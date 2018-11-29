Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Feb 08, 2019

Managing investments can be an overwhelming and complicated process. In the middle of today’s market uncertainties and technological advancement in the investment management space, financial advisors are striving to provide additional value to investors. Financial advisors need to focus not just on financial planning and portfolio management but also on understanding investor behavior and marketing to the right audience.

Financial Advisor Center can help you stay ahead of the curve and build your successful practice as a financial advisor.

Simple%20ira
IRA Guide

All You Want to Learn About the SIMPLE IRA

As the old adage goes, it’s never too early to start saving for retirement. However, for small...

Gics%20sectors
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

Understanding the Global Industry Classification System (GICS)

For the past two decades, the Global Industry Classification System (GICS) has been the standard...

Reit
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

Should You Hold REITs in Taxable Accounts?

Tax efficiency is a cornerstone to any well-balanced portfolio. To ensure you don’t pay more...

Business%20development%20meeting
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

Everything You Wanted to Know About BDCs

The second-longest bull market in U.S. history hasn’t deterred yield-seeking investors from...

Oil%20field
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

There Are Multiple Options to Access MLPs. Which One Is Yours?

The fifteenth-century Dutch philosopher, Desiderius Erasmus, is said to have remarked that “In...

Disappointed%20businessman
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

Warning Signs for Dividend Investors

Dividend-focused stocks are a great way for investors to get current income while hoping for...

Taxes
Tax Center

How Are Preferred Stock Dividends Taxed?

Tax planning plays an important role in the life of any successful income investor.

dividend investing for millennials
Dividend University

Is Dividend Investing Good for Millennials?

The transition from the classroom to the workforce has been a difficult one for the average...

Moneyquestion
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

What Are No-Fee DRIPs?

Younger investors often want to invest in stocks that offer dividends, but they do not need the...

Understandingfinances
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

Know Your Sectors and Industries

A big part of investing in the financial markets is navigating the business cycle. This is not...

Shutterstock 566003824
Dividend.com: Retirement Center

What Are RMDs?

If you’ve reached retirement age and have money sitting in an IRA or a workplace retirement plan,...

Shutterstock 425257174
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

How Does Taxation of ADR Stocks Affect Investors?

American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are a great way for investors to gain exposure to...

Shutterstock 666203545
Dividend Investing 101

How Have Dividend Payout Growing Stocks Performed Over the Long Term?

When it comes to investing in dividend-paying stocks, High Yield and Dividend Growth have emerged...

Shutterstock 64937212
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

How Can Investors Gain Pure Dividend Exposure?

Investors in the stock market are starting to realize what investors in the bond market have...

Shutterstock 498535333
Dividend Investing 101

Performance of Dividend-Paying Stocks Over the Long Term

Most value investors realize the power of long-term investing strategies in creating and...

Shutterstock 63779512
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

Dividends: An Inflation Hedge?

After years of quantitative easing and rock-bottom interest rates that kept real Treasury bond...

Shutterstock 400496998
Dividend Investing Ideas Center

Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential of common stocks? If so,...

