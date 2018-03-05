CME Group (CME) is the world's largest and most diverse derivatives exchange. Formed by the 2007 merger of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), CME Group serves the risk management needs of customers around the globe. As an international marketplace, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together on the CME Globex electronic trading platform and on its trading floors. CME Group offers the widest range of benchmark products available across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and alternative investment products such as weather and real estate. CME Group was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CME is affected by the volume of derivatives created and traded. As well, it is affected by government regulations on capital markets and financial innovation. CME has been paying dividends since 2003, and has increased its dividends consecutively annually since 2011. CME pays its dividends quarterly.