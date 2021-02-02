Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retirement
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

The Nike logo and Nike motto

News

Nike, McDonald's and Union Pacific Go Ex-dividend This Week

Shauvik Haldar

There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 24. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.

Check out the complete list of highest-safe yielding dividend stocks.

Key Insights

There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

With our Dividend Stock Screener tool, you can delve into securities going ex-dividend based on 16 parameters, such as ex-dividend date range, market cap, dividend frequency and our proprietary Dividend.com Rating, which can help you in your dividend capture strategy.

Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, May 21.

Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Payout This Week ($) Ex-dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
NKE Nike, Inc. 214.18 0.28 5/28/2021 0.83% -9.96%
MCD McDonald`s Corp. 173.06 1.29 5/28/2021 2.24% -3.22%
UNP Union Pacific Corp. 147.77 1.07 5/27/2021 1.93% -3.97%
GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 123.86 1.25 5/28/2021 1.40% -3.11%
BACHY Bank of China Ltd. ADR 117.99 0.75 5/26/2021 7.50% -3.19%
AMAT Applied Materials Inc. 111.78 0.24 5/26/2021 0.77% -11.60%
LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. 107.62 2.60 5/28/2021 2.70% -7.37%
EL Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. 107.38 0.53 5/27/2021 0.71% -6.55%
SPGI S&P Global Inc. 89.16 0.77 5/25/2021 0.83% -5.33%
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 77.30 0.13 5/27/2021 1.06% -1.46%
CSX CSX Corp. 74.91 0.28 5/27/2021 1.14% -6.24%
SAFRY Safran SA ADR 62.82 0.13 5/28/2021 0.73% -4.55%
NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. 59.33 1.57 5/28/2021 1.69% -2.17%
ADI Analog Devices Inc. 53.82 0.69 5/27/2021 1.80% -2.98%
KHC Kraft Heinz Co. 53.43 0.40 5/27/2021 3.67% -0.59%

Highest and Lowest Market-cap Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Market Cap NKE Nike, Inc. 214.18 1.10 0.28 05/28/2021 0.83% -9.96%
Lowest Market Cap ITEX ITEX Corp. 0.01 0.40 0.10 05/28/2021 9.37% -88.84%

Highest and Lowest Dividend Yield Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest Dividend Yield GZUHY Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. ADR 4.17 3.79 1.89 05/28/2021 15.01% -3.48%
Lowest Dividend Yield BRKR Bruker Corp. 10.13 0.16 0.04 05/28/2021 0.24% -2.50%

Best and Worst 52-Week Performance Securities

Criteria Ticker Name Market Cap ($ Bn) Annualized Payout ($) Next Payout ($) Ex-Dividend Date Yield (%) % Off From 52-Week High (%)
Highest % Off 52-Week High ITEX ITEX Corp. 0.01 0.40 0.10 05/28/2021 9.37% -88.84%
Lowest % Off 52-Week High VVV Valvoline Inc. 5.68 0.50 0.13 05/27/2021 1.58% -0.06%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Stay up to date with the latest dividend payout changes by using our premium payout changes tool here.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×