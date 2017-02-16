Best Dividend Stocks
Union Pacific

Stock

UNP

Price as of:

$120.24 -3.8 -3.22%

Industry

Railroads

/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Railroads /

Union Pacific (UNP)

UNP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.19%

services Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

43.16%

EPS $8.99

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

UNP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$120.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

993,955

Open Price

$121.36

Day's Range

$118.8 - $122.71

Previous Close

$114.04

52 week low / high

$105.08 - $188.96

Percent off 52 week high

-39.65%

UNP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UNP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UNP

Compare UNP to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Services Sector
  • My Watchlist

UNP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UNP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-27

$0.97

2019-11-27

$0.97

2019-08-29

$0.97

2019-05-30

$0.88

2019-02-27

$0.88

2018-11-29

$0.8

2018-08-30

$0.8

2018-05-30

$0.73

2018-02-27

$0.73

2017-11-29

$0.665

2017-08-29

$0.605

2017-05-26

$0.605

2017-02-24

$0.605

2016-11-28

$0.605

2016-08-29

$0.55

2016-05-26

$0.55

2016-02-25

$0.55

2015-11-25

$0.55

2015-08-27

$0.55

2015-05-27

$0.55

2015-02-25

$0.55

2014-11-28

$0.5

2014-08-27

$0.5

2014-06-12

$0.455

2014-02-26

$0.455

2013-11-29

$0.395

2013-08-28

$0.395

2013-05-29

$0.345

2013-02-26

$0.345

2012-11-28

$0.345

2012-08-29

$0.3

2012-05-29

$0.3

2012-02-27

$0.3

2011-11-28

$0.3

2011-08-29

$0.2375

2011-05-26

$0.2375

2011-02-24

$0.19

2010-11-26

$0.19

2010-08-27

$0.165

2010-05-26

$0.165

2010-02-24

$0.135

2009-11-25

$0.135

2009-08-27

$0.135

2009-05-27

$0.135

2009-02-25

$0.135

2008-11-26

$0.135

2008-08-27

$0.135

2008-06-04

$0.11

2008-03-10

$0.11

2007-11-27

$0.11

2007-08-28

$0.0875

2007-05-25

$0.0875

2007-02-26

$0.0875

2006-11-28

$0.075

2006-08-29

$0.075

2006-05-26

$0.075

2006-03-06

$0.075

2005-12-12

$0.075

2005-09-12

$0.075

2005-06-06

$0.075

2005-03-07

$0.075

2004-12-06

$0.075

2004-09-03

$0.075

2004-06-07

$0.075

2004-03-08

$0.075

2003-12-08

$0.075

2003-09-08

$0.0575

2003-06-09

$0.0575

2003-03-10

$0.0575

2002-12-09

$0.0575

2002-09-09

$0.05

2002-06-10

$0.05

2002-03-11

$0.05

2001-12-10

$0.05

2001-09-10

$0.05

2001-06-11

$0.05

2001-03-12

$0.05

2000-12-11

$0.05

2000-09-11

$0.05

2000-06-12

$0.05

2000-03-13

$0.05

1999-12-06

$0.05

1999-09-03

$0.05

1999-06-07

$0.05

1999-03-08

$0.05

1998-12-07

$0.05

1998-09-04

$0.05

1998-06-08

$0.05

1998-03-09

$0.05

1997-12-08

$0.1075

1997-09-08

$0.1075

1997-06-09

$0.1075

1997-03-10

$0.1075

1996-12-16

$0.1075

1996-09-06

$0.1075

1996-06-10

$0.1075

1996-03-11

$0.1075

1995-12-20

$0.1075

1995-09-11

$0.1075

1995-06-12

$0.1075

UNP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UNP

Metric

UNP Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UNP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.09%

4.86%

10years

UNP

News
UNP

Research
UNP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UNP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

UNP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9700

2020-02-06

2020-02-27

2020-02-28

2020-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2019-11-14

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9700

2019-07-25

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2019-05-16

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2019-02-07

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2018-11-15

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2018-07-26

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2018-05-10

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7300

2018-02-08

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2017-11-16

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2017-07-27

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2017-05-11

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2017-02-02

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2016-11-17

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-07-28

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-05-12

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-02-04

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-11-19

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-07-30

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-05-14

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2015-02-05

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-07-31

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2014-05-15

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2014-02-06

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2013-11-21

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2013-08-01

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2013-05-16

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2013-02-07

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2012-11-15

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2013-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-07-26

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-05-10

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2012-02-02

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-11-17

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2012-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-07-28

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-05-05

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-02-03

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-11-18

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2010-07-29

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2010-05-06

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2010-02-04

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2009-11-19

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2009-07-30

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2009-05-14

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2009-02-05

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2008-11-20

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2008-07-31

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-05-01

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-02-28

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-11-15

2007-11-27

2007-11-29

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2007-07-26

2007-08-28

2007-08-30

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2007-05-03

2007-05-25

2007-05-30

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2007-01-30

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-11-16

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-07-27

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-05-04

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-02-23

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-11-17

2005-12-12

2005-12-14

2006-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-07-28

2005-09-12

2005-09-14

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-05-05

2005-06-06

2005-06-08

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-02-24

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-11-18

2004-12-06

2004-12-08

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-07-29

2004-09-03

2004-09-08

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-05-28

2004-06-07

2004-06-09

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-02-26

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-11-19

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2003-07-31

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2003-05-30

2003-06-09

2003-06-11

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2003-02-27

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2002-11-21

2002-12-09

2002-12-11

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-25

2002-09-09

2002-09-11

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-05-30

2002-06-10

2002-06-12

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-02-25

2002-03-11

2002-03-13

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-11-15

2001-12-10

2001-12-12

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-07-26

2001-09-10

2001-09-12

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-06-01

2001-06-11

2001-06-13

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-02-22

2001-03-12

2001-03-14

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-11-16

2000-12-11

2000-12-13

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-08-03

2000-09-11

2000-09-13

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-05-25

2000-06-12

2000-06-14

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-02-24

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-11-18

1999-12-06

1999-12-08

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-07-29

1999-09-03

1999-09-08

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-05-27

1999-06-07

1999-06-09

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-02-25

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-11-19

1998-12-07

1998-12-09

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-30

1998-09-04

1998-09-09

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-05-28

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-03-03

1998-03-09

1998-03-11

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1997-11-20

1997-12-08

1997-12-10

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1997-07-31

1997-09-08

1997-09-10

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1997-05-29

1997-06-09

1997-06-11

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1997-02-27

1997-03-10

1997-03-12

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1996-11-21

1996-12-16

1996-12-18

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1996-08-30

1996-09-06

1996-09-10

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1996-05-30

1996-06-10

1996-06-12

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1996-02-29

1996-03-11

1996-03-13

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1995-11-30

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1995-07-27

1995-09-11

1995-09-13

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

1995-05-25

1995-06-12

1995-06-14

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

UNP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Union Pacific on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UNP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Railroads

Union Pacific(UNP)owns transportation companies. Its main operating company is Union Pacific Railroad Company, which links 23 states in the western 66% of the country. Union Pacific Railroad Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, energy, industrial products and intermodal. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

