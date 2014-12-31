PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a beverage maker and bottler, and a producer of snack foods. Its famous beverage brands include its namesake Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Tropicana, Gatorade and Diet Pepsi. Its snack foods units makes products under the Doritos, Ruffles, Lays, and Fritos brands. PepsiCo was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York. PepsiCo is largely affected by tough competition, economic conditions, and the ability to source raw materials. As well, PepsiCo relies heavily on promoting a positive brand image, and any damage to that brand image could have large negative consequences on PepsiCo’s stock. PepsiCo is a dividend aristocrat, and has been increasing its dividends since 1973. PepsiCo pays its dividend quarterly.