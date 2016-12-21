Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Kansas City Southern

Stock

KSU

Price as of:

$152.67 -1.37 -0.89%

Industry

Railroads

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Railroads /

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

KSU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.04%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

22.93%

EPS $6.98

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KSU DARS™ Rating

KSU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$152.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

157,490

Open Price

$154.16

Day's Range

$152.11 - $154.32

Previous Close

$154.04

52 week low / high

$90.55 - $156.98

Percent off 52 week high

-2.75%

KSU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4000

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4000

2019-11-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-22

Regular

Trade KSU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
KSU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KSU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.4

2019-09-06

$0.36

2019-06-07

$0.36

2019-03-08

$0.36

2018-12-28

$0.36

2018-09-07

$0.36

2018-06-08

$0.36

2018-03-09

$0.36

2017-12-28

$0.36

2017-09-08

$0.36

2017-06-08

$0.33

2017-03-09

$0.33

2016-12-28

$0.33

2016-09-08

$0.33

2016-06-09

$0.33

2016-03-10

$0.33

2015-12-29

$0.33

2015-09-10

$0.33

2015-06-04

$0.33

2015-03-05

$0.33

2014-12-29

$0.28

2014-09-04

$0.28

2014-06-05

$0.28

2014-03-06

$0.28

2013-12-27

$0.215

2013-09-05

$0.215

2013-06-06

$0.215

2013-03-07

$0.215

2012-12-06

$0.195

2012-09-06

$0.195

2012-06-07

$0.195

2012-04-12

$0.195

1999-12-13

$0.04

1999-08-26

$0.04

1999-05-19

$0.04

1999-02-25

$0.04

1998-11-27

$0.04

1998-08-27

$0.04

1998-05-20

$0.04

1998-02-18

$0.04

1997-11-26

$0.04

1997-08-21

$0.12

1997-05-21

$0.1

1997-02-19

$0.1

1996-11-27

$0.1

1996-08-22

$0.1

1996-05-22

$0.1

1996-02-21

$0.1

1995-11-29

$0.075

1995-08-23

$0.075

1995-05-22

$0.075

KSU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KSU

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

KSU Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

KSU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.62%

11.11%

5years

KSU

News
KSU

Research
KSU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KSU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

KSU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4000

2019-11-12

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-08-13

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-05-20

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2019-01-31

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-11-09

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-08-16

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-05-18

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2018-01-23

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-11-10

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2017-08-15

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-05-05

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-01-26

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-11-11

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-08-15

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-05-06

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-01-28

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-11-12

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-08-04

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-05-08

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

2015-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-01-29

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-11-12

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-08-05

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-05-01

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-01-27

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2013-11-14

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2013-08-06

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

2013-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2013-05-02

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2013-01-28

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-11-16

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-08-07

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-05-03

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-03-30

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2000-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-12-02

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-08-17

1999-08-26

1999-08-30

1999-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-05-06

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-01-27

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-11-17

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-08-17

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-04-30

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-01-28

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-11-14

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-07-29

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-05-01

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-01-24

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-11-14

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-07-24

1996-08-22

1996-08-26

1996-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-05-03

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-01-25

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-11-15

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-08-15

1995-08-23

1995-08-25

1995-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-05-04

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

KSU

Investor Resources

Learn more about Kansas City Southern on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

KSU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Railroads

This company engages in the freight rail transportation business. The company operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas, serving various Mexico's industrial cities and 3 of its seaports; and a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas, as well as owns the northern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas. In addition, the company holds a concession to operate a 47-mile railroad located adjacent to the Panama Canal, as well as operates and promotes commuter and tourist passenger services. Further, it operates a bulk materials handling facility with deep-water access to the Gulf of Mexico at Port Arthur, Texas that stores and transfers petroleum coke from rail cars to ships primarily for export; and a railroad wood tie treatment facility. The company's coordinated rail network comprises approximately 6,200 route miles extending from the midwest and southeast portions of the United States, south into Mexico, and connects with various other Class I railroads. It serves customers conducting business in various industries, including electric-generating utilities, chemical and petroleum products, paper and forest products, agriculture and mineral products, automotive products, and intermodal transportation. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X