Global Payments

Stock

GPN

Price as of:

$183.45 +0.06 +0.03%

Industry

Business Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Business Services /

Global Payments (GPN)

GPN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.43%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.78

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

12.65%

EPS $6.17

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get GPN DARS™ Rating

GPN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$183.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,715,400

Open Price

$184.86

Day's Range

$181.79 - $185.42

Previous Close

$183.39

52 week low / high

$94.81 - $185.42

Percent off 52 week high

-1.06%

GPN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GPN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GPN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

GPN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GPN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.195

2019-09-12

$0.01

2019-06-13

$0.01

2019-03-14

$0.01

2018-12-13

$0.01

2018-09-13

$0.01

2018-06-14

$0.01

2018-03-15

$0.01

2017-12-14

$0.01

2017-09-14

$0.01

2017-02-08

$0.01

2016-11-08

$0.01

2016-08-10

$0.01

2016-05-11

$0.01

2016-02-10

$0.01

2015-11-10

$0.01

2015-08-12

$0.01

2015-05-13

$0.01

2015-02-11

$0.01

2014-11-12

$0.01

2014-08-13

$0.01

2014-05-14

$0.01

2014-02-12

$0.01

2013-11-13

$0.01

2013-08-14

$0.01

2013-05-15

$0.01

2013-02-13

$0.01

2012-11-14

$0.01

2012-08-15

$0.01

2012-05-15

$0.01

2012-02-13

$0.01

2011-11-14

$0.01

2011-08-15

$0.01

2011-05-13

$0.01

2011-02-10

$0.01

2010-11-12

$0.01

2010-08-13

$0.01

2010-05-13

$0.01

2010-02-10

$0.01

2009-11-12

$0.01

2009-08-13

$0.01

2009-05-13

$0.01

2009-02-11

$0.01

2008-11-12

$0.01

2008-08-14

$0.01

2008-05-14

$0.01

2008-02-13

$0.01

2007-11-14

$0.01

2007-08-15

$0.01

2007-05-15

$0.01

2007-02-12

$0.01

2006-11-14

$0.01

2006-08-15

$0.01

2006-05-15

$0.01

2006-02-10

$0.01

2005-11-14

$0.01

2005-08-15

$0.01

2005-05-13

$0.01

2005-02-10

$0.01

2004-11-12

$0.01

2004-08-13

$0.01

2004-05-13

$0.01

2004-02-11

$0.01

2003-11-12

$0.01

2003-08-13

$0.01

2003-05-14

$0.01

2003-02-12

$0.01

2002-11-13

$0.01

2002-08-14

$0.01

2002-05-15

$0.01

2002-02-12

$0.01

2001-11-14

$0.01

2001-08-15

$0.01

2001-05-15

$0.01

GPN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GPN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GPN

Metric

GPN Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GPN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

169.16%

1850.00%

1years

GPN

News
GPN

Research
GPN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GPN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

GPN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1950

2019-10-31

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-07-25

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-05-02

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2019-02-05

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-10-26

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-08-02

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-04-27

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2018-01-31

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2017-11-02

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2017-08-02

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2017-01-09

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2016-10-05

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2016-07-28

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2016-03-30

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-12-15

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-10-07

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-07-28

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-04-08

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2015-01-08

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-10-02

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-07-30

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-04-07

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-08-05

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-05-03

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-11-02

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-08-03

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-05-03

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-11-02

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-08-03

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-05-03

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-02-01

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-11-02

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-08-03

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-05-03

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-11-02

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-08-04

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2008-08-05

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2008-05-02

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-11-02

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-08-03

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-05-03

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2007-02-01

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2006-11-02

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2006-08-03

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2006-05-03

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2006-02-01

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2005-11-02

2005-11-14

2005-11-16

2005-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2005-08-03

2005-08-15

2005-08-17

2005-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2005-05-03

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2005-02-01

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2004-11-02

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2004-08-03

2004-08-13

2004-08-17

2004-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2004-05-03

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2003-05-02

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-08-02

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-05-03

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-02-01

2002-02-12

2002-02-14

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-11-02

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-08-03

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-05-07

2001-05-15

2001-05-17

2001-05-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GPN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Global Payments on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GPN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Business Services

Global Payments- (GPN)-is a leading provider of electronic transaction processing services for consumers, merchants, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government agencies, gaming establishments, and multi-national corporations located throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Global Payments offers a comprehensive line of processing solutions for credit and debit cards, business-to-business purchasing cards, gift cards, electronic check conversion and check guarantee, verification and recovery including electronic check services, as well as terminal management. The company also provides consumer money transfer services from the U.S. and Europe to destinations in Latin America, Morocco, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) operates independently of NDCHealth Corp. as of January 31, 2001.

