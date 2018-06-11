Best Dividend Stocks
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Stock

TMO

Price as of:

$270.71 +9.69 +3.8%

Industry

Medical Instruments And Supplies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

TMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.31%

healthcare Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

6.47%

EPS $13.61

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TMO DARS™ Rating

TMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$270.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

428,355

Open Price

$263.55

Day's Range

$261.3 - $273.5

Previous Close

$255.3

52 week low / high

$250.21 - $342.26

Percent off 52 week high

-22.58%

TMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TMO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TMO

Compare TMO to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Healthcare Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade TMO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TMO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-13

$0.22

2019-12-16

$0.19

2019-09-16

$0.19

2019-06-13

$0.19

2019-03-14

$0.19

2018-12-14

$0.17

2018-09-14

$0.17

2018-06-14

$0.17

2018-03-14

$0.17

2017-12-14

$0.15

2017-09-14

$0.15

2017-06-13

$0.15

2017-03-13

$0.15

2016-12-13

$0.15

2016-09-13

$0.15

2016-06-13

$0.15

2016-03-11

$0.15

2015-12-11

$0.15

2015-09-11

$0.15

2015-06-11

$0.15

2015-03-12

$0.15

2014-12-11

$0.15

2014-09-11

$0.15

2014-06-12

$0.15

2014-03-13

$0.15

2013-12-12

$0.15

2013-09-12

$0.15

2013-06-13

$0.15

2013-03-13

$0.15

2012-12-13

$0.15

2012-09-13

$0.13

2012-06-13

$0.13

2012-03-13

$0.13

TMO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TMO

Metric

TMO Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

TMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.62%

15.79%

2years

TMO

News
TMO

Research
TMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

TMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2020-02-25

2020-03-13

2020-03-16

2020-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-11-08

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-07-11

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-05-23

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-02-26

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-11-08

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-07-12

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-05-24

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-01-31

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-11-09

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-12

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-18

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-28

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-11-10

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-07-07

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-05-18

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-02-25

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-11-12

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-10

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-05-21

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-02-26

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-11-07

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-07-10

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-05-21

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-02-27

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-11-07

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-07-12

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-05-23

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-27

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-11-08

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-07-12

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-05-24

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2012-02-29

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

TMO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Instruments And Supplies

This company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacture, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. Its Analytical Technologies segment offers analytical instruments to analyze prepared samples, software interpretation tools, laboratory information management systems, and laboratory automation systems; environmental instruments and integrated systems for environmental monitoring, safety, and security applications; and process instruments, integrated systems, and measurement solutions. It also provides diagnostics products used in healthcare laboratories to prepare and analyze patient samples; and biosciences products comprising reagents and consumables used in life science research, drug discovery, and biopharmaceutical production. The company's Laboratory Products and Services segment offers laboratory equipment, including sample preparation, environment storage and handling equipment, and laboratory workstations; laboratory consumables; research market solutions consisting of chemicals, instruments and apparatus, liquid handling pumps and devices, and capital equipment and consumables; and healthcare market products comprising analytical equipment, diagnostic tools, and reagents and consumables. It also provides workplace and first responder equipment, protective gear, and apparel; and packaging, warehousing, distribution, labeling, pharmaceutical and biospecimen storage, and analytical laboratory services in the area of drug discovery and pharmaceutical clinical trials. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions, government agencies, and environmental and industrial process control settings primarily in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

