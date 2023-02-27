Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Kimco Realty Corporation - 5.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Rep Dep 1/1000 Cl M

Stock (NYSE)
KIM-PR-M
Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$21.64 -0.03 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.31
Yield (Fwd)
6.07%
KIM-PR-M: NYSE (Stock)

Kimco Realty Corporation - 5.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Rep Dep 1/1000 Cl M

Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$21.64 -0.03 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.31
Yield (Fwd)
6.07%
KIM-PR-M: NYSE (Stock)

Kimco Realty Corporation - 5.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Rep Dep 1/1000 Cl M

$21.64 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.31
Yield (Fwd)
6.07%
Payout Change
No Change
Analysis
View Ratings

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Kimco Realty Corporation - 5.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Rep Dep 1/1000 Cl M

KIM-PR-M | stock

$21.64

-0.14%

-

6.07%

$1.31

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
12.4 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Feb
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Real Estate Avg Yield
4.46%
5 best real estate dividend stocks
Market Cap
N/A
Day’s Range
$21.54 - $21.82
Volume
3,800
52 Wk Low/High
$19.27 - $25.74
Percent off 52 Wk High
-15.93%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Kimco Realty Corporation - 5.25% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Rep Dep 1/1000 Cl M

KIM-PR-M | stock

$21.64

-0.14%

-

6.07%

$1.31

-

KIM-PR-M's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.3281
Next Pay Date
Apr 17, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.3281
Last Pay Date
Jan 17, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Mar 31, 2023

Ratings - KIM-PR-M

Dividend Safety

?

Years of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

?

Forward dividend yield

Returns Risk

?

Beta.

Returns Potential

?

Price target upside according to sell-side analysts.

Quant Recommendation - KIM-PR-M

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

Maximize Income Goal

See Best High Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top maximize income ideas.

Retirement Income Goal

See Best Dividend Protection Stocks Model Portfolio for our top retirement income ideas.

Monthly Income Goal

See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Growth Stocks Model Portfolio for our top growth ideas.

Income & Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas.

Sector Income & Growth Goal

See Best Real Estate Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas in Real Estate.

KIM-PR-M Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-04-15
 2025-01-31 2025-03-31 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2025-01-17
 2024-10-25 2024-12-27 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2024e - -
2024-10-17
 2024-07-26 2024-09-30 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2024-07-15
 2024-04-26 2024-06-28 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2024-04-15
 2024-02-02 2024-03-29 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2024-01-17
 2023-10-25 2023-12-29 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2023e - -
2023-10-17
 2023-07-26 2023-09-29 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2023-07-14
 2023-04-26 2023-06-30 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2023-04-17
 2023-02-08 2023-03-31 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2023-01-17
 2022-10-25 2022-12-29 $0.3281 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -

KIM-PR-M Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$1.31

0.00%

0.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023e

$1.31

0.00%

0.00%

5.92%

N/A

N/A

2024e

$1.31

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for KIM-PR-M

Dividend capture strategy is based on KIM-PR-M’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy KIM-PR-M shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Jul 13, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Jul 14, 2023

Step 2: SEll KIM-PR-M shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Jul 27, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

12.4 Days

Avg yield on cost

1.38%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for February.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Real Estate

Industry: Reit

No company description available.

Related Companies

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

Essex Property Trust

$227.58

-$1.88

-0.819%

Extra Space Storage

$161.88

$1.09

0.678%

Frasers Centrepoint Trust - Units

$1.66

-$0.05

-2.924%

Far East Hospitality Trust - Stapled Units

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

PrologisProperty Mexico SA de CV

$3.54

$0.04

1.143%

Fibra Uno Administracion S.A. De C.V. - Units

$1.45

$0.07

5.072%

Farmland Partners Inc - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B

$24.93

-$0.32

-1.267%

FC Global Realty Inc

$0.00

-$0.09

-47.368%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Inc.

$15.08

-$0.82

-5.157%

Frasers Hospitality Trust - Stapled Units

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

© 2020&nbsp Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer

KIM-PR-M Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×