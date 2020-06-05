News
Coca Cola, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Shauvik Haldar Jun 08, 2020
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 8. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities include six dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, June 5.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|KO
|Coca-Cola Co.
|210.84
|0.41
|6/12/2020
|3.42%
|-18.36%
|MRK
|Merck & Co., Inc.
|207.63
|0.61
|6/12/2020
|2.99%
|-11.20%
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|139.89
|0.22
|6/12/2020
|0.25%
|-0.60%
|BUD
|Anheuser Busch Inbev NV ADR
|111.54
|0.55
|6/9/2020
|2.61%
|-44.32%
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|96.27
|0.68
|6/11/2020
|3.51%
|-10.72%
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
|88.39
|0.35
|6/11/2020
|1.03%
|-9.57%
|MO
|Altria Group Inc.
|77.88
|0.84
|6/12/2020
|8.25%
|-20.11%
|ANTM
|Anthem Inc.
|72.58
|0.95
|6/9/2020
|1.35%
|-7.87%
|PLD
|Prologis Inc.
|70.69
|0.58
|6/15/2020
|2.49%
|-4.09%
|CCI
|Crown Castle International Corp.
|70.26
|1.20
|6/11/2020
|2.86%
|-4.66%
|CME
|CME Group Inc.
|68.90
|0.85
|6/9/2020
|1.84%
|-14.74%
|ADP
|Automatic Data Processing
|68.82
|0.91
|6/11/2020
|2.43%
|-12.17%
|ECL
|Ecolab Inc.
|66.39
|0.47
|6/15/2020
|0.85%
|-0.78%
|GPN
|Global Payments Inc.
|56.65
|0.20
|6/11/2020
|0.43%
|-9.65%
|NTES
|NetEase Inc. ADR
|55.43
|1.16
|6/11/2020
|1.15%
|-0.46%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|KO
|Coca-Cola Co.
|210.84
|1.64
|0.41
|06/12/2020
|3.42%
|-18.36%
|Lowest Market Cap
|BTO
|John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
|0.50
|2.75
|0.55
|06/10/2020
|8.12%
|-28.35%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|TRTX
|TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.
|0.74
|1.72
|0.43
|06/12/2020
|19.41%
|-54.79%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|MGM
|MGM Resorts International
|10.71
|0.01
|0.00
|06/09/2020
|0.05%
|-37.30%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|19.06
|0.04
|0.01
|06/12/2020
|0.26%
|-61.54%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|NTES
|NetEase Inc. ADR
|55.43
|4.63
|1.16
|06/11/2020
|1.15%
|-0.46%
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|Dividend Growth Years
|KO
|Coca-Cola Co.
|210.84
|1.64
|0.41
|06/12/2020
|3.42%
|57
|MO
|Altria Group Inc.
|77.88
|3.36
|0.84
|06/12/2020
|8.25%
|50
|ADP
|Automatic Data Processing
|68.82
|3.64
|0.91
|06/11/2020
|2.43%
|45
|ECL
|Ecolab Inc.
|66.39
|1.88
|0.47
|06/15/2020
|0.85%
|28
|VFC
|VF Corp.
|26.56
|1.92
|0.48
|06/09/2020
|3.00%
|46
|MCY
|Mercury General Corp.
|2.48
|2.52
|0.63
|06/10/2020
|5.92%
|33
