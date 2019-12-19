News
Medtronic, Danaher and British American Tobacco Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.
Your personalized experience is almost ready.
Thank you!
Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.
Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience
News
Shauvik Haldar Dec 23, 2019
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, December 23. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities include four dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.
There are 25 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
|Ticker
|Name
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|MDT
|Medtronic Plc.
|0.54
|12/26/2019
|1.90%
|DHR
|Danaher Corp.
|0.17
|12/26/2019
|0.45%
|BTI
|British American Tobacco Plc.
|0.67
|12/26/2019
|6.13%
|MO
|Altria Group
|0.84
|12/24/2019
|6.70%
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International, Inc.
|0.29
|12/30/2019
|2.14%
|SYK
|Stryker Corp.
|0.58
|12/30/2019
|1.13%
|ITW
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|1.07
|12/30/2019
|2.41%
|DE
|Deere & Co.
|0.76
|12/30/2019
|1.76%
|TRP
|TC Energy Corp.
|0.57
|12/30/2019
|4.44%
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|0.55
|12/30/2019
|0.60%
|SRE
|Sempra Energy
|0.97
|12/27/2019
|2.60%
|CM
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|1.08
|12/26/2019
|5.20%
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|0.41
|12/24/2019
|2.60%
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|1.52
|12/30/2019
|2.90%
|A
|Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|0.18
|12/30/2019
|0.85%
|WLTW
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co.
|0.65
|12/30/2019
|1.30%
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
|0.44
|12/30/2019
|1.26%
|MKC
|McCormick & Company, Inc.
|0.62
|12/30/2019
|1.48%
|PBA
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|0.15
|12/30/2019
|5.08%
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|1.03
|12/30/2019
|2.63%
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
|0.06
|12/24/2019
|0.93%
|STX
|Seagate Technology Plc.
|0.65
|12/24/2019
|4.42%
|KSU
|Kansas City Southern
|0.40
|12/30/2019
|1.05%
|IFF
|International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.
|0.75
|12/26/2019
|2.50%
|SUI
|Sun Communities, Inc.
|0.75
|12/30/2019
|1.96%
Note: Dividend yield data is as of market close on Monday, December 16.
|Ticker
|Company
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|Dividend Growth Years
|MDT
|Medtronic Plc.
|2.16
|0.54
|12/26/2019
|1.90%
|41
|ITW
|Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|4.28
|1.07
|12/30/2019
|2.41%
|55
|MKC
|McCormick & Co. Inc.
|2.48
|0.62
|12/30/2019
|1.48%
|32
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|1.08
|0.27
|12/30/2019
|4.13%
|37
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Stay up to date with next week’s major corporate changes regarding dividends with Dividend.com’s News section.
Join over 100,000 investors who get the latest news from Dividend.com
News
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The strength of the phase one deal and a potential end to the...
News
After last year’s abysmal year-end performance, there are plenty of questions surrounding this...