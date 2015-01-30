Best Dividend Stocks
Lockheed Martin

Stock

LMT

Price as of:

$380.35 -6.54 -1.69%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Products And Services

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Aerospace Defense Products And Services /

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

LMT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.48%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$9.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

44.37%

EPS $21.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

LMT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$380.35

Quote Time

Today's Volume

442,485

Open Price

$387.4

Day's Range

$380.14 - $387.64

Previous Close

$386.89

52 week low / high

$241.18 - $399.96

Percent off 52 week high

-4.90%

LMT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LMT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

LMT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LMT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$2.4

2019-08-30

$2.2

2019-05-31

$2.2

2019-02-28

$2.2

2018-11-30

$2.2

2018-08-31

$2.0

2018-05-31

$2.0

2018-02-28

$2.0

2017-11-30

$2.0

2017-08-30

$1.82

2017-05-30

$1.82

2017-02-27

$1.82

2016-11-29

$1.82

2016-08-30

$1.65

2016-05-27

$1.65

2016-02-26

$1.65

2015-11-27

$1.65

2015-08-28

$1.5

2015-05-28

$1.5

2015-02-26

$1.5

2014-11-26

$1.5

2014-08-28

$1.33

2014-05-29

$1.33

2014-02-27

$1.33

2013-11-27

$1.33

2013-08-29

$1.15

2013-05-30

$1.15

2013-02-27

$1.15

2012-11-29

$1.15

2012-08-30

$1.0

2012-05-30

$1.0

2012-02-28

$1.0

2011-11-29

$1.0

2011-08-30

$0.75

2011-05-27

$0.75

2011-02-25

$0.75

2010-11-29

$0.75

2010-08-30

$0.63

2010-05-27

$0.63

2010-02-25

$0.63

2009-11-27

$0.63

2009-08-28

$0.57

2009-05-28

$0.57

2009-02-26

$0.57

2008-11-26

$0.57

2008-08-28

$0.42

2008-05-29

$0.42

2008-02-28

$0.42

2007-11-29

$0.42

2007-08-30

$0.35

2007-05-30

$0.35

2007-02-27

$0.35

2006-11-29

$0.35

2006-08-30

$0.3

2006-05-30

$0.3

2006-02-27

$0.3

2005-11-29

$0.3

2005-08-30

$0.25

2005-05-27

$0.25

2005-02-25

$0.25

2004-11-29

$0.25

2004-08-30

$0.22

2004-05-27

$0.22

2004-02-26

$0.22

2003-11-26

$0.22

2003-08-28

$0.12

2003-05-29

$0.12

2003-02-27

$0.12

2002-11-27

$0.11

2002-08-29

$0.11

2002-05-30

$0.11

2002-02-28

$0.11

2001-11-29

$0.11

2001-08-30

$0.11

2001-05-30

$0.11

2001-03-01

$0.11

2000-11-29

$0.11

2000-08-30

$0.11

2000-05-30

$0.11

2000-03-02

$0.11

1999-11-29

$0.22

1999-08-30

$0.22

1999-05-27

$0.22

1999-03-04

$0.22

1998-11-27

$0.22

1998-08-28

$0.2

1998-05-28

$0.2

1998-03-05

$0.2

1997-11-26

$0.2

1997-08-28

$0.2

1997-05-29

$0.2

1997-03-06

$0.2

1996-11-27

$0.2

1996-08-29

$0.2

1996-05-30

$0.2

1996-02-29

$0.175

1995-11-29

$0.175

1995-08-30

$0.175

1995-05-25

$0.175

LMT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LMT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LMT

Metric

LMT Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

LMT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.35%

17.07%

16years

LMT

News
LMT

Research
LMT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LMT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

LMT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.4000

2019-09-26

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2019-06-27

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2019-04-24

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2019-01-24

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2000

2018-09-27

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

2018-06-28

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

2018-04-25

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

2018-01-24

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0000

2017-09-28

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8200

2017-06-22

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8200

2017-04-26

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8200

2017-01-26

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8200

2016-09-22

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6500

2016-06-23

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6500

2016-04-27

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6500

2016-01-28

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6500

2015-09-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2015-06-24

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2015-04-23

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2015-01-29

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2014-09-25

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3300

2014-06-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3300

2014-04-24

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3300

2014-01-23

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3300

2013-09-26

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2013-06-27

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2013-04-25

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2013-01-24

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1500

2012-09-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2012-06-28

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2012-04-26

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2012-01-27

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2011-09-22

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2011-06-23

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2011-04-28

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2011-01-27

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2010-09-23

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-06-24

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-04-22

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-01-28

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2009-09-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-06-25

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-04-23

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-01-22

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2008-09-25

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-06-26

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-04-24

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-01-24

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2007-09-27

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-06-28

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-04-26

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-01-25

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2006-09-28

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-06-22

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-04-27

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-01-26

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-09-22

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-08-04

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-04-28

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-01-27

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-09-23

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-08-05

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-04-22

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-01-22

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-09-15

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-08-07

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-04-24

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-01-23

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-10-24

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-08-01

2002-08-29

2002-09-03

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-04-25

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2002-01-24

2002-02-28

2002-03-04

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-10-25

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-08-02

2001-08-30

2001-09-04

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-04-26

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-02-22

2001-03-01

2001-03-05

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-10-26

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-07-20

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-04-27

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-01-27

2000-03-02

2000-03-06

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-10-28

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-07-22

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-05-13

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-02-26

1999-03-04

1999-03-08

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1998-10-22

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-08-14

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-04-24

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-02-26

1998-03-05

1998-03-09

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-10-23

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-07-24

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-04-24

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1997-02-27

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-11-12

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-07-25

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1996-04-26

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1996-02-22

1996-02-29

1996-03-04

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1995-10-26

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1995-07-27

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1995-04-27

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LMT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Lockheed Martin on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LMT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a global aerospace, defense, security, and technology company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The company operates in four business segments: Aeronautics, Electronic Systems, Information Systems & Global Solutions, and Space Systems. The firm is one of the largest defense contractors with much of its revenue coming from military sales. Lockheed was established in 1995 with the merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Government policy on military spending can greatly affect Lockheed’s business. Lockheed has been paying dividends since 1995, and has increased them consistently annually since 2003. Lockheed pays its dividends quarterly.

