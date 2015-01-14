Best Dividend Stocks
CSX Corp

Stock

CSX

Price as of:

$73.02 +0.08 +0.11%

Industry

Railroads

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Railroads /

CSX Corp (CSX)

CSX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.32%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.96

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

22.93%

EPS $4.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CSX DARS™ Rating

CSX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$73.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

611,416

Open Price

$72.87

Day's Range

$72.53 - $73.19

Previous Close

$72.94

52 week low / high

$58.47 - $80.73

Percent off 52 week high

-9.55%

CSX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CSX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CSX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CSX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.24

2019-08-29

$0.24

2019-05-30

$0.24

2019-02-27

$0.24

2018-11-29

$0.22

2018-08-30

$0.22

2018-05-30

$0.22

2018-02-28

$0.22

2017-11-29

$0.2

2017-08-29

$0.2

2017-05-26

$0.2

2017-02-24

$0.18

2016-11-28

$0.18

2016-08-29

$0.18

2016-05-26

$0.18

2016-02-25

$0.18

2015-11-25

$0.18

2015-08-27

$0.18

2015-05-27

$0.18

2015-02-25

$0.16

2014-11-25

$0.16

2014-08-27

$0.16

2014-05-23

$0.16

2014-02-26

$0.15

2013-11-26

$0.15

2013-08-28

$0.15

2013-05-29

$0.15

2013-02-26

$0.14

2012-11-28

$0.14

2012-08-29

$0.14

2012-05-29

$0.14

2012-02-27

$0.12

2011-11-28

$0.12

2011-08-29

$0.12

2011-05-26

$0.04

2011-02-24

$0.08666666666666667

2010-11-26

$0.08666666666666667

2010-08-27

$0.08

2010-05-26

$0.08

2010-02-24

$0.08

2009-11-25

$0.07333333333333333

2009-08-27

$0.07333333333333333

2009-05-27

$0.07333333333333333

2009-02-25

$0.07333333333333333

2008-11-26

$0.07333333333333333

2008-08-27

$0.07333333333333333

2008-05-28

$0.06

2008-02-27

$0.05

2007-11-28

$0.05

2007-08-29

$0.05

2007-05-30

$0.04

2007-02-27

$0.04

2006-11-21

$0.03333333333333333

2006-08-23

$0.03333333333333333

2006-05-23

$0.021666666666666667

2006-02-22

$0.021666666666666667

2005-11-22

$0.021666666666666667

2005-08-23

$0.016666666666666666

2005-05-23

$0.016666666666666666

2005-02-23

$0.016666666666666666

2004-11-22

$0.016666666666666666

2004-08-23

$0.016666666666666666

2004-05-21

$0.016666666666666666

2004-02-23

$0.016666666666666666

2003-11-21

$0.016666666666666666

2003-08-21

$0.016666666666666666

2003-05-21

$0.016666666666666666

2003-02-21

$0.016666666666666666

2002-11-20

$0.016666666666666666

2002-08-21

$0.016666666666666666

2002-05-22

$0.016666666666666666

2002-02-21

$0.016666666666666666

2001-11-20

$0.016666666666666666

2001-08-22

$0.016666666666666666

2001-05-23

$0.05

2001-02-22

$0.05

2000-11-21

$0.05

2000-08-23

$0.05

2000-05-23

$0.05

2000-02-23

$0.05

1999-11-22

$0.05

1999-08-23

$0.05

1999-05-21

$0.05

1999-02-23

$0.05

1998-11-23

$0.05

1998-08-21

$0.05

1998-05-20

$0.05

1998-02-23

$0.05

1997-11-21

$0.05

1997-08-21

$0.043333333333333335

1997-05-21

$0.043333333333333335

1997-02-21

$0.043333333333333335

1996-11-21

$0.043333333333333335

1996-08-21

$0.043333333333333335

1996-05-22

$0.043333333333333335

1996-02-22

$0.043333333333333335

1995-11-21

$0.043333333333333335

1995-08-23

$0.03666666666666667

1995-05-19

$0.006108333333333334

CSX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CSX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CSX

Metric

CSX Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CSX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

9.09%

9years

CSX

CSX

CSX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CSX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CSX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2400

2019-10-03

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-07-10

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-05-03

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-02-06

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-10-03

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-08-03

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-05-18

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-02-12

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-10-05

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-07-07

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-04-20

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-02-08

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-10-05

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-07-13

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-05-13

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-02-10

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-10-08

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-07-08

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-04-14

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-02-11

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-10-08

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-07-09

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-04-15

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-02-12

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-10-02

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-07-10

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-04-16

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-02-13

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-10-03

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-07-11

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-05-09

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-02-08

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-10-04

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-07-13

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-05-04

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2011-02-09

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-09-29

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-07-14

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-05-05

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-02-10

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2009-09-09

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2009-07-15

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2009-05-06

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2009-02-11

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2008-10-23

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2008-06-25

2008-08-27

2008-09-01

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-03-17

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-02-13

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-09-12

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-05-08

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-05-02

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-02-14

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2006-09-13

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2006-07-18

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2006-05-03

2006-05-23

2006-05-25

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2006-02-08

2006-02-22

2006-02-25

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2005-10-26

2005-11-22

2005-11-25

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2005-07-13

2005-08-23

2005-08-25

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2005-05-04

2005-05-23

2005-05-25

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2005-02-09

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2004-10-20

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2004-07-14

2004-08-23

2004-08-25

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2004-05-05

2004-05-21

2004-05-25

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2004-02-11

2004-02-23

2004-02-25

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-10-08

2003-11-21

2003-11-25

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-07-09

2003-08-21

2003-08-25

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-05-07

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-02-12

2003-02-21

2003-02-25

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-10-10

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-07-10

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-04-23

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-02-13

2002-02-21

2002-02-25

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-10-10

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-07-11

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-05-01

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-02-14

2001-02-22

2001-02-26

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-10-13

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-07-12

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-04-27

2000-05-23

2000-05-25

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-02-09

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-10-18

1999-11-22

1999-11-24

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-07-13

1999-08-23

1999-08-25

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-04-27

1999-05-21

1999-05-25

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-02-10

1999-02-23

1999-02-25

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-10-06

1998-11-23

1998-11-25

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-08

1998-08-21

1998-08-25

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-04-28

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-02-11

1998-02-23

1998-02-25

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-10-21

1997-11-21

1997-11-25

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1997-07-09

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1997-04-17

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1997-02-12

1997-02-21

1997-02-25

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-10-09

1996-11-21

1996-11-25

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-07-10

1996-08-21

1996-08-23

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-04-25

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-02-14

1996-02-22

1996-02-26

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-10-11

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

1995-07-12

1995-08-23

1995-08-25

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0061

1995-04-25

1995-05-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

CSX

Investor Resources

Learn more about CSX Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CSX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Services

Industry: Railroads

CSX Corp (CSX) is a transportation company, which is the result of the merging of Chessie System and Seaboard Coast Line Industries. The company provides services, including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. CSX provides rail-based transportation services, including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The company was founded in 1980, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. CSX is largely affected by the performance of the general economy and the amount customers choose to ship. As well, the price of crude oil largely affects transportation costs and CSX’s business. CSX has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2005. CSX pays its dividends quarterly.

