PVH Corp.

Stock

PVH

Price as of:

$104.9 -0.33 -0.31%

Industry

Textile Apparel Clothing

PVH Corp. (PVH)

PVH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.14%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

1.59%

EPS $9.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PVH DARS™ Rating

PVH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$104.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

674,500

Open Price

$105.29

Day's Range

$104.09 - $105.42

Previous Close

$105.23

52 week low / high

$67.41 - $134.24

Percent off 52 week high

-21.86%

PVH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PVH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

PVH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PVH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.0375

2019-08-29

$0.0375

2019-05-21

$0.0375

2019-02-27

$0.0375

2018-11-27

$0.0375

2018-08-28

$0.0375

2018-05-16

$0.0375

2018-02-27

$0.0375

2017-11-21

$0.0375

2017-08-22

$0.0375

2017-05-16

$0.0375

2017-02-22

$0.0375

2016-11-21

$0.0375

2016-08-22

$0.0375

2016-05-17

$0.0375

2016-02-23

$0.0375

2015-11-18

$0.0375

2015-08-24

$0.0375

2015-05-19

$0.0375

2015-02-24

$0.0375

2014-11-18

$0.0375

2014-08-26

$0.0375

2014-05-21

$0.0375

2014-02-24

$0.0375

2013-11-18

$0.0375

2013-08-26

$0.0375

2013-05-20

$0.0375

2013-03-21

$0.0375

2012-11-19

$0.0375

2012-08-21

$0.0375

2012-05-15

$0.0375

2012-03-13

$0.0375

2011-11-15

$0.0375

2011-08-16

$0.0375

2011-05-17

$0.0375

2011-03-14

$0.0375

2010-11-16

$0.0375

2010-08-16

$0.0375

2010-05-18

$0.0375

2010-03-22

$0.0375

2009-11-17

$0.0375

2009-08-18

$0.0375

2009-05-19

$0.0375

2009-03-24

$0.0375

2008-11-10

$0.0375

2008-08-19

$0.0375

2008-05-20

$0.0375

2008-03-19

$0.0375

2007-11-16

$0.0375

2007-08-21

$0.0375

2007-05-21

$0.0375

2007-03-21

$0.0375

2006-11-20

$0.0375

2006-08-14

$0.0375

2006-05-15

$0.0375

2006-03-16

$0.0375

2005-11-08

$0.0375

2005-08-23

$0.0375

2005-05-17

$0.0375

2005-03-15

$0.0375

2004-11-08

$0.0375

2004-08-24

$0.0375

2004-05-25

$0.0375

2004-03-16

$0.0375

2003-11-10

$0.0375

2003-08-26

$0.0375

2003-05-27

$0.0375

2003-03-14

$0.0375

2002-11-13

$0.0375

2002-08-28

$0.0375

2002-05-28

$0.0375

2002-03-15

$0.0375

2001-11-14

$0.0375

2001-08-22

$0.0375

2001-05-24

$0.0375

2001-03-15

$0.0375

2000-11-15

$0.0375

2000-08-23

$0.0375

2000-05-31

$0.0375

2000-03-09

$0.0375

1999-11-17

$0.0375

1999-08-23

$0.0375

1999-06-02

$0.0375

1999-03-11

$0.0375

1998-11-18

$0.0375

1998-08-26

$0.0375

1998-06-03

$0.0375

1998-03-12

$0.0375

1997-11-14

$0.0375

1997-08-07

$0.0375

1997-06-10

$0.0375

1997-03-12

$0.0375

1996-11-18

$0.0375

1996-08-08

$0.0375

1996-06-04

$0.0375

1996-03-13

$0.0375

1995-11-08

$0.0375

1995-08-10

$0.0375

1995-06-01

$0.0375

PVH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PVH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PVH

Metric

PVH Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PVH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

PVH

News
PVH

Research
PVH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PVH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PVH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0375

2019-10-29

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2019-08-01

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2019-04-29

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2019-02-06

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2018-10-25

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2018-08-01

2018-08-28

2018-08-29

2018-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2018-04-22

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2018-02-06

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2017-10-24

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2017-07-27

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2017-04-27

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2017-02-01

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2016-10-20

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2016-07-26

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2016-04-27

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2016-02-03

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2015-10-22

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2015-07-27

2015-08-24

2015-08-26

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2015-04-30

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2015-02-04

2015-02-24

2015-02-26

2015-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-10-28

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-07-30

2014-08-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-05-07

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2014-02-07

2014-02-24

2014-02-26

2014-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-10-28

2013-11-18

2013-11-20

2013-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-07-30

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-05-02

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2013-03-13

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-10-30

2012-11-19

2012-11-21

2012-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-07-31

2012-08-21

2012-08-23

2012-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-04-26

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2012-02-28

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-11-02

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-08-04

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-04-28

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2011-03-03

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-11-04

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-08-05

2010-08-16

2010-08-18

2010-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-04-29

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-03-18

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-11-03

2009-11-17

2009-11-19

2009-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-08-06

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-04-30

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-10-29

2008-11-10

2008-11-13

2008-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-08-08

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-05-02

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2008-03-18

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-10-25

2007-11-16

2007-11-20

2007-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-08-07

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-05-04

2007-05-21

2007-05-23

2007-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-03-20

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-11-08

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2006-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-08-04

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-03-10

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2005-08-04

2005-08-23

2005-08-25

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2005-04-21

2005-05-17

2005-05-19

2005-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2005-03-03

2005-03-15

2005-03-17

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2004-10-29

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2004-08-05

2004-08-24

2004-08-26

2004-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2004-04-28

2004-05-25

2004-05-27

2004-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2004-03-08

2004-03-16

2004-03-18

2004-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

2003-11-10

2003-11-13

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

2003-08-26

2003-08-28

2003-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

2003-05-27

2003-05-29

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2003-03-06

2003-03-14

2003-03-18

2003-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2002-08-07

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2002-04-25

2002-05-28

2002-05-30

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2002-03-06

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-11-01

2001-11-14

2001-11-16

2001-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-08-01

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-04-24

2001-05-24

2001-05-29

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-08-01

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-04-27

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-03-02

2000-03-09

2000-03-13

2000-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1999-10-19

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1999-07-23

1999-08-23

1999-08-25

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1999-03-04

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-10-23

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-07-24

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1998-04-23

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-09-23

1997-11-14

1997-11-18

1997-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-06-17

1997-08-07

1997-08-11

1997-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-04-29

1997-06-10

1997-06-12

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1997-03-05

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-12-17

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-09-17

1996-11-18

1996-11-20

1996-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-06-18

1996-08-08

1996-08-12

1996-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-04-16

1996-06-04

1996-06-06

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-02-27

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-09-12

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-06-13

1995-08-10

1995-08-14

1995-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1995-04-18

1995-06-01

1995-06-07

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

PVH

Investor Resources

Learn more about PVH Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PVH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Textile Apparel Clothing

Phillips Van Heusen (PVH) engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, sportswear, footwear and other related products worldwide. As of 2014, it operated more than 2,000 retail stores in 90 countries under the Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, Bass, Geoffrey Beene, Calvin Klein, and Calvin Klein Collection names. In the last decade, PVH has grown through many large acquisitions, including Calvin Klein in 2003 and Tommy Hilfiger in 2010. In February 2013, PVH acquired Warnaco. Further, Phillips Van Heusen licenses its brands over a range of products. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York. PVH’s sales are largely affected by its ability to continue to predict fashion trends and appeal to changing consumer preferences. PVH has been paying a dividend since 1992, and since 1993 has not changed its dividend, at $0.15 per share annually. PVH pays its dividends quarterly.

