Dover Corp.

Stock

DOV

Price as of:

$113.41 -0.19 -0.17%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery /

Dover Corp. (DOV)

DOV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.73%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.96

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

33.51%

EPS $5.85

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

63 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DOV DARS™ Rating

DOV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$113.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100,749

Open Price

$113.71

Day's Range

$113.13 - $114.15

Previous Close

$113.6

52 week low / high

$65.83 - $115.26

Percent off 52 week high

-1.61%

DOV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DOV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DOV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DOV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DOV's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.49

2019-08-29

$0.49

2019-05-30

$0.48

2019-02-27

$0.48

2018-11-29

$0.48

2018-08-30

$0.48

2018-05-30

$0.47

2018-02-27

$0.47

2017-11-29

$0.47

2017-08-29

$0.47

2017-05-26

$0.44

2017-02-24

$0.44

2016-11-28

$0.44

2016-08-29

$0.44

2016-05-26

$0.42

2016-02-25

$0.42

2015-11-25

$0.42

2015-08-27

$0.42

2015-05-27

$0.4

2015-02-25

$0.4

2014-11-25

$0.4

2014-08-27

$0.4

2014-05-28

$0.375

2014-03-12

$0.375

2013-11-26

$0.375

2013-08-28

$0.375

2013-05-29

$0.35

2013-02-26

$0.35

2012-11-28

$0.35

2012-08-29

$0.35

2012-05-29

$0.315

2012-02-27

$0.315

2011-11-28

$0.315

2011-08-29

$0.315

2011-05-26

$0.275

2011-02-24

$0.275

2010-11-26

$0.275

2010-08-27

$0.275

2010-05-26

$0.26

2010-02-24

$0.26

2009-11-25

$0.26

2009-08-27

$0.26

2009-05-27

$0.25

2009-02-25

$0.25

2008-11-25

$0.25

2008-08-27

$0.25

2008-05-28

$0.2

2008-02-27

$0.2

2007-11-28

$0.2

2007-08-29

$0.2

2007-05-29

$0.185

2007-02-26

$0.185

2006-11-28

$0.185

2006-08-29

$0.185

2006-05-26

$0.17

2006-02-24

$0.17

2005-11-28

$0.17

2005-08-29

$0.17

2005-05-26

$0.16

2005-02-24

$0.16

2004-11-26

$0.16

2004-08-27

$0.16

2004-05-26

$0.15

2004-02-25

$0.15

2003-11-25

$0.15

2003-08-27

$0.15

2003-05-28

$0.135

2003-02-26

$0.135

2002-11-26

$0.135

2002-08-28

$0.135

2002-05-29

$0.135

2002-02-26

$0.135

2001-11-28

$0.135

2001-08-29

$0.135

2001-05-29

$0.125

2001-02-26

$0.125

2000-11-28

$0.125

2000-08-29

$0.125

2000-05-24

$0.115

2000-02-25

$0.115

1999-11-26

$0.115

1999-08-27

$0.115

1999-05-26

$0.105

1999-02-25

$0.105

1998-11-25

$0.105

1998-08-27

$0.105

1998-05-27

$0.095

1998-02-25

$0.095

1997-11-25

$0.095

1997-08-27

$0.095

1997-05-28

$0.085

1997-02-26

$0.085

1996-11-26

$0.085

1996-08-28

$0.085

1996-05-29

$0.075

1996-02-27

$0.075

1995-11-24

$0.075

1995-08-29

$0.075

1995-05-22

$0.065

DOV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DOV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DOV

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DOV Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

DOV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.45%

3.16%

63years

DOV

News
DOV

Research
DOV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DOV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

DOV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4900

2019-11-07

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2019-08-01

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-05-03

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-11-01

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-08-02

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-05-04

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2018-02-09

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-11-03

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2017-08-04

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-05-05

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2016-11-04

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2016-08-05

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-05-05

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-02-12

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-11-05

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-08-06

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-05-07

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-02-12

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-11-06

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-08-07

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-05-01

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-02-13

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-11-07

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2013-08-01

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-05-02

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-02-14

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2012-11-01

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2012-08-02

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2012-05-03

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2012-02-09

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2011-11-04

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2011-08-04

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-05-06

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-02-10

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2010-11-04

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2010-08-05

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-05-06

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2010-02-11

2010-02-24

2010-02-28

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2009-11-05

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2009-08-06

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-05-08

2009-05-27

2009-05-31

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2009-02-12

2009-02-25

2009-02-28

2009-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-11-06

2008-11-25

2008-11-30

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-08-07

2008-08-27

2008-08-31

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-01

2008-05-28

2008-05-31

2008-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-02-14

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-11-08

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-08-03

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-05-03

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2007-02-08

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2006-11-02

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2006-08-03

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-05-04

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-02-02

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-11-03

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-08-04

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-05-05

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-02-10

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-11-04

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-08-05

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-05-06

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-02-12

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-11-06

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-08-07

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-05-08

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-02-13

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-11-07

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-08-01

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-05-02

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2002-02-14

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-11-01

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2001-08-02

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-05-03

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-02-08

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-11-02

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-08-03

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2000-05-04

2000-05-24

2000-05-29

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2000-02-10

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-11-04

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1999-08-06

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-05-06

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-02-04

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1998-11-05

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1998-08-06

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1998-05-07

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1998-02-05

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-11-06

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-08-08

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1997-05-02

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1997-02-07

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1996-11-08

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1996-08-02

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-05-03

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-02-09

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-11-03

1995-11-24

1995-11-28

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-08-03

1995-08-29

1995-08-31

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1995-05-02

1995-05-22

1995-05-27

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

DOV

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dover Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DOV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

Dover (DOV) is a global portfolio of manufacturing companies providing innovative components and equipment, specialty systems and support services for a variety of applications in the industrial products, engineered systems, fluid management and electronic technologies markets. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is based in New York, New York. Dover is largely affected by new regulations and customer requirements, as well as the cost of raw materials, including energy. Dover has been increasing dividends since 1956, and pays its dividends quarterly. Dover is known as a dividend aristocrat as it has increased dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years.

