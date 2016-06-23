Best Dividend Stocks
Agilent Technologies Inc.

Stock

A

Price as of:

$83.54 -0.16 -0.19%

Industry

Scientific And Technical Instruments

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Scientific And Technical Instruments /

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

A

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.86%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

23.15%

EPS $3.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get A DARS™ Rating

A

Daily Snapshot

Price

$83.54

Quote Time

Today's Volume

438,135

Open Price

$83.75

Day's Range

$83.36 - $84.05

Previous Close

$83.95

52 week low / high

$62.0 - $84.98

Percent off 52 week high

-1.40%

A

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1800

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1800

2019-11-20

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-22

Regular

Trade A's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
A

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.18

2019-09-30

$0.164

2019-07-01

$0.164

2019-04-01

$0.164

2018-12-28

$0.164

2018-10-01

$0.149

2018-07-02

$0.149

2018-04-02

$0.149

2017-12-29

$0.149

2017-10-02

$0.132

2017-06-29

$0.132

2017-03-31

$0.132

2016-12-29

$0.132

2016-09-30

$0.115

2016-06-30

$0.115

2016-04-01

$0.115

2015-12-31

$0.115

2015-09-25

$0.1

2015-06-26

$0.1

2015-03-27

$0.1

2015-01-02

$0.1

2014-09-26

$0.132

2014-06-27

$0.132

2014-04-09

$0.132

2013-12-27

$0.132

2013-09-27

$0.12

2013-06-28

$0.12

2013-03-28

$0.12

2012-12-27

$0.1

2012-09-28

$0.1

2012-06-29

$0.1

2012-03-30

$0.1

A

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for A

Metric

A Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

A

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.71%

17.84%

3years

A

News
A

Research
A

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

A

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

A

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-11-20

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2019-05-22

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2019-03-20

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2018-11-14

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2018-09-19

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2018-05-16

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2018-03-21

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

2017-11-15

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2017-09-20

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2017-05-17

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2016-11-17

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-09-21

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-05-18

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-03-16

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2015-11-19

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

2016-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-09-16

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-05-20

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-03-18

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-11-20

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2014-09-17

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2014-05-22

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2014-04-01

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

2013-11-22

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-09-18

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-23

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-01-17

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-11-16

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-16

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-01-17

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-25

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

A

Investor Resources

Learn more about Agilent Technologies Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

A

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Scientific And Technical Instruments

This company provides bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries worldwide. Its Electronic Measurement segment offers electronic measurement instruments and systems, and software design tools that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment and microscopy products. Its products consist of communications and general purpose test products. This segment also provides various services, such as start-up assistance, instrument productivity and application, and instrument calibration and repair services, as well as customization, consulting, and optimization services. The companys Chemical Analysis segment offers application-focused solutions, which include instruments, software, consumables, and services. Its products comprise gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy, and vacuum technology products. This segment also provides startup, operational, educational, and compliance support services for measurement and data handling systems, as well as maintenance, troubleshooting, repair, and training for chemical and bioinstrumentation analysis hardware and software products. Its Life Sciences segment provides application-focused solutions that include instruments, software, consumables, and services. Its products comprise liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, microarray, polymerase chain reaction instrumentation, bioreagents, lab automation and robotics, electrophoresis, software and informatics, and nuclear magnetic resonance and magnetic resonance imaging systems. Agilent Technologies, Inc. sells its products through direct sales, as well as through distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, telesales, and electronic commerce. The company was founded in 1999 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

