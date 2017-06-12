Best Dividend Stocks
Prologis

Stock

PLD

Price as of:

$87.6 -0.43 -0.49%

Industry

Reit Industrial

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Industrial /

Prologis (PLD)

PLD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.43%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

92.52%

EPS $2.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PLD DARS™ Rating

PLD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$87.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,637,000

Open Price

$88.26

Day's Range

$87.39 - $88.43

Previous Close

$88.03

52 week low / high

$55.21 - $92.8

Percent off 52 week high

-5.60%

PLD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PLD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PLD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PLD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PLD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-18

$0.53

2019-09-19

$0.53

2019-06-12

$0.53

2019-03-14

$0.53

2018-12-17

$0.48

2018-09-14

$0.48

2018-06-13

$0.48

2018-03-14

$0.48

2017-12-15

$0.44

2017-09-15

$0.44

2017-06-12

$0.44

2017-03-13

$0.44

2016-12-15

$0.42

2016-09-15

$0.42

2016-06-09

$0.42

2016-03-16

$0.42

2015-12-11

$0.4

2015-09-16

$0.4

2015-06-09

$0.36

2015-03-16

$0.36

2014-12-15

$0.33

2014-09-17

$0.33

2014-06-09

$0.33

2014-03-10

$0.33

2013-12-16

$0.28

2013-09-12

$0.28

2013-06-07

$0.28

2013-03-08

$0.28

2012-12-13

$0.28

2012-09-12

$0.28

2012-06-07

$0.28

2012-03-08

$0.28

2011-12-15

$0.28

2011-09-15

$0.28

2011-05-12

$0.1125

2011-05-12

$0.28

2011-02-10

$0.1125

2011-02-10

$0.28

2010-12-21

$0.28

2010-11-10

$0.1125

2010-10-01

$0.28

2010-08-12

$0.15

2010-07-01

$0.28

2010-05-12

$0.15

2010-03-31

$0.28

2010-02-10

$0.15

2009-12-21

$0.28

2009-11-12

$0.15

2009-10-01

$0.28

2009-08-12

$0.15

2009-07-01

$0.28

2009-05-13

$0.15

2009-04-02

$0.28

2009-02-17

$0.25

2008-11-07

$0.5175

2008-10-02

$0.52

2008-08-13

$0.5175

2008-07-01

$0.52

2008-05-13

$0.5175

2008-04-02

$0.52

2008-02-13

$0.5175

2007-12-19

$0.5

2007-11-09

$0.46

2007-10-03

$0.5

2007-08-14

$0.46

2007-07-03

$0.5

2007-05-14

$0.46

2007-04-03

$0.5

2007-02-12

$0.46

2006-12-20

$0.46

2006-11-13

$0.4

2006-10-04

$0.46

2006-08-14

$0.4

2006-07-05

$0.46

2006-05-12

$0.4

2006-04-04

$0.46

2006-02-13

$0.4

2005-12-20

$0.44

2005-11-14

$0.37

2005-10-03

$0.44

2005-08-12

$0.37

2005-07-01

$0.44

2005-05-12

$0.37

2005-04-01

$0.44

2005-02-11

$0.37

2004-12-21

$0.425

2004-11-12

$0.365

2004-10-01

$0.425

2004-08-13

$0.365

2004-06-30

$0.425

2004-05-12

$0.365

2004-04-01

$0.425

2004-02-11

$0.365

2003-12-18

$0.415

2003-11-07

$0.36

2003-10-01

$0.415

2003-08-13

$0.36

2003-07-01

$0.415

2003-05-14

$0.36

2003-04-02

$0.415

2003-02-12

$0.36

2002-12-18

$0.41

2002-11-08

$0.355

2002-10-02

$0.41

2002-08-14

$0.355

2002-07-02

$0.41

2002-05-13

$0.355

2002-04-02

$0.41

2002-02-12

$0.355

2001-12-12

$0.395

2001-11-07

$0.345

2001-10-02

$0.395

2001-08-08

$0.345

2001-07-02

$0.395

2001-05-10

$0.345

2001-04-02

$0.395

2001-02-07

$0.345

2000-12-08

$0.37

2000-10-02

$0.37

2000-06-30

$0.37

2000-04-03

$0.37

1999-12-15

$0.35

1999-10-01

$0.35

1999-07-01

$0.35

1999-03-29

$0.35

1998-12-29

$0.3425

1998-09-14

$0.3425

1998-06-26

$0.3425

1998-03-16

$0.3425

1997-12-16

$0.134

PLD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PLD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PLD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PLD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PLD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.06%

10.42%

5years

PLD

PLD

PLD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PLD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

PLD

PLD Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5300

2019-12-05

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-09-09

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-05-01

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2019-02-21

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-12-06

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-09-06

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-05-02

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-02-22

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-12-07

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-09-07

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-05-03

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-02-23

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-09-08

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-05-04

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-02-26

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-12-04

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-07-21

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-04-29

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-02-25

2015-03-16

2015-03-18

2015-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-12-05

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2014-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-09-08

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-05-01

2014-06-09

2014-06-11

2014-06-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-02-26

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-12-05

2013-12-16

2013-12-18

2013-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-09-05

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-05-02

2013-06-07

2013-06-11

2013-06-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-02-27

2013-03-08

2013-03-12

2013-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-05-03

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-02-22

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-12-08

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-09-09

2011-09-15

2011-09-19

2011-09-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-05-05

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-05-05

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-01-31

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-01-31

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-12-09

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2010-10-27

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-09-22

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-05-06

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2010-02-25

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-12-10

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2010-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-11-02

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-09-22

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-06-08

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-04-29

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2009-02-26

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-02-10

2009-02-17

2009-02-19

2009-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2008-09-23

2008-10-02

2008-10-06

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2008-05-08

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2008-02-21

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-12-18

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-09-27

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-08-01

2007-08-14

2007-08-16

2007-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-05-10

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-05-01

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-02-16

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-02-01

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2006-12-07

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2006-09-28

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-08-01

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2006-05-11

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-05-01

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2006-02-16

2006-04-04

2006-04-06

2006-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-12-07

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2006-01-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2005-11-01

2005-11-14

2005-11-16

2005-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-09-22

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2005-07-27

2005-08-12

2005-08-16

2005-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-05-12

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2005-03-01

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-12-09

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2005-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-11-01

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-09-23

2004-10-01

2004-10-05

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-08-02

2004-08-13

2004-08-17

2004-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-05-18

2004-06-30

2004-07-05

2004-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2004-02-26

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

2004-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-12-04

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2004-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2003-11-03

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-11-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-09-18

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-05-15

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2003-05-01

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-02-25

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2002-12-05

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2002-11-01

2002-11-08

2002-11-13

2002-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2002-09-13

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2002-08-01

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2002-05-15

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2002-02-26

2002-04-02

2002-04-04

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2001-12-14

2002-02-12

2002-02-14

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2001-12-06

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2001-11-01

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2001-09-14

2001-10-02

2001-10-04

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2001-08-01

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2001-05-22

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2001-05-01

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2001-02-27

2001-04-02

2001-04-04

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2000-12-15

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2000-12-01

2000-12-08

2000-12-12

2000-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2000-09-11

2000-10-02

2000-10-04

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2000-05-24

2000-06-30

2000-07-05

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2000-02-29

2000-04-03

2000-04-05

2000-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-12-10

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

1999-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-09-10

1999-10-01

1999-10-05

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-06-04

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-03-08

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

1998-12-04

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

1998-09-03

1998-09-14

1998-09-16

1998-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

1998-06-19

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

1998-03-09

1998-03-16

1998-03-18

1998-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

1997-12-08

1997-12-16

1997-12-18

1997-12-29

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company's Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

PLD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Prologis on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PLD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Industrial

Prologis- (PLD)-is the world's largest owner, manager and developer of distribution facilities, with operations in 118 markets across North America, Europe and Asia. The company has $36.3 billion of assets owned, managed and under development, comprising 510.2 million square feet (47.4 million square meters) in 2,773 properties as of December 31, 2007. ProLogis' customers include manufacturers, retailers, transportation companies, third-party logistics providers and other enterprises with large-scale distribution needs. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, ProLogis employs more than 1,500 people worldwide. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

