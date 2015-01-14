Best Dividend Stocks
Ecolab Inc.

Stock

ECL

Price as of:

$192.08 +6.39 +3.44%

Industry

Cleaning Products

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Cleaning Products /

Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

ECL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.01%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.05%

EPS $5.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

33 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


ECL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$192.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

625,615

Open Price

$189.59

Day's Range

$188.3 - $192.67

Previous Close

$185.69

52 week low / high

$135.77 - $209.87

Percent off 52 week high

-8.48%

ECL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ECL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ECL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ECL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.47

2019-09-16

$0.46

2019-06-17

$0.46

2019-03-18

$0.46

2018-12-17

$0.46

2018-09-17

$0.41

2018-06-18

$0.41

2018-03-19

$0.41

2017-12-18

$0.41

2017-09-18

$0.37

2017-06-16

$0.37

2017-03-17

$0.37

2016-12-16

$0.37

2016-09-16

$0.35

2016-06-17

$0.35

2016-03-11

$0.35

2015-12-11

$0.35

2015-09-11

$0.33

2015-06-12

$0.33

2015-03-06

$0.33

2014-12-12

$0.33

2014-09-12

$0.275

2014-06-13

$0.275

2014-03-07

$0.275

2013-12-13

$0.275

2013-09-13

$0.23

2013-06-14

$0.23

2013-03-01

$0.23

2012-12-14

$0.23

2012-09-14

$0.2

2012-06-15

$0.2

2012-03-02

$0.2

2011-12-16

$0.2

2011-09-16

$0.175

2011-06-17

$0.175

2011-03-04

$0.175

2010-12-17

$0.175

2010-09-17

$0.155

2010-06-11

$0.155

2010-03-05

$0.155

2009-12-11

$0.155

2009-09-11

$0.14

2009-06-12

$0.14

2009-03-06

$0.14

2008-12-12

$0.14

2008-09-12

$0.13

2008-06-13

$0.13

2008-03-07

$0.13

2007-12-14

$0.13

2007-09-14

$0.115

2007-06-15

$0.115

2007-03-16

$0.115

2006-12-15

$0.115

2006-09-15

$0.1

2006-06-16

$0.1

2006-03-10

$0.1

2005-12-16

$0.1

2005-09-16

$0.0875

2005-06-17

$0.0875

2005-03-11

$0.0875

2004-12-17

$0.0875

2004-09-17

$0.08

2004-06-14

$0.08

2004-03-12

$0.08

2003-12-19

$0.08

2003-09-12

$0.0725

2003-06-13

$0.0725

2003-03-14

$0.0725

2002-12-19

$0.0725

2002-09-13

$0.0675

2002-06-14

$0.0675

2002-03-15

$0.0675

2001-12-14

$0.0675

2001-09-17

$0.065

2001-06-15

$0.065

2001-03-16

$0.065

2000-12-15

$0.065

2000-09-15

$0.06

2000-06-16

$0.06

2000-03-17

$0.06

1999-12-29

$0.06

1999-09-17

$0.0525

1999-06-11

$0.0525

1999-03-12

$0.0525

1998-12-24

$0.0525

1998-09-11

$0.0475

1998-06-12

$0.0475

1998-03-13

$0.0475

1997-12-23

$0.0475

1997-09-12

$0.04

1997-06-13

$0.04

1997-03-14

$0.04

1996-12-24

$0.04

1996-09-13

$0.035

1996-06-14

$0.035

1996-03-15

$0.035

1995-12-27

$0.035

1995-09-15

$0.03125

1995-06-23

$0.03125

ECL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ECL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ECL

Metric

ECL Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

ECL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.81%

11.24%

33years

ECL

News
ECL

Research
ECL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ECL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ECL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4700

2019-12-04

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-08-01

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-05-02

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2019-02-22

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2018-12-05

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-08-02

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-05-03

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2018-02-23

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2017-12-07

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-08-03

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-05-04

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-02-23

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-12-08

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-08-04

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-05-05

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2016-02-25

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-12-03

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-08-06

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-05-07

2015-06-12

2015-06-16

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-02-26

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2014-12-04

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-08-07

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-05-08

2014-06-13

2014-06-17

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-02-27

2014-03-07

2014-03-11

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-12-05

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-08-01

2013-09-13

2013-09-17

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-05-02

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-02-22

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-12-06

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-08-02

2012-09-14

2012-09-18

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-03

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-02-24

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-12-01

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-08-04

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-05-05

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-02-25

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2010-12-02

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-08-06

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-05-06

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-02-26

2010-03-05

2010-03-09

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2009-12-03

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-08-07

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-05-08

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-02-27

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-12-04

2008-12-12

2008-12-16

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-08-01

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-05-02

2008-06-13

2008-06-17

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-02-22

2008-03-07

2008-03-11

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-12-06

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2007-08-03

2007-09-14

2007-09-18

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2007-05-04

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2007-02-23

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2006-12-07

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2007-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-08-04

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-05-12

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-02-24

2006-03-10

2006-03-14

2006-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-12-08

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2006-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2005-08-12

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2005-05-06

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2005-02-28

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2004-12-09

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2005-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-08-13

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-05-07

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-03-01

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-12-11

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2003-08-15

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2003-05-09

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2003-02-24

2003-03-14

2003-03-18

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2002-12-05

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-08-16

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-05-10

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-02-22

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-12-06

2001-12-14

2001-12-18

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2001-08-17

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2001-05-11

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2001-02-23

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-12-07

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-08-18

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-05-12

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-02-25

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-12-20

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-08-13

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-05-14

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-02-19

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-12-18

1998-12-24

1998-12-29

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1998-08-13

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1998-05-08

1998-06-12

1998-06-16

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1998-02-20

1998-03-13

1998-03-17

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1997-12-15

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-08-15

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-05-09

1997-06-13

1997-06-17

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-02-21

1997-03-14

1997-03-18

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1996-12-16

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-08-16

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-05-10

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1996-02-23

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1995-08-18

1995-09-15

1995-09-19

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1995-05-12

1995-06-23

1995-06-27

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

ECL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Ecolab Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ECL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Cleaning Products

Ecolab- (ECL)-With sales of $5.5 billion and more than 14,000 sales-and-service associates, Ecolab Inc. is the global leader in cleaning, sanitizing, food safety and infection prevention products and services. Ecolab delivers comprehensive programs and services to the foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, and hospitality markets in more than 160 countries.

