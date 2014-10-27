Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) - this company provides commercial, corporate, and investment banking services to individuals, small and middle-market companies, and large corporations in Brazil and internationally. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, time, and other deposits, as well as deposits from banks. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, real estate, lease financing, government, agricultural, and personal loans. The company also offers pension fund and mutual fund management, securities services, credit cards, and asset management services; life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance, as well as private retirement plans and capitalization products; and credit products, such as investment capital loans, working capital loans, inventory financing, equipment leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it provides collection and electronic payment services; credit card transactions; factoring, corporate finance, and insurance brokerage and trading; and vehicle lending, private banking, and treasury services. Further, the company offers financial products, such as trade financing, loans from multilateral credit agencies, off-shore loans, international cash management services, foreign exchange, letters of credit, guarantees required in international bidding processes, derivatives for hedging or proprietary trading purposes, structured transactions, and international capital markets offerings. As of December 31, 2009, it operated 3,936 branches, 948 customer site branches, and 30,276 automated teller machines in Brazil and internationally. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Itau Unibanco Participacoes S.A.