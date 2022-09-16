Home
IG Group Holdings Plc - ADR

Stock (OTC)
IGGHY
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$9.5 +0.0 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.72
Yield (Fwd)
7.90%
IG Group Holdings Plc - ADR

Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$9.5 +0.0 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.72
Yield (Fwd)
7.90%
IG Group Holdings Plc - ADR

$9.5 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.72
Yield (Fwd)
7.90%
Payout Change
Increase
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
10.4 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Sep
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Semi Annually
Financials Avg Yield
3.18%
5 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$4.335 B
Day’s Range
$8.65 - $9.5
Volume
200
52 Wk Low/High
$8.0 - $12.29
Percent off 52 Wk High
-22.70%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

IGGHY's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
110.4%
Increase
Next Amount
$0.3601
Next Pay Date
Oct 27, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Semi Annually
Last Amount
$0.1711
Last Pay Date
Mar 11, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Semi Annually
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Sep 23, 2022

Ratings - IGGHY

Dividend Safety

?

Years of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

?

Forward dividend yield

Returns Risk

?

Beta.

Returns Potential

?

Price target upside according to sell-side analysts.

Quant Recommendation - IGGHY

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

IGGHY Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2024e - -
2024-10-28
 2024-09-09 2024-09-23 $0.1479 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Semi Annually - 1.62%
2024-03-04
 2024-01-19 2024-02-02 $0.1479 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Semi Annually - 1.62%
2023e - -
2023-10-27
 2023-09-08 2023-09-22 $0.1479 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Semi Annually - 1.62%
2023-03-03
 2023-01-20 2023-02-03 $0.1479 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Semi Annually - 1.62%
2022e - -
2022-10-27
 - 2022-09-23 $0.3601 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Semi Annually - 3.95%
2022-03-11
 - 2022-02-04 $0.1711 Income Regular Semi Annually - 1.50%

IGGHY Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2021

$0.60

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2022e

$0.07

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023e

$0.30

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for IGGHY

Dividend capture strategy is based on IGGHY’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy IGGHY shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Mar 02, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Mar 03, 2023

Step 2: SEll IGGHY shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Mar 14, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

10.4 Days

Avg yield on cost

2.50%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for September.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Financials

Industry: Institutional Financial Service

No company description available.

