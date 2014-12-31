Best Dividend Stocks
PepsiCo

Stock

PEP

Price as of:

$137.92 +1.45 +1.06%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Processed And Packaged Goods /

PepsiCo (PEP)

PEP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.81%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.82

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

69.17%

EPS $5.52

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

46 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PEP DARS™ Rating

PEP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$137.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,311,200

Open Price

$137.41

Day's Range

$135.16 - $138.13

Previous Close

$136.47

52 week low / high

$105.03 - $140.45

Percent off 52 week high

-1.80%

PEP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PEP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

PEP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.955

2019-09-05

$0.955

2019-06-06

$0.955

2019-02-28

$0.9275

2018-12-06

$0.9275

2018-09-06

$0.9275

2018-05-31

$0.9275

2018-03-01

$0.805

2017-11-30

$0.805

2017-08-30

$0.805

2017-05-31

$0.805

2017-03-01

$0.7525

2016-11-30

$0.7525

2016-08-31

$0.7525

2016-06-01

$0.7525

2016-03-02

$0.7025

2015-12-02

$0.7025

2015-09-02

$0.7025

2015-06-03

$0.7025

2015-03-04

$0.655

2014-12-03

$0.655

2014-09-03

$0.655

2014-06-04

$0.655

2014-03-05

$0.5675

2013-12-04

$0.5675

2013-09-04

$0.5675

2013-06-05

$0.5675

2013-02-27

$0.5375

2012-12-05

$0.5375

2012-09-05

$0.5375

2012-05-30

$0.5375

2012-02-29

$0.515

2011-11-30

$0.515

2011-08-31

$0.515

2011-06-01

$0.515

2011-03-02

$0.48

2010-12-01

$0.48

2010-09-01

$0.48

2010-06-02

$0.48

2010-03-03

$0.45

2009-12-02

$0.45

2009-09-02

$0.45

2009-06-03

$0.45

2009-03-04

$0.425

2008-12-03

$0.425

2008-09-03

$0.425

2008-06-04

$0.425

2008-03-05

$0.375

2007-12-05

$0.375

2007-09-05

$0.375

2007-06-06

$0.375

2007-03-07

$0.3

2006-12-06

$0.3

2006-09-06

$0.3

2006-06-07

$0.3

2006-03-08

$0.26

2005-12-07

$0.26

2005-09-07

$0.26

2005-06-08

$0.26

2005-03-09

$0.23

2004-12-08

$0.23

2004-09-08

$0.23

2004-06-09

$0.23

2004-03-10

$0.16

2003-12-10

$0.16

2003-09-10

$0.16

2003-06-11

$0.16

2003-03-12

$0.15

2002-12-04

$0.15

2002-09-04

$0.15

2002-06-05

$0.15

2002-03-06

$0.145

2001-12-05

$0.145

2001-09-05

$0.145

2001-06-06

$0.145

2001-03-07

$0.14

2000-12-06

$0.14

2000-09-06

$0.14

2000-06-07

$0.14

2000-03-08

$0.135

1999-12-08

$0.135

1999-09-08

$0.135

1999-06-09

$0.135

1999-03-10

$0.13

1998-12-09

$0.13

1998-09-09

$0.13

1998-06-10

$0.13

1998-03-11

$0.125

1997-12-10

$0.125

1997-09-17

$0.125

1997-06-11

$0.125

1997-03-12

$0.115

1996-12-04

$0.115

1996-09-04

$0.115

1996-06-05

$0.115

1996-03-06

$0.1

1995-12-06

$0.1

1995-09-06

$0.1

1995-06-06

$0.1

PEP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PEP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PEP

Metric

PEP Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PEP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.87%

6.48%

46years

PEP

News
PEP

Research
PEP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PEP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

PEP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9550

2019-11-14

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2020-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9550

2019-07-11

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9550

2019-04-30

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2018-11-15

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2019-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2018-07-13

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9275

2018-05-01

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8050

2018-02-05

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8050

2017-11-17

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2018-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8050

2017-07-14

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8050

2017-05-02

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7525

2017-02-02

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7525

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7525

2016-07-14

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7525

2016-05-03

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7025

2016-02-04

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7025

2015-11-19

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2016-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7025

2015-07-16

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7025

2015-05-05

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2015-02-05

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2014-11-20

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2015-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2014-07-17

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6550

2014-05-06

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5675

2014-02-06

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5675

2013-11-21

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5675

2013-07-19

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5675

2013-04-30

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2013-02-07

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2012-11-27

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2013-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2012-07-20

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2012-05-02

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2012-02-03

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2011-11-17

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2011-07-15

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2011-05-04

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-02-04

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-11-12

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-07-16

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2010-05-04

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-02-05

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-11-13

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-07-17

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-05-05

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2009-02-06

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-11-14

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-07-18

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2008-05-07

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-02-01

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-11-16

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-07-19

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2007-05-02

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-02-02

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-11-17

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-07-20

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-05-03

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-02-03

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-11-18

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-07-22

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-05-04

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-01-27

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-11-19

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-07-23

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-05-05

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-01-29

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-11-21

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-07-24

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-05-07

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-01-30

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-11-22

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-07-18

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-05-01

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2002-02-01

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2001-11-16

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2001-07-26

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2001-05-02

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2001-02-01

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-11-16

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-07-20

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-05-03

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2000-01-27

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1999-11-18

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1999-07-22

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1999-05-05

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1999-01-21

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-11-12

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-07-23

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-05-06

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-01-23

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-11-13

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-08-14

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-05-07

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1997-01-23

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1996-11-14

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1996-07-24

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

1996-05-01

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-02-22

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-11-30

1995-12-06

1995-12-08

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-07-27

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1995-05-03

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

PEP

Investor Resources

Learn more about PepsiCo on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PEP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a beverage maker and bottler, and a producer of snack foods. Its famous beverage brands include its namesake Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Tropicana, Gatorade and Diet Pepsi. Its snack foods units makes products under the Doritos, Ruffles, Lays, and Fritos brands. PepsiCo was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York. PepsiCo is largely affected by tough competition, economic conditions, and the ability to source raw materials. As well, PepsiCo relies heavily on promoting a positive brand image, and any damage to that brand image could have large negative consequences on PepsiCo’s stock. PepsiCo is a dividend aristocrat, and has been increasing its dividends since 1973. PepsiCo pays its dividend quarterly.

X