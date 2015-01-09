Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

V.F. Corporation

Stock

VFC

Price as of:

$49.01 -6.79 -12.86%

Industry

Textile Apparel Clothing

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Textile Apparel Clothing /

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

VFC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.36%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

59.91%

EPS $3.20

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

47 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VFC DARS™ Rating

VFC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

125,869

Open Price

$48.96

Day's Range

$48.18 - $50.05

Previous Close

$45.99

52 week low / high

$45.07 - $100.25

Percent off 52 week high

-54.12%

VFC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VFC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VFC

Compare VFC to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade VFC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VFC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VFC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-09

$0.48

2019-12-09

$0.48

2019-09-09

$0.43

2019-06-07

$0.51

2019-03-07

$0.51

2018-12-07

$0.51

2018-09-07

$0.46

2018-06-07

$0.46

2018-03-08

$0.46

2017-12-07

$0.46

2017-09-07

$0.42

2017-06-07

$0.42

2017-03-08

$0.42

2016-12-07

$0.42

2016-09-07

$0.37

2016-06-08

$0.37

2016-03-04

$0.37

2015-12-04

$0.37

2015-09-03

$0.32

2015-06-05

$0.32

2015-03-06

$0.32

2014-12-05

$0.32

2014-09-05

$0.2625

2014-06-06

$0.2625

2014-03-06

$0.2625

2013-12-06

$0.2625

2013-09-06

$0.2175

2013-06-06

$0.2175

2013-03-06

$0.2175

2012-12-06

$0.2175

2012-09-06

$0.18

2012-06-06

$0.18

2012-03-07

$0.18

2011-12-07

$0.18

2011-09-07

$0.1575

2011-06-08

$0.1575

2011-03-09

$0.1575

2010-12-08

$0.1575

2010-09-08

$0.15

2010-06-04

$0.15

2010-03-05

$0.15

2009-12-04

$0.15

2009-09-03

$0.1475

2009-06-05

$0.1475

2009-03-06

$0.1475

2008-12-05

$0.1475

2008-09-05

$0.145

2008-06-06

$0.145

2008-03-06

$0.145

2007-12-06

$0.145

2007-09-06

$0.1375

2007-06-06

$0.1375

2007-03-07

$0.1375

2006-12-06

$0.1375

2006-09-06

$0.1375

2006-06-07

$0.1375

2006-03-08

$0.0725

2005-12-07

$0.0725

2005-09-07

$0.0675

2005-06-08

$0.0675

2005-03-09

$0.0675

2004-12-08

$0.0675

2004-09-08

$0.065

2004-06-09

$0.065

2004-03-05

$0.065

2003-12-05

$0.065

2003-09-05

$0.0625

2003-06-06

$0.0625

2003-03-06

$0.0625

2002-12-06

$0.0625

2002-09-06

$0.06

2002-06-06

$0.06

2002-03-06

$0.06

2001-12-06

$0.06

2001-09-06

$0.0575

2001-06-06

$0.0575

2001-03-07

$0.0575

2000-12-06

$0.0575

2000-09-06

$0.055

2000-06-07

$0.055

2000-03-08

$0.055

1999-12-08

$0.055

1999-09-08

$0.0525

1999-06-04

$0.0525

1999-03-05

$0.0525

1998-12-04

$0.0525

1998-09-03

$0.05

1998-06-05

$0.05

1998-03-06

$0.05

1997-12-05

$0.05

1997-09-05

$0.0475

1997-06-06

$0.0475

1997-03-06

$0.0475

1996-12-06

$0.0475

1996-09-05

$0.045

1996-06-06

$0.045

1996-03-06

$0.045

1995-12-06

$0.045

1995-09-06

$0.0425

1995-06-06

$0.0425

VFC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VFC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VFC

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

VFC Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

VFC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.73%

-0.52%

47years

VFC

News
VFC

Research
VFC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VFC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VFC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4800

2020-01-23

2020-03-09

2020-03-10

2020-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-10-25

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2019-07-24

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-05-22

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-01-18

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2018-10-16

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-07-20

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-05-04

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-02-16

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2017-10-19

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-07-24

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-04-28

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-02-17

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-10-20

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-07-22

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-04-29

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-02-19

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2015-10-20

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-07-21

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-04-28

2015-06-05

2015-06-09

2015-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-02-10

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-10-16

2014-12-05

2014-12-09

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2014-07-18

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

2014-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2014-04-22

2014-06-06

2014-06-10

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2014-02-14

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2013-10-21

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2013-07-19

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2013-04-26

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2013-02-15

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2012-10-22

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-07-19

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-04-27

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-02-16

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2011-10-24

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2011-07-21

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2011-04-29

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2011-02-22

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2010-10-21

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-22

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-04-30

2010-06-04

2010-06-08

2010-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-02-11

2010-03-05

2010-03-09

2010-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-10-26

2009-12-04

2009-12-08

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2009-07-21

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

2009-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2009-04-28

2009-06-05

2009-06-09

2009-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2009-02-10

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2008-10-17

2008-12-05

2008-12-09

2008-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2008-07-15

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2008-04-22

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2008-02-05

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2007-10-18

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2007-07-19

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2007-04-24

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2007-02-06

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2006-10-20

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2006-07-19

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2006-04-25

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2006-02-08

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2005-10-21

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-07-21

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-04-26

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-02-08

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-10-21

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2004-07-21

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2004-04-27

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2004-02-11

2004-03-05

2004-03-09

2004-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2003-10-23

2003-12-05

2003-12-09

2003-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2003-07-22

2003-09-05

2003-09-09

2003-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2003-04-22

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2003-02-11

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2002-10-17

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-07-17

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-04-23

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2002-02-12

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-10-17

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2001-07-17

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2001-04-24

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2001-02-06

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2000-10-18

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-07-18

2000-09-06

2000-09-10

2000-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-04-25

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-02-08

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1999-10-20

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-07-20

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-04-20

1999-06-04

1999-06-08

1999-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-02-09

1999-03-05

1999-03-09

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-10-21

1998-12-04

1998-12-08

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-21

1998-09-03

1998-09-08

1998-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-04-21

1998-06-05

1998-06-09

1998-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-02-10

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-10-15

1997-12-05

1997-12-09

1997-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1997-07-22

1997-09-05

1997-09-09

1997-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1997-04-15

1997-06-06

1997-06-10

1997-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1997-02-11

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1996-10-16

1996-12-06

1996-12-10

1996-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-07-16

1996-09-05

1996-09-09

1996-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-04-16

1996-06-06

1996-06-10

1996-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-02-13

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-10-18

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1995-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1995-07-18

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1995-04-18

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

VFC

Investor Resources

Learn more about V.F. Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VFC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Textile Apparel Clothing

V.F. Corporation (VFC) designs and manufactures, or sources from independent contractors, various apparel and footwear products. V.F. Corporation operates primarily in the United States and Europe. V.F. Corporation is a conglomeration of many large brands, including, among others, Timberland, The North Face, JanSport, Eastpak, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands. The company sells its products to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants primarily through its sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. V.F. Corporation is largely affected by its ability to keep up with changing fashion trends and the strength of its brands. V.F. Corporation has been increasing its dividends since 1973, and is known as a dividend aristocrat because it has increased dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. V.F. Corporation pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X