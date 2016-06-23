This company provides bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries worldwide. Its Electronic Measurement segment offers electronic measurement instruments and systems, and software design tools that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment and microscopy products. Its products consist of communications and general purpose test products. This segment also provides various services, such as start-up assistance, instrument productivity and application, and instrument calibration and repair services, as well as customization, consulting, and optimization services. The companys Chemical Analysis segment offers application-focused solutions, which include instruments, software, consumables, and services. Its products comprise gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy, and vacuum technology products. This segment also provides startup, operational, educational, and compliance support services for measurement and data handling systems, as well as maintenance, troubleshooting, repair, and training for chemical and bioinstrumentation analysis hardware and software products. Its Life Sciences segment provides application-focused solutions that include instruments, software, consumables, and services. Its products comprise liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, microarray, polymerase chain reaction instrumentation, bioreagents, lab automation and robotics, electrophoresis, software and informatics, and nuclear magnetic resonance and magnetic resonance imaging systems. Agilent Technologies, Inc. sells its products through direct sales, as well as through distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, telesales, and electronic commerce. The company was founded in 1999 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California.