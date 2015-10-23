Pitney Bowes
Compare PBI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|14
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|53
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
PBI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
PBI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
PBI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-73.33%
|
-73.33%
|
-73.33%
|
-86.11%
|
-80.39%
|
1
Trade PBI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading PBI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading PBI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
NVIDIA Corporation Leads 80 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 80 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 21.
News
The Market Glance for May 1: Corporate Earnings Highlight Active Week
Sam Bourgi
|
The month of May kicks off with a bevy of fundamental developments ranging...
News
Market Wrap-Up for October 23: The Week in Review
Aaron Levitt
|
Here's how the markets wrapped for the week ending on October 23.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Technology
Industry: Hardware
Additional Links:
Pitney Bowes (PBI) is a manufacturer of software and hardware. The company offers several products including supplies, software, services and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels. Pitney Bowes is one of the 87 original members of the S&P 500 which was created in 1957. PBI was founded in 1920, and is based in Stamford, CT.
Related Companies
$2.25
$0.10
4.651%
$8.44
$0.06
0.716%
$4.08
$0.07
1.746%
$0.07
$0.01
16.667%
$0.85
$0.85
-8.602%
$0.75
-$0.25
-25.000%
$8.90
$8.90
0.000%
$127.63
$2.21
1.762%
$6.91
$0.06
0.876%
$36.73
$0.07
0.191%
