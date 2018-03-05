Best Dividend Stocks
CME Group

Stock

CME

Price as of:

$203.52 +3.03 +1.51%

Industry

Business Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Business Services /

CME Group (CME)

CME

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.99%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$10.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

144.90%

EPS $6.90

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CME DARS™ Rating

CME

Daily Snapshot

Price

$203.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

379,105

Open Price

$200.88

Day's Range

$200.49 - $203.65

Previous Close

$200.49

52 week low / high

$161.05 - $224.91

Percent off 52 week high

-9.51%

CME

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$2.5000

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$2.5000

2019-12-11

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-15

Special

Trade CME's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CME

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CME’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$2.5

2019-12-09

$0.75

2019-09-09

$0.75

2019-06-07

$0.75

2019-03-07

$0.75

2018-12-27

$1.75

2018-12-07

$0.7

2018-09-07

$0.7

2018-06-07

$0.7

2018-03-08

$0.7

2017-12-27

$3.5

2017-12-07

$0.66

2017-09-07

$0.66

2017-06-07

$0.66

2017-03-08

$0.66

2016-12-23

$3.25

2016-12-07

$0.6

2016-09-07

$0.6

2016-06-08

$0.6

2016-03-08

$0.6

2015-12-23

$2.9

2015-12-08

$0.5

2015-09-08

$0.5

2015-06-08

$0.5

2015-03-06

$0.5

2014-12-24

$2.0

2014-12-08

$0.47

2014-09-08

$0.47

2014-06-06

$0.47

2014-03-06

$0.47

2013-12-24

$2.6

2013-12-06

$0.45

2013-09-06

$0.45

2013-06-06

$0.45

2013-03-06

$0.45

2012-12-13

$1.3

2012-12-06

$0.45

2012-09-06

$0.45

2012-06-06

$0.446

2012-03-07

$0.446

2012-03-07

$0.6

2011-12-15

$0.28

2011-09-07

$0.28

2011-06-16

$0.28

2011-03-08

$0.28

2010-12-08

$0.23

2010-09-08

$0.23

2010-06-08

$0.23

2010-03-08

$0.23

2009-12-08

$0.23

2009-09-08

$0.23

2009-06-08

$0.23

2009-03-06

$0.23

2008-12-08

$0.23

2008-09-08

$0.23

2008-06-06

$0.23

2008-03-06

$0.23

2007-12-06

$0.172

2007-09-06

$0.172

2007-06-06

$0.172

2007-03-07

$0.172

2006-12-06

$0.126

2006-09-06

$0.126

2006-06-07

$0.126

2006-03-08

$0.126

2005-12-07

$0.092

2005-09-07

$0.092

2005-06-08

$0.092

2005-03-08

$0.092

2004-12-08

$0.052

2004-09-08

$0.052

2004-06-08

$0.052

2004-03-08

$0.052

2003-12-08

$0.042

2003-09-08

$0.028

2003-06-06

$0.028

2003-03-06

$0.028

CME

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CME

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CME Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CME

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.96%

119.78%

8years

CME

News
CME

Research
CME

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CME

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

CME

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.5000

2019-12-11

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-15

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-11-06

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-08-07

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-05-07

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2019-02-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.7500

2018-12-05

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-16

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-11-07

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-08-08

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-05-08

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2018-02-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.5000

2017-12-06

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-16

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.6600

2017-11-08

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2017-08-02

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2017-05-23

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2017-02-08

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.2500

2016-12-07

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2017-01-13

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-11-09

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-08-03

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-05-17

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-02-03

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.9000

2015-12-09

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-12

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-11-11

2015-12-08

2015-12-10

2015-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-08-05

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-05-19

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-02-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

2014-12-10

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-13

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-11-05

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-08-06

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-05-20

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-02-05

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.6000

2013-12-11

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-14

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-11-05

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2013-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-08-07

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-05-23

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-01-30

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3000

2012-12-05

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-11-07

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-08-08

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4460

2012-05-24

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2012-02-02

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-26

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.4460

2012-02-02

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-12-07

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-08-03

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-06-09

2011-06-16

2011-06-20

2011-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-02-23

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-11-03

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-08-13

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-05-06

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-02-04

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-11-10

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-08-06

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-05-14

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-02-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-11-05

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-08-06

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-05-07

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-02-05

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2007-11-07

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2007-08-08

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2007-04-25

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1720

2007-01-31

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2006-11-01

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2006-08-02

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2006-04-27

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2006-02-02

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2005-10-24

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2005-07-25

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2005-04-25

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2005-01-31

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2004-10-25

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2004-08-05

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2004-05-05

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0520

2004-02-05

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

2003-11-05

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2003-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2003-08-07

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2003-05-08

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2003-02-06

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-25

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CME

Investor Resources

Learn more about CME Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CME

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

CME Group (CME) is the world's largest and most diverse derivatives exchange. Formed by the 2007 merger of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), CME Group serves the risk management needs of customers around the globe. As an international marketplace, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together on the CME Globex electronic trading platform and on its trading floors. CME Group offers the widest range of benchmark products available across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and alternative investment products such as weather and real estate. CME Group was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CME is affected by the volume of derivatives created and traded. As well, it is affected by government regulations on capital markets and financial innovation. CME has been paying dividends since 2003, and has increased its dividends consecutively annually since 2011. CME pays its dividends quarterly.

X