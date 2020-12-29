Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Justin Kuepper Mar 18, 2021
Many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been strong performers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to record low mortgage interest rates and strong housing demand.
While lodging, resorts, and retail initially took a hit, these sectors experienced the strongest rebound during the fourth quarter of 2020 and balance sheets have remained strong across the industry, according to Nareit’s quarterly REIT performance report.
Here are four leading REITs that recently announced an increase in their dividends.
|Company
|Ticker
|Profile
|Payout Change
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield
|Prologis Inc.
|PLD
|Owns and leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of B2B and retail online fulfillment businesses
|8.60%
|Mar 18
|2.45%
|Sun Communities Inc.
|SUI
|Owns and operates mobile homes and marina properties in 39 US states and Canada
|5.10%
|Mar 30
|2.20%
|Medical Properties Trust Inc.
|MPW
|Owns and leases health care facilities in the United States and Europe (Germany and the United Kingdom)
|4.00%
|Mar 17
|5.20%
|Essex Property Trust Inc.
|ESS
|Acquires and and manages multifamily apartment communities located in supply-constrained markets
|0.60%
|Mar 30
|2.85%
