NVIDIA, Home Depot and Bank of America Go Ex-dividend This Week
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
There are many securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, August 31. For income investors looking to generate more income as part of a dividend capture strategy, a security must be purchased one day before the ex-dividend date to capture the dividend payout. This would make the individual a shareholder of record and would entitle the investor to be paid the dividend on the payable date.
This week’s list of securities includes five dividend aristocrats that is going ex-dividend.
There are 15 major securities going ex-dividend this week. You can find a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This information can help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap, dividend yield and % off from 52 week high figures are as of market close on Friday, August 28.
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Payout This Week ($)
|Ex-dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corp.
|324.49
|0.16
|9/1/2020
|0.13%
|0.00%
|HD
|Home Depot Inc.
|308.18
|1.50
|9/2/2020
|2.06%
|-2.27%
|BAC
|Bank of America Corp.
|227.87
|0.18
|9/3/2020
|2.82%
|-26.37%
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|195.13
|1.02
|9/3/2020
|2.96%
|-4.93%
|BHP
|BHP Group Ltd. ADR
|142.87
|1.10
|9/3/2020
|3.99%
|-4.32%
|QCOM
|QUALCOMM, Inc.
|133.36
|0.65
|9/2/2020
|2.24%
|-0.57%
|LIN
|Linde PLC
|133.21
|0.96
|9/2/2020
|1.52%
|-0.27%
|BBL
|BHP Group PLC ADR
|117.25
|1.10
|9/3/2020
|4.84%
|-5.49%
|BLK
|BlackRock, Inc.
|91.65
|3.63
|9/3/2020
|2.44%
|-0.77%
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc.
|65.55
|0.94
|9/3/2020
|4.82%
|-14.16%
|FDX
|FedEx Corp.
|58.14
|0.65
|9/3/2020
|1.20%
|-0.78%
|KMB
|Kimberly Clark Corp.
|53.37
|1.07
|9/3/2020
|2.74%
|-2.29%
|CEO
|CNOOC Ltd.
|50.96
|2.30
|9/2/2020
|7.37%
|-37.09%
|ITUB
|Itau Unibanco Holding SA ADR
|42.19
|0.00
|9/1/2020
|3.81%
|-52.34%
|TT
|Trane Technologies PLC
|28.79
|0.53
|9/3/2020
|1.77%
|-18.08%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Market Cap
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corp.
|324.49
|0.64
|0.16
|09/01/2020
|0.13%
|0.00%
|Lowest Market Cap
|FEI
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|0.25
|1.05
|0.05
|09/01/2020
|11.52%
|-56.66%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest Dividend Yield
|AFIN
|American Finance Trust Inc. Class A
|0.76
|0.85
|0.07
|09/04/2020
|12.63%
|-54.08%
|Lowest Dividend Yield
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corp.
|324.49
|0.64
|0.16
|09/01/2020
|0.13%
|0.00%
|Criteria
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|% Off From 52-Week High (%)
|Highest % Off 52-Week High
|PTEN
|Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.
|0.74
|0.08
|0.02
|09/02/2020
|2.03%
|-64.52%
|Lowest % Off 52-Week High
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corp.
|324.49
|0.64
|0.16
|09/01/2020
|0.13%
|0.00%
|Ticker
|Name
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annualized Payout ($)
|Next Payout ($)
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Yield (%)
|Dividend Growth Years
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|195.13
|4.09
|1.02
|09/03/2020
|2.96%
|47
|KMB
|Kimberly Clark Corp.
|53.37
|4.28
|1.07
|09/03/2020
|2.74%
|47
|GPC
|Genuine Parts Co.
|13.69
|3.16
|0.79
|09/03/2020
|3.35%
|64
|CBSH
|Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|6.65
|1.08
|0.27
|09/03/2020
|1.82%
|52
|ORI
|Old Republic International Corp.
|5.01
|0.84
|0.21
|09/03/2020
|5.24%
|39
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 years in a row in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
