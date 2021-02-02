Home
Trending ETFs
TSMC North America Silicon Valley campus - v2

News

Taiwan Semiconductor, Coca-Cola and Thermo Fisher Scientific Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, September 13. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Thursday, September 2.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR 617.00 0.50 9/16/2021 1.66% -15.06%
KO Coca-Cola Co. 242.00 0.42 9/14/2021 2.98% -1.37%
TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 220.00 0.26 9/14/2021 0.19% -1.09%
MRK Merck & Co Inc. 194.00 0.65 9/14/2021 3.41% -12.16%
MO Altria Group Inc. 91.70 0.90 9/14/2021 7.17% -2.95%
GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. 90.30 0.71 9/14/2021 3.90% -1.36%
CCI Crown Castle International Corp. 83.10 1.33 9/14/2021 2.73% -3.28%
HCA HCA Healthcare Inc. 81.20 0.48 9/15/2021 0.76% -1.61%
CB Chubb Ltd. 80.70 0.80 9/16/2021 1.74% -2.60%
ICE Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 67.20 0.33 9/15/2021 1.10% -1.38%
NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV 60.40 0.56 9/14/2021 1.05% -7.35%
PSA Public Storage 56.20 2.00 9/14/2021 2.47% -0.08%
TROW T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 50.40 1.08 9/14/2021 1.93% -1.40%
AIG American International Group Inc. 46.20 0.32 9/15/2021 2.35% -0.49%
APH Amphenol Corp. 46.00 0.15 9/20/2021 0.76% -0.53%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Company Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR 617.00 1.98 0.50 9/16/2021 1.66% -15.06%
Lowest Market Cap GVFF Greenville Federal Financial Corp. 0.01 0.28 0.07 09/14/2021 3.47% -12.01%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.77 1.20 0.10 9/14/2021 11.05% -12.98%
Lowest Dividend Yield OMI Owens & Minor, Inc. 2.81 0.01 0.00 09/14/2021 0.03% -20.55%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High VIAC ViacomCBS Inc. 26.00 0.96 0.24 9/14/2021 2.32% -59.26%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High DTE DTE Energy Co. 23.30 3.30 0.83 09/17/2021 2.74% -0.01%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

