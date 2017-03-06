Sun Communities
SUI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SUI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
5.63%
|
15.38%
|
15.38%
|
19.05%
|
96.08%
|
3
Trade SUI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SUI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SUI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Comcast Corporation Increases Dividend by 10.53%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Comcast Corporation Leads 102 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Danaher Corporation Increases Dividend by 14%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
Waste Management Increases Dividend by 3.66%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends for...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Sun Communities- (SUI)-operates a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern and southeastern United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and operated a portfolio of 136 properties located in 18 states, including 124 manufactured housing communities, 4 recreational vehicle communities, and 8 properties containing both manufactured housing and recreational vehicle sites. Sun Communities was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$148.94
-$4.22
-2.755%
$23.32
-$0.10
-0.427%
$5.42
-$0.10
-1.812%
$28.75
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$22.87
$0.22
0.971%
$0.93
$0.03
3.333%
$25.46
$0.00
0.000%
