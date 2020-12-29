Welcome to Dividend.com
Brookfield Asset Management logo

News

Brookfield Asset Management Hikes Dividend After Generating Record Funds From Operations

Justin Kuepper Feb 24, 2021

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is an alternative asset manager with $600 billion in assets under management across more than 30 countries. The company manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

The company generated revenue from five segments: asset management (31%), real estate (23%), private equity (18%), renewable power (17%) and infrastructure (5%) during the fourth quarter of 2020. Within these segments, the company generated most of its income from investment distributions and fee-related earnings.

Record FFO in Q4 2020

Brookfield Asset Management reported funds from operations (FFO) that rose by 74%, to a record $2.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020. These strong financial results were driven by an increase in fee-related earnings, the growth and stability in its operating businesses and disposition gains recognized on asset sales.

Looking ahead to 2021, the company recently started its next round of flagship fundraising, is making progress on significant realizations from earlier vintage funds, and underlying business performance is getting better.

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8.3% to $0.13 per share, which represents a 1.2% forward yield. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders on record as of February 26, 2021.

Want to keep track of all dividend increases? Subscribe to Dividend.com and have complete access to our exclusive dividend increases list here.

