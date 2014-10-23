Windstream Corp
WIN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
WIN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
WIN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Trending: Uniti Group Falls After Potential Windstream Default
Brian Mathews
|
By sharing these trends with our readers, we hope to provide insights into...
News
Chubb Limited Increases Dividend by 2.9%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that have increased dividends, as...
News
Comcast Leads 150 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 150 stocks include six dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
Windstream Corp Sees a 42% Decrease in Dividend
Ani G
|
The following is a snapshot of three major securities that decreased dividends last...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top High Yield Dividend Stocks with Low Volatility
Mike Deane
|
Many conservative investors are often seeking out safe dividend stocks.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Dividend.com Guide to Investing in ETFs
Shauna O'Brien
|
ETFs can be a great option for dividend investors who are seeking additional...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Communications
Industry: Telecommunication
Additional Links:
Windstream Corporation (WIN), also known as Windstream Communications, is a provider of advanced communication and technology services to businesses across the United States. Some services provided are broadband, virtual servers, managed firewall, data storage, and cloud-based voice systems. Founded in 2006 and based out of Little Rock, Arkansas, the company also provides residential broadband, voice, and video services to consumers in rural areas in its coverage zone. Windstream has suffered in recent years from losses in consumer voice lines, amid competition from cable companies, wireless carriers, and providers using other emerging technologies. Windstream's dividend has not changed since 2007, and the company has paid out $1.00 annually. Windstream's main revenues today are driven from demand for business communication services as well as data center services. Windstream's current payout ratio is 333%, and it does not appear to have a sustainable dividend.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
0.000%
$4.70
$0.00
0.000%
$4.93
$0.34
7.407%
$0.00
0.000%
$25.42
-$0.02
-0.079%
$25.27
$1.92
8.223%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
WIN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover