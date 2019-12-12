Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Coca Cola Bottle in Hand

News

Coca-Cola, McDoanld's and Nike Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar Nov 25, 2019

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, November 25. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

This week’s list of securities include four dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.

Find key insights on the securities that went ex-dividend last week here.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary DARS rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, November 22.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
KO Coca-Cola Co. 227.21 0.40 11/29/2019 3.02% -5.03%
NKE Nike, Inc. 145.70 0.25 11/29/2019 1.05% -3.72%
MCD McDonald's Corp. 145.45 1.25 11/29/2019 2.58% -13.03%
NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 129.07 0.16 11/27/2019 0.30% -1.71%
UNP Union Pacific Corp. 122.13 0.97 11/27/2019 2.23% -2.71%
NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. 114.05 1.25 11/27/2019 2.13% -2.65%
LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. 110.17 2.40 11/29/2019 2.46% -2.35%
GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 78.00 1.25 11/29/2019 2.29% -2.06%
EL Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. 69.52 0.48 11/27/2019 1.00% -6.90%
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 57.53 0.16 11/27/2019 1.12% -1.70%
CSX CSX Corp. 54.83 0.24 11/27/2019 1.38% -12.63%
VOD Vodafone Group PLC 53.73 0.49 11/27/2019 4.64% -8.05%
DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. 48.75 0.30 11/27/2019 1.83% -22.94%
SU Suncor Energy Inc. 48.25 0.32 12/2/2019 4.12% -9.69%
HCA HCA Healthcare, Inc. 47.22 0.40 11/29/2019 1.15% -5.39%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap KO Coca-Cola Co. 227.21 1.60 0.40 11/29/2019 3.02% -5.03%
Lowest Market Cap MARPS Marine Petroleum Trust 0.004 0.20 0.05 11/27/2019 9.29% -29.33%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield WPG Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.77 1.00 0.25 11/29/2019 24.04% -36.21%
Lowest Dividend Yield PVH PVH Corp. 7.40 0.15 0.04 11/26/2019 0.15% -25.75%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High PVL Permianville Royalty Trust 0.05 0.12 0.01 11/27/2019 8.11% -60.38%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP 15.37 2.01 0.50 11/27/2019 3.82% -0.44%

Dividend Aristocrats

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) Dividend Growth Years
KO Coca-Cola Co. 227.21 1.60 0.40 11/29/2019 3.02% 56
MCD McDonald's Corp. 145.45 5.00 1.25 11/29/2019 2.58% 42
DOV Dover Corp. 15.90 1.96 0.49 11/27/2019 1.80% 63
CFR Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. 5.84 2.84 0.71 11/27/2019 3.05% 26

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with next week’s major corporate changes regarding dividends with Dividend.com’s News section.

