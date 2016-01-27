Best Dividend Stocks
NetEase, Inc (ADR)

Stock

NTES

Price as of:

$303.37 -1.81 -0.59%

Industry

Internet Software And Services

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Internet Software And Services /

NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NTES)

NTES

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.44%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$16.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

106.70%

EPS $15.52

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NTES DARS™ Rating

NTES

Daily Snapshot

Price

$303.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

413,200

Open Price

$304.78

Day's Range

$302.34 - $305.99

Previous Close

$305.18

52 week low / high

$209.01 - $325.0

Percent off 52 week high

-6.66%

NTES

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NTES has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NTES's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NTES

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NTES’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$4.14

2019-08-22

$1.0375

2019-05-30

$0.6875

2019-03-07

$0.4775

2018-11-29

$0.4475

2018-08-23

$0.6075

2018-05-31

$0.2275

2018-02-22

$0.3775

2017-11-30

$0.7175

2017-08-23

$0.8275

2017-05-24

$1.0775

2017-03-01

$1.0075

2016-11-22

$0.7775

2016-08-29

$0.7775

2016-05-23

$0.7275

2016-03-09

$0.6375

2015-11-24

$0.5575

2015-08-26

$0.4375

2015-05-22

$0.3875

2015-02-23

$0.3875

2014-11-26

$0.35

2014-08-27

$0.36

2014-05-23

$0.33

2014-02-24

$1.4

NTES's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NTES

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NTES

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NTES Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NTES

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

78.33%

897.59%

0years

NTES

News
NTES

Research
NTES

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NTES

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NTES

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$4.1400

Unknown

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0375

Unknown

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6875

Unknown

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4775

Unknown

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4475

Unknown

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6075

Unknown

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

Unknown

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

Unknown

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7175

Unknown

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8275

Unknown

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0775

Unknown

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0075

Unknown

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7775

Unknown

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7775

Unknown

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7275

Unknown

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6375

Unknown

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5575

Unknown

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

Unknown

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

Unknown

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

Unknown

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

Unknown

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

Unknown

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

Unknown

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4000

Unknown

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

NTES

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Internet Software And Services

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) offers on online games, Internet portal, e-mail, and wireless value-added services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

