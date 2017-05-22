Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

CullenFrost Bankers Inc.

Stock

CFR

Price as of:

$98.09 -0.01 -0.01%

Industry

Regional Southwest Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southwest Banks /

CullenFrost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

CFR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.90%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

41.52%

EPS $6.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

26 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CFR DARS™ Rating

CFR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$98.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

87,615

Open Price

$98.22

Day's Range

$97.93 - $98.29

Previous Close

$98.1

52 week low / high

$79.86 - $106.23

Percent off 52 week high

-7.66%

CFR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CFR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CFR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CFR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CFR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.71

2019-08-29

$0.71

2019-05-30

$0.71

2019-02-27

$0.67

2018-11-29

$0.67

2018-08-30

$0.67

2018-05-30

$0.67

2018-02-27

$0.57

2017-11-29

$0.57

2017-08-29

$0.57

2017-05-26

$0.57

2017-02-24

$0.54

2016-11-28

$0.54

2016-08-29

$0.54

2016-05-26

$0.54

2016-02-25

$0.53

2015-11-25

$0.53

2015-08-27

$0.53

2015-05-27

$0.53

2015-02-25

$0.51

2014-11-25

$0.51

2014-08-27

$0.51

2014-05-28

$0.51

2014-02-26

$0.5

2013-11-26

$0.5

2013-08-28

$0.5

2013-05-29

$0.5

2013-02-27

$0.48

2012-11-28

$0.48

2012-08-29

$0.48

2012-05-30

$0.48

2012-02-28

$0.46

2011-11-29

$0.46

2011-08-30

$0.46

2011-05-27

$0.46

2011-02-25

$0.45

2010-11-29

$0.45

2010-08-30

$0.45

2010-05-27

$0.45

2010-02-25

$0.43

2009-11-27

$0.43

2009-08-28

$0.43

2009-05-28

$0.43

2009-02-25

$0.42

2008-11-26

$0.42

2008-08-27

$0.42

2008-05-28

$0.42

2008-02-27

$0.4

2007-11-28

$0.4

2007-08-29

$0.4

2007-05-30

$0.4

2007-02-27

$0.34

2006-11-29

$0.34

2006-08-30

$0.34

2006-05-30

$0.34

2006-02-27

$0.3

2005-11-29

$0.3

2005-08-30

$0.3

2005-05-27

$0.3

2005-02-25

$0.265

2004-11-29

$0.265

2004-08-30

$0.265

2004-05-27

$0.265

2004-02-26

$0.24

2003-11-26

$0.24

2003-08-28

$0.24

2003-05-29

$0.24

2003-02-27

$0.22

2002-12-04

$0.22

2002-09-04

$0.22

2002-06-05

$0.22

2002-03-06

$0.215

2001-12-05

$0.215

2001-09-05

$0.215

2001-06-06

$0.215

2001-03-07

$0.195

2000-12-06

$0.195

2000-09-06

$0.195

2000-06-07

$0.195

2000-02-28

$0.175

1999-11-26

$0.175

1999-08-30

$0.175

1999-05-27

$0.175

1999-02-24

$0.15

1998-11-25

$0.15

1998-08-28

$0.15

1998-05-27

$0.15

1998-02-25

$0.125

1997-11-25

$0.125

1997-08-27

$0.125

1997-05-28

$0.125

1997-02-26

$0.105

1996-11-26

$0.105

1996-08-28

$0.105

1996-05-30

$0.105

1996-03-07

$0.0875

1995-11-29

$0.0875

1995-08-30

$0.0875

1995-05-25

$0.01375

CFR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CFR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CFR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CFR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CFR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.72%

10.08%

26years

CFR

News
CFR

Research
CFR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CFR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CFR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7100

2019-10-31

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2019-07-24

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7100

2019-04-25

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2019-01-31

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2018-10-25

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2018-07-26

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2018-04-25

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2018-01-24

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-10-26

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-07-27

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-04-27

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-01-26

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-10-27

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-07-28

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2016-04-28

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-01-28

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-10-29

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-07-30

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-04-30

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2015-01-29

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2014-10-30

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2014-07-31

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2014-04-24

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-01-30

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-10-31

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-07-25

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-04-25

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2013-01-31

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-10-25

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-07-26

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-04-26

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-01-26

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-10-27

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-07-28

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2011-04-28

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-01-27

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-10-28

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-07-29

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-04-29

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2010-01-28

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2009-10-22

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2009-07-23

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2009-04-23

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2009-01-29

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-10-23

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-07-24

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-04-24

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2008-01-24

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-10-25

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-07-26

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2007-04-26

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-01-25

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-10-26

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-07-27

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2006-04-27

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-01-26

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-10-27

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-07-28

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-04-28

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2005-01-27

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2004-10-28

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2004-07-29

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2004-04-29

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2004-01-29

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-10-23

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-07-24

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-04-24

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-01-23

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-11-26

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-08-27

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-05-29

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2002-02-26

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2001-11-27

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2001-08-28

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2001-05-29

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2001-02-27

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2000-11-28

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2000-08-29

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2000-05-30

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2000-01-25

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1999-10-26

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1999-07-27

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1999-04-27

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-01-26

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-11-04

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-08-10

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-04-28

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-01-28

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-10-28

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-07-29

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-04-29

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1997-01-28

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1996-10-29

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1996-07-30

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1996-04-30

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1996-03-06

1996-03-07

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1995-10-31

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

1995-07-25

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

1995-04-25

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

CFR

Investor Resources

Learn more about CullenFrost Bankers Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CFR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southwest Banks

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) - This company provides banking and financial services primarily in Texas. Cullen/Frost Bankers serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X