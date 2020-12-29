Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

Prologis logo on the website homepage

News

Prologis and Sun Communities Are Leading the Race Among REITs to Increase Dividends

Justin Kuepper Mar 18, 2021

Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been strong performers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to record low mortgage interest rates and strong housing demand.

While lodging, resorts, and retail initially took a hit, these sectors experienced the strongest rebound during the fourth quarter of 2020 and balance sheets have remained strong across the industry, according to Nareit’s quarterly REIT performance report.

Here are four leading REITs that recently announced an increase in their dividends.

Company Ticker Profile Payout Change Ex-dividend Date Yield
Prologis Inc. PLD Owns and leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of B2B and retail online fulfillment businesses 8.60% Mar 18 2.45%
Sun Communities Inc. SUI Owns and operates mobile homes and marina properties in 39 US states and Canada 5.10% Mar 30 2.20%
Medical Properties Trust Inc. MPW Owns and leases health care facilities in the United States and Europe (Germany and the United Kingdom) 4.00% Mar 17 5.20%
Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS Acquires and and manages multifamily apartment communities located in supply-constrained markets 0.60% Mar 30 2.85%

 

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×