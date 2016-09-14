Best Dividend Stocks
Brookfield Asset Management

Stock

BAM

Price as of:

$57.97 +0.13 +0.22%

Industry

Asset Management

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Asset Management /

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

BAM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.11%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

35.56%

EPS $1.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BAM DARS™ Rating

BAM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$57.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

92,174

Open Price

$57.72

Day's Range

$57.69 - $58.0

Previous Close

$57.84

52 week low / high

$36.58 - $58.76

Percent off 52 week high

-1.34%

BAM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BAM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BAM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BAM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BAM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.16

2019-08-29

$0.16

2019-05-30

$0.16

2019-02-27

$0.16

2018-11-29

$0.15

2018-08-30

$0.15

2018-05-30

$0.15

2018-02-27

$0.15

2017-11-29

$0.14

2017-08-29

$0.14

2017-05-26

$0.14

2017-02-24

$0.14

2016-11-28

$0.13

2016-08-29

$0.13

2016-05-26

$0.13

2016-02-25

$0.13

2015-11-25

$0.12

2015-08-27

$0.12

2015-05-27

$0.12

2015-02-25

$0.11333333333333333

2014-11-25

$0.10666666666666667

2014-08-27

$0.10666666666666667

2014-05-28

$0.10666666666666667

2013-10-30

$0.1

2013-07-30

$0.1

2013-04-29

$0.1

2013-01-30

$0.09333333333333334

2012-10-31

$0.09333333333333334

2012-07-30

$0.09333333333333334

2012-04-27

$0.09333333333333334

2012-01-30

$0.08666666666666667

2011-10-28

$0.08666666666666667

2011-07-28

$0.08666666666666667

2011-04-27

$0.08666666666666667

2011-01-28

$0.08666666666666667

2010-10-28

$0.08666666666666667

2010-07-28

$0.08666666666666667

2010-04-28

$0.08666666666666667

2010-01-28

$0.08666666666666667

2009-10-28

$0.08666666666666667

2009-07-29

$0.08666666666666667

2009-04-29

$0.08666666666666667

2009-01-28

$0.08666666666666667

2008-10-29

$0.08666666666666667

2008-07-30

$0.08666666666666667

2008-04-29

$0.08666666666666667

2008-01-30

$0.08

2007-10-30

$0.08

2007-07-30

$0.08

2007-04-27

$0.12

2007-01-30

$0.07111111111111111

2006-10-30

$0.07111111111111111

2006-07-28

$0.07111111111111111

2006-05-03

$0.07111111111111111

2006-01-30

$0.044444444444444446

2005-10-28

$0.044444444444444446

2005-07-28

$0.044444444444444446

2005-04-27

$0.044444444444444446

2005-01-28

$0.04148148148148148

2004-10-28

$0.04148148148148148

2004-07-28

$0.04148148148148148

2004-04-28

$0.011140740740740741

2004-01-28

$0.0073876543209876544

2003-10-29

$0.007367901234567901

2003-07-30

$0.0069728395061728395

2003-04-29

$0.006419753086419753

2003-01-29

$0.0060641975308641976

2002-10-30

$0.005945679012345679

2002-07-30

$0.005906172839506173

2002-04-29

$0.005945679012345679

2002-01-30

$0.00582716049382716

2001-10-30

$0.00588641975308642

2001-07-30

$0.0060641975308641976

2001-04-27

$0.006004938271604939

2001-01-30

$0.006182716049382716

2000-10-30

$0.0060641975308641976

2000-07-28

$0.006182716049382716

2000-04-27

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

2000-01-28

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1999-10-28

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1999-07-28

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1999-04-28

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1999-01-28

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1998-10-28

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1998-07-29

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1998-04-29

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1998-01-28

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

1997-10-29

$0.04839506172839506 (CAD)

BAM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BAM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BAM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BAM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BAM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.17%

6.67%

7years

BAM

News
BAM

Research
BAM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BAM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

BAM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-11-14

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-08-08

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-05-08

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-02-13

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-11-08

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-08-08

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-05-09

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-14

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-11-09

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-08-10

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-05-10

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-02-09

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-11-11

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-08-12

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-05-13

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-02-12

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-11-06

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-08-07

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-04-20

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2015-02-13

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-11-07

2014-11-25

2014-11-30

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-08-08

2014-08-27

2014-08-31

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-05-07

2014-05-28

2014-05-31

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-08-09

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-05-09

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-15

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-11-09

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-08-10

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-05-10

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-02-17

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2011-11-11

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2011-08-09

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2011-05-11

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2011-02-18

2011-04-27

2011-05-01

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-11-05

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-08-06

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-05-04

2010-07-28

2010-08-01

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-02-19

2010-04-28

2010-05-01

2010-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2009-11-06

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2009-08-07

2009-10-28

2009-11-01

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2009-05-05

2009-07-29

2009-08-01

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2009-02-12

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2008-11-06

2009-01-28

2009-02-01

2009-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2008-08-08

2008-10-29

2008-11-01

2008-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2008-04-29

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2008-02-08

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-11-01

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-08-02

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-05-01

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-02-08

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2006-11-02

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2006-08-01

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2006-04-28

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2006-02-09

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-11-01

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-08-03

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-04-28

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-02-14

2005-04-27

2005-05-01

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

2004-11-03

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

2004-08-04

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

2004-04-29

2004-07-28

2004-08-01

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0111

2004-02-11

2004-04-28

2004-05-01

2004-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

2003-11-05

2004-01-28

2004-02-01

2004-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

2003-08-06

2003-10-29

2003-11-01

2003-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0070

2003-04-29

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0064

2003-02-12

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0061

2002-11-06

2003-01-29

2003-02-01

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2002-08-01

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2002-04-25

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2002-02-13

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

2001-11-07

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0059

2001-08-02

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0061

2001-04-27

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0060

2001-02-09

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0062

2000-11-08

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0061

2000-08-03

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0062

2000-04-27

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

2000-02-01

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1999-11-10

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1999-08-05

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1999-04-30

1999-07-28

1999-08-01

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1999-02-11

1999-04-28

1999-05-01

1999-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1998-11-11

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1998-08-06

1998-10-28

1998-11-01

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1998-04-29

1998-07-29

1998-08-01

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1998-02-12

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1997-11-13

1998-01-28

1998-02-01

1998-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0484 (CAD)

1997-08-07

1997-10-29

1997-11-01

1997-11-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BAM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Brookfield Asset Management on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BAM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management- (BAM)-is a publicly owned asset management holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets under management. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Brookfield Asset Management is based in Calgary, Alberta with additional offices in London, and New York City.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

