous Close

$34.37

52 week low / high

$27.4 - $72.0

Percent off 52 week high

-49.64%

WDC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5000

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5000

2020-02-13

2020-04-02

2020-04-03

2020-04-17

Regular

WDC

Compare WDC to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade WDC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

WDC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WDC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-02

$0.5

2020-01-02

$0.5

2019-10-03

$0.5

2019-06-27

$0.5

2019-03-28

$0.5

2018-12-27

$0.5

2018-09-27

$0.5

2018-06-28

$0.5

2018-03-28

$0.5

2017-12-28

$0.5

2017-09-28

$0.5

2017-06-28

$0.5

2017-03-29

$0.5

2016-12-28

$0.5

2016-09-28

$0.5

2016-06-29

$0.5

2016-03-30

$0.5

2015-12-29

$0.5

2015-09-30

$0.5

2015-06-30

$0.5

2015-03-31

$0.5

2014-12-30

$0.4

2014-10-01

$0.4

2014-06-25

$0.4

2014-03-26

$0.3

2013-12-24

$0.3

2013-09-26

$0.25

2013-06-26

$0.25

2013-03-26

$0.25

2012-12-12

$0.25

2012-09-26

$0.25

WDC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

WDC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WDC

Metric

WDC Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

WDC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

33.33%

0years

WDC

News
WDC

Research
WDC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WDC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

WDC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5000

2020-02-13

2020-04-02

2020-04-03

2020-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-11-14

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-08-07

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-05-02

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2019-02-14

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-11-07

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-08-01

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-05-02

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-01-29

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-11-01

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-08-03

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-05-03

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-02-01

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-11-03

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-08-03

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-05-04

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-02-10

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-11-03

2015-12-29

2016-01-01

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-08-04

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-05-05

2015-06-30

2015-07-03

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-02-03

2015-03-31

2015-04-03

2015-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-11-05

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-08-04

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-05-14

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-02-06

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-11-13

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-09-19

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-16

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-02-14

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-09-13

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

WDC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Western Digital on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WDC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Data Storage Devices

This company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of storage products that enable people to create, manage, experience, and preserve digital content. The company principally offers hard drives comprising 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch form factors. It offers hard drives for performance enterprise and capacity enterprise, as well as solid-state drives for embedded applications under the HGST Ultrastar, WD RE, WD XE, and WD SiliconDrive brand names; hard drives and solid-state drives for desktop and mobile PCs under the HGST Deskstar, HGST Travelstar, WD Black, WD Blue, WD Green, WD Red, and WD VelociRaptor brand names; and drives used in consumer electronics, and entertainment and navigation systems used in automobiles under the HGST Cinemaster, HGST Endurastar, WD, and HGST iVDR brand names. It also offers hard drives embedded into WD, HGST, and G-Technology-branded external storage appliances with capacities ranging from 500 GB to 12 TB and using various interfaces, such as USB 2.0, USB 3.0, external SATA, FireWire, and Ethernet network connections. The company sells its products to computer manufacturers, resellers, and retailers worldwide. It serves markets addressing storage opportunities, including enterprise and cloud data centers, client, consumer electronics, backup, the Internet, and other markets, such as automotive and home and small office networking. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

