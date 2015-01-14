EOG Resources
Compare EOG to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
EOG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
EOG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
EOG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
33.99%
|
51.49%
|
98.53%
|
256.14%
|
3283.33%
|
2
Trade EOG using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading EOG’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading EOG’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
AbbVie, Oracle and Abbott Laboratories Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
AT&T Inc. Leads 229 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Energy Stocks Still Offer Value & Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
Lately, the energy stocks’ roller coaster seems to be cresting the hump and...
News
Oracle Corporation Leads 100 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 100 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, January 14th.
Research
Dividend University
What Are Negative Payout Ratios?
Bob Ciura
|
Income investors would be wise pay attention to the payout ratios of their...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Socially Responsible Investing - A Dividend.com Guide
Stoyan Bojinov
|
How to find socially responsible stocks that pay dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
EOG Resources- (EOG)-engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the United States, Canada, offshore Trinidad, and the United Kingdom North Sea. As of December 31, 2007, its total estimated net proved reserves were 7,745 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 6,669 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 179 million barrels of crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$9.90
$9.90
-6.736%
$1.28
-$0.03
-2.290%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$6.40
-$0.01
-0.156%
$15.85
$1.54
10.762%
$0.15
$0.01
7.143%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.14
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
EOG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover