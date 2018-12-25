Best Dividend Stocks
Deere & Co.

Stock

DE

Price as of:

$172.76 +0.15 +0.09%

Industry

Farm And Construction Machinery

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Farm And Construction Machinery /

Deere & Co. (DE)

DE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.76%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

30.58%

EPS $9.94

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DE DARS™ Rating

DE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$172.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,249,000

Open Price

$173.3

Day's Range

$171.92 - $173.63

Previous Close

$172.61

52 week low / high

$132.68 - $180.48

Percent off 52 week high

-4.28%

DE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.7600

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.7600

2019-12-04

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-02-10

Regular

DE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.76

2019-09-27

$0.76

2019-06-27

$0.76

2019-03-28

$0.76

2018-12-28

$0.76

2018-09-27

$0.69

2018-06-28

$0.69

2018-03-28

$0.6

2017-12-28

$0.6

2017-09-28

$0.6

2017-06-28

$0.6

2017-03-29

$0.6

2016-12-28

$0.6

2016-09-28

$0.6

2016-06-28

$0.6

2016-03-29

$0.6

2015-12-29

$0.6

2015-09-28

$0.6

2015-06-26

$0.6

2015-03-27

$0.6

2014-12-29

$0.6

2014-09-26

$0.6

2014-06-26

$0.6

2014-03-27

$0.51

2013-12-27

$0.51

2013-09-26

$0.51

2013-06-26

$0.51

2013-03-26

$0.51

2012-12-27

$0.46

2012-09-26

$0.46

2012-06-27

$0.46

2012-03-28

$0.46

2011-12-28

$0.41

2011-09-28

$0.41

2011-06-28

$0.41

2011-03-29

$0.35

2010-12-29

$0.35

2010-09-28

$0.3

2010-06-28

$0.3

2010-03-29

$0.28

2009-12-29

$0.28

2009-09-28

$0.28

2009-06-26

$0.28

2009-03-27

$0.28

2008-12-29

$0.28

2008-09-26

$0.28

2008-06-26

$0.28

2008-03-27

$0.25

2007-12-27

$0.25

2007-09-26

$0.25

2007-06-27

$0.22

2007-03-28

$0.22

2006-12-27

$0.22

2006-09-27

$0.195

2006-06-28

$0.195

2006-03-29

$0.195

2005-12-28

$0.195

2005-09-28

$0.155

2005-06-28

$0.155

2005-03-29

$0.155

2004-12-29

$0.14

2004-09-28

$0.14

2004-06-28

$0.14

2004-03-29

$0.14

2003-12-29

$0.11

2003-09-26

$0.11

2003-06-26

$0.11

2003-03-27

$0.11

2002-12-27

$0.11

2002-09-26

$0.11

2002-06-26

$0.11

2002-03-26

$0.11

2001-12-27

$0.11

2001-09-26

$0.11

2001-06-27

$0.11

2001-03-28

$0.11

2000-12-27

$0.11

2000-09-27

$0.11

2000-06-28

$0.11

2000-03-29

$0.11

1999-12-29

$0.11

1999-09-28

$0.11

1999-06-28

$0.11

1999-03-29

$0.11

1998-12-29

$0.11

1998-09-28

$0.11

1998-06-26

$0.11

1998-03-27

$0.11

1997-12-29

$0.11

1997-09-26

$0.1

1997-06-26

$0.1

1997-03-26

$0.1

1996-12-27

$0.1

1996-09-26

$0.1

1996-06-26

$0.1

1996-03-27

$0.1

1995-12-27

$0.1

1995-09-27

$0.1

1995-06-28

$0.09166666666666666

DE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DE

Metric

DE Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.20%

10.95%

1years

DE

DE

DE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

DE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7600

2019-12-04

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2019-08-27

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2019-05-29

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2019-02-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7600

2018-12-05

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2018-08-29

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2018-05-30

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-02-28

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-12-06

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-08-30

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-05-31

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-02-22

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-12-07

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-08-31

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-05-25

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-02-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-12-02

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-08-26

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-05-27

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-02-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-12-03

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-08-27

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-05-28

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2014-02-26

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-12-03

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-02-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-08-28

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-05-30

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2013-02-27

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-12-05

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-08-29

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-05-30

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-02-29

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-12-07

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-08-31

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2011-05-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2011-02-23

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-12-01

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-08-25

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-05-26

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-02-24

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-12-02

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-08-26

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-05-27

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-02-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-12-10

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-08-27

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-05-28

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-02-27

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-11-29

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-08-29

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-05-30

2007-06-27

2007-06-30

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-02-28

2007-03-28

2007-03-31

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-11-29

2006-12-27

2006-12-31

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2006-08-30

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2006-05-31

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2006-02-22

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2005-11-30

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-08-31

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-05-25

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-02-23

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-12-01

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-08-25

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-05-26

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-02-25

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-12-03

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-08-27

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-05-28

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2003-02-26

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-12-04

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-08-28

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-05-29

2002-06-26

2002-06-30

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-02-27

2002-03-26

2002-03-31

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-12-05

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-08-29

2001-09-26

2001-09-30

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-05-30

2001-06-27

2001-06-30

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-02-28

2001-03-28

2001-03-31

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-12-06

2000-12-27

2000-12-31

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-08-30

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-05-31

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-02-23

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-12-01

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-08-25

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-05-26

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-02-24

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-12-02

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-08-26

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-05-27

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-02-25

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-12-03

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-08-27

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-05-28

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-02-26

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-12-04

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-08-28

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-05-29

1996-06-26

1996-06-30

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-02-28

1996-03-27

1996-03-31

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-12-06

1995-12-27

1995-12-31

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-09-01

1995-09-27

1995-09-30

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

1995-05-31

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

DE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Deere & Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Farm And Construction Machinery

Deere & Company (DE) is the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery. The company operates in three segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The company was founded in 1837, and is based in Moline, Illinois. DE is largely affected by the financial services industry, as its ability to finance its sales is tied to the performance of the industry. DE is also affected by regulations for greenhouse gas emissions, as many of its engines must perform to governmental standards. DE has been paying dividends since 1971, and has been increasing them consecutively since 2010. DE pays its dividends quarterly.

