There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, September 13. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, September 2.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR
|617.00
|0.50
|9/16/2021
|1.66%
|-15.06%
|KO
|Coca-Cola Co.
|242.00
|0.42
|9/14/2021
|2.98%
|-1.37%
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|220.00
|0.26
|9/14/2021
|0.19%
|-1.09%
|MRK
|Merck & Co Inc.
|194.00
|0.65
|9/14/2021
|3.41%
|-12.16%
|MO
|Altria Group Inc.
|91.70
|0.90
|9/14/2021
|7.17%
|-2.95%
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|90.30
|0.71
|9/14/2021
|3.90%
|-1.36%
|CCI
|Crown Castle International Corp.
|83.10
|1.33
|9/14/2021
|2.73%
|-3.28%
|HCA
|HCA Healthcare Inc.
|81.20
|0.48
|9/15/2021
|0.76%
|-1.61%
|CB
|Chubb Ltd.
|80.70
|0.80
|9/16/2021
|1.74%
|-2.60%
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
|67.20
|0.33
|9/15/2021
|1.10%
|-1.38%
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|60.40
|0.56
|9/14/2021
|1.05%
|-7.35%
|PSA
|Public Storage
|56.20
|2.00
|9/14/2021
|2.47%
|-0.08%
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
|50.40
|1.08
|9/14/2021
|1.93%
|-1.40%
|AIG
|American International Group Inc.
|46.20
|0.32
|9/15/2021
|2.35%
|-0.49%
|APH
|Amphenol Corp.
|46.00
|0.15
|9/20/2021
|0.76%
|-0.53%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Company
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR
|617.00
|1.98
|0.50
|9/16/2021
|1.66%
|-15.06%
|Lowest Market Cap
|GVFF
|Greenville Federal Financial Corp.
|0.01
|0.28
|0.07
|09/14/2021
|3.47%
|-12.01%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|ARR
|ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.
|0.77
|1.20
|0.10
|9/14/2021
|11.05%
|-12.98%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|OMI
|Owens & Minor, Inc.
|2.81
|0.01
|0.00
|09/14/2021
|0.03%
|-20.55%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|VIAC
|ViacomCBS Inc.
|26.00
|0.96
|0.24
|9/14/2021
|2.32%
|-59.26%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|DTE
|DTE Energy Co.
|23.30
|3.30
|0.83
|09/17/2021
|2.74%
|-0.01%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
