Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA

Stock

ITUB

Price as of:

$8.94 +0.14 +1.59%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB)

ITUB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.48%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.04

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

5.83%

EPS $0.73

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ITUB DARS™ Rating

ITUB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,369,643

Open Price

$8.83

Day's Range

$8.82 - $9.0

Previous Close

$8.8

52 week low / high

$7.59 - $10.8

Percent off 52 week high

-17.22%

ITUB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ITUB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ITUB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ITUB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ITUB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.003542

2019-10-01

$0.003756

2019-09-03

$0.003588

2019-08-16

$0.191511

2019-08-01

$0.003614

2019-07-01

$0.003897

2019-06-03

$0.003913

2019-05-02

$0.003831

2019-04-01

$0.003783

2019-03-01

$0.003861

2019-02-22

$0.251414

2019-02-22

$0.152457

2019-02-01

$0.003954

2019-01-02

$0.004089

2018-12-18

$0.002316

2018-12-03

$0.003875

2018-11-01

$0.003894

2018-10-01

$0.0026993333333333335

2018-09-04

$0.002482666666666667

2018-08-20

$0.016898666666666666

2018-08-20

$0.09909

2018-08-01

$0.0023886666666666665

2018-07-02

$0.0026566666666666666

2018-06-01

$0.0025553333333333335

2018-05-02

$0.002654

2018-04-02

$0.002818666666666667

2018-03-01

$0.003013333333333333

2018-02-16

$0.19077866666666668

2018-02-16

$0.188172

2018-02-16

$0.026812

2018-02-01

$0.0030613333333333334

2018-01-02

$0.0031433333333333335

2017-12-15

$0.02525466666666667

2017-12-01

$0.0030473333333333333

2017-11-01

$0.0030573333333333333

2017-10-02

$0.0030566666666666667

2017-09-01

$0.0031506666666666666

2017-08-15

$0.071584

2017-08-01

$0.00318

2017-07-03

$0.0032006666666666668

2017-06-01

$0.003018

2017-05-02

$0.003078

2017-04-03

$0.0031466666666666665

2017-03-01

$0.0032

2017-02-21

$0.129186

2017-02-01

$0.003219333333333333

2017-01-03

$0.003166

2016-12-23

$0.078538

2016-12-01

$0.0030653333333333335

2016-11-01

$0.0028846666666666665

2016-10-03

$0.0030793333333333332

2016-09-01

$0.0030886666666666666

2016-08-15

$0.068478

2016-08-01

$0.00307

2016-07-06

$0.0030573333333333333

2016-06-01

$0.003086

2016-05-02

$0.0027646666666666666

2016-04-01

$0.0028573333333333333

2016-03-01

$0.0028106666666666666

2016-02-19

$0.057077333333333334

2016-02-01

$0.0025193333333333335

2016-01-04

$0.002488

2015-12-10

$0.026137333333333332

2015-12-01

$0.0024673333333333335

2015-11-03

$0.0025926666666666667

2015-10-01

$0.002618

2015-09-01

$0.002498666666666667

2015-08-13

$0.04808866666666667

2015-08-03

$0.0027066666666666667

2015-06-30

$0.002894

2015-06-01

$0.003186

2015-05-01

$0.0031193333333333333

2015-03-31

$0.0032446666666666665

2015-03-02

$0.00314

2015-02-11

$0.09685066666666667

2015-02-11

$0.070452

2015-02-02

$0.003464

2015-01-02

$0.0036866666666666667

2014-12-01

$0.003703333333333333

2014-11-03

$0.0038833333333333333

2014-10-01

$0.003992

2014-08-29

$0.004010666666666667

2014-08-14

$0.072294

2014-08-01

$0.004436666666666667

2014-07-01

$0.004386666666666666

2014-06-02

$0.004510666666666666

2014-05-02

$0.0044013333333333335

2014-04-01

$0.0044666666666666665

2014-03-03

$0.0044013333333333335

2014-02-19

$0.11841533333333333

2014-02-03

$0.004279333333333333

2014-01-02

$0.004102

2013-12-23

$0.049285333333333334

2013-12-02

$0.004162

2013-11-01

$0.004240666666666667

2013-10-01

$0.004426666666666666

2013-08-30

$0.004484666666666666

2013-08-07

$0.057654

2013-08-01

$0.0041726666666666665

2013-07-01

$0.00434

2013-06-03

$0.004476666666666667

2013-05-01

$0.004671333333333334

2013-04-01

$0.004967333333333333

2013-03-06

$0.102946

2013-03-01

$0.004948666666666666

2013-02-01

$0.0050353333333333335

2013-01-02

$0.005025333333333333

2012-12-26

$0.08943266666666666

2012-12-03

$0.0048913333333333335

2012-11-01

$0.004685333333333333

2012-10-01

$0.004921333333333333

2012-08-31

$0.004931333333333334

2012-08-02

$0.070814

2012-08-01

$0.004897333333333333

2012-07-02

$0.004876

2012-06-01

$0.004974

2012-05-02

$0.0049

2012-04-02

$0.005189333333333333

2012-03-01

$0.122768

2012-03-01

$0.005451333333333333

2012-02-01

$0.00464

2011-12-30

$0.0045973333333333335

2011-12-29

$0.08952266666666667

2011-12-01

$0.004324

2011-11-01

$0.004426666666666666

2011-10-03

$0.0045453333333333335

2011-08-31

$0.004228

2011-08-11

$0.08883

2011-08-01

$0.004968666666666666

2011-07-01

$0.005084

2011-06-01

$0.005116666666666667

2011-05-02

$0.005018666666666667

2011-04-01

$0.005013333333333333

2011-03-09

$0.12154266666666666

2011-03-01

$0.0049106666666666665

2011-02-01

$0.0048066666666666666

2011-01-03

$0.004796666666666667

2011-01-03

$0.07219733333333334

2010-12-01

$0.004796

2010-11-01

$0.004680666666666666

2010-10-01

$0.004683333333333334

2010-09-01

$0.0047413333333333335

2010-08-11

$0.072496

2010-08-02

$0.00456

2010-07-01

$0.004558

2010-06-01

$0.00442

2010-05-03

$0.004331333333333334

2010-04-01

$0.0045513333333333334

2010-03-01

$0.0044926666666666665

2010-02-22

$0.11424733333333334

2010-02-01

$0.0044406666666666665

2010-01-04

$0.004226666666666667

2010-01-04

$0.055864

2009-12-01

$0.004618666666666667

2009-11-03

$0.004578666666666667

2009-10-01

$0.004512

2009-09-01

$0.004432

2009-08-24

$0.05279466666666666

2009-08-03

$0.004166666666666667

2009-07-01

$0.004294666666666666

2009-06-01

$0.004101333333333334

2009-05-04

$0.004074

2009-04-01

$0.003712

2009-03-10

$0.05328666666666667

2009-03-02

$0.003461333333333333

2009-02-02

$0.003268

2009-01-02

$0.0033813333333333334

2009-01-02

$0.018925333333333332

2008-12-01

$0.003418

2008-11-24

$0.08667533333333333

2008-11-03

$0.0033666666666666667

2008-10-01

$0.0036666666666666666

2008-09-02

$0.004033333333333333

2008-08-18

$0.05426

2008-08-01

$0.0048133333333333335

2008-07-01

$0.0051

2008-06-02

$0.0062

2008-05-02

$0.004886666666666667

2008-04-01

$0.00482

2008-03-04

$0.004546666666666667

2008-02-25

$0.03933333333333333

2008-02-25

$0.23406

2008-02-01

$0.00472

2008-01-02

$0.004513333333333334

2007-12-03

$0.00448

2007-11-27

$0.0234

2007-11-01

$0.00444

2007-10-01

$0.00906

2007-09-04

$0.008653333333333334

2007-08-20

$0.055593333333333335

2007-08-01

$0.004046666666666666

2007-07-02

$0.004213333333333334

2007-06-01

$0.00412

2007-05-02

$0.00414

2007-04-02

$0.00392

2007-03-01

$0.16300666666666666

2007-03-01

$0.013203333333333333

2007-03-01

$0.0038733333333333332

2007-02-01

$0.0031633333333333335

2007-01-03

$0.0032

2006-12-01

$0.0031666666666666666

2006-11-01

$0.0031133333333333334

2006-10-02

$0.00316

2006-09-01

$0.0031166666666666665

2006-08-14

$0.018033333333333332

2006-08-14

$0.02571

2006-08-01

$0.0031466666666666665

2006-07-03

$0.0030833333333333333

2006-06-01

$0.003106666666666667

2006-05-02

$0.002916666666666667

2006-04-03

$0.0032433333333333333

2006-03-06

$0.10921666666666667

2006-03-01

$0.0031166666666666665

2006-02-01

$0.0027866666666666665

2006-01-03

$0.0026566666666666666

2005-12-27

$0.043423333333333335

2005-12-01

$0.00252

2005-11-01

$0.0026666666666666666

2005-10-03

$0.013126666666666667

2005-09-01

$0.013203333333333333

2005-08-15

$0.03181666666666667

2005-08-01

$0.0025006666666666667

2005-07-01

$0.0024753333333333333

2005-06-01

$0.002513333333333333

2005-05-02

$0.00196

2005-04-01

$0.0018933333333333332

2005-03-07

$0.03564666666666667

2005-03-01

$0.0017933333333333334

2005-02-01

$0.00182

2005-01-03

$0.0018266666666666668

2004-12-27

$0.04818

2004-12-01

$0.0017933333333333334

2004-11-01

$0.00176

2004-10-01

$0.0016666666666666668

2004-09-01

$0.0016733333333333333

2004-08-16

$0.019353333333333333

2004-08-02

$0.0016333333333333334

2004-07-01

$0.0015666666666666667

2004-06-01

$0.0015533333333333334

2004-05-03

$0.00116

2004-04-01

$0.0012266666666666667

2004-03-01

$0.0012666666666666666

2004-02-27

$0.008586666666666666

2004-01-28

$0.00126

2003-12-26

$0.0012333333333333332

2003-12-26

$0.05602

2003-11-25

$0.0012666666666666666

2003-10-29

$0.00124

2003-09-26

$0.00128

2003-08-27

$0.00126

2003-08-13

$0.014686666666666667

2003-07-29

$0.00122

2003-06-26

$0.0012066666666666667

2003-05-28

$0.00128

2003-04-30

$0.0012266666666666667

2003-03-27

$0.0012333333333333332

2002-12-26

$0.02374

ITUB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ITUB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ITUB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ITUB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ITUB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-43.75%

-92.40%

2years

ITUB

News
ITUB

Research
ITUB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ITUB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ITUB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0035

Unknown

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0036

Unknown

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1915

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-09-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0036

Unknown

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1525

Unknown

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-18

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.2514

Unknown

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0023

Unknown

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2019-03-18

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2019-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

Unknown

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

Unknown

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-09-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0169

Unknown

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-09-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0024

Unknown

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

Unknown

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0026

Unknown

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

Unknown

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

Unknown

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

Unknown

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0268

Unknown

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1882

Unknown

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-19

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1908

Unknown

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-19

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0253

Unknown

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-05-19

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0030

Unknown

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

Unknown

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-09-05

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

Unknown

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2017-05-02

2017-05-04

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1292

Unknown

2017-02-21

2017-02-23

2017-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

Unknown

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2017-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2017-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0029

Unknown

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

Unknown

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-09-06

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

Unknown

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0029

Unknown

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0028

Unknown

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

Unknown

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-03-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0261

Unknown

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2016-03-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2016-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0026

Unknown

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0026

Unknown

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0481

Unknown

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0027

Unknown

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0029

Unknown

2015-06-30

2015-07-03

2015-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-04-03

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0705

Unknown

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0969

Unknown

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0035

Unknown

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2015-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

Unknown

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1184

Unknown

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0493

Unknown

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2014-03-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2014-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0577

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-03

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1029

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-26

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0894

Unknown

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-03-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2013-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0708

Unknown

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-27

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0052

Unknown

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0055

Unknown

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1228

Unknown

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-23

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

2012-02-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0895

Unknown

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-03-26

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2012-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-12-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0888

Unknown

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-09-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-06-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1215

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-28

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

Unknown

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-03-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2011-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0725

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-08-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-05-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1142

Unknown

2010-02-22

2010-02-24

2010-03-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-03-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

Unknown

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-03-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2010-01-04

2010-01-06

2010-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2010-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

2009-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-10-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

Unknown

2009-08-24

2009-08-26

2009-09-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0043

Unknown

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-07-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2009-05-04

2009-05-06

2009-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0533

Unknown

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-04-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0035

Unknown

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-04-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0033

Unknown

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-03-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0189

Unknown

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-03-26

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0034

Unknown

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-02-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0034

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2009-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

Unknown

2008-11-24

2008-11-26

2009-02-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0034

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

Unknown

2008-08-18

2008-08-20

2008-09-04

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-08-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0062

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

Unknown

2008-05-02

2008-05-06

2008-06-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-05-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2008-03-04

2008-03-06

2008-04-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2341

Unknown

2008-02-25

2008-02-27

2008-03-27

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0393

Unknown

2008-02-25

2008-02-27

2008-03-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-03-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-02-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2008-01-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0234

Unknown

2007-11-27

2007-11-29

2008-03-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-12-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0087

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

Unknown

2007-08-20

2007-08-22

2007-09-06

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-08-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-07-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-06-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-05-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-04-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0132

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-23

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1630

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-19

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-03-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2007-01-03

2007-01-04

2007-02-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2007-01-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-12-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-11-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-10-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0257

Unknown

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

Unknown

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-08-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-09-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-08-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-07-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0029

Unknown

2006-05-02

2006-05-04

2006-06-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0032

Unknown

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-05-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1092

Unknown

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-03-27

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0031

Unknown

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-04-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0028

Unknown

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0027

Unknown

2006-01-03

2006-01-05

2006-02-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0434

Unknown

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-03-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2006-01-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0027

Unknown

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-12-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0131

Unknown

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-11-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0132

Unknown

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-10-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0318

Unknown

2005-08-15

2005-08-17

2005-09-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-09-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-08-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0025

Unknown

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-07-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0020

Unknown

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-06-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0019

Unknown

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-05-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0356

Unknown

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-04-01

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0018

Unknown

2005-03-01

2005-03-03

2005-04-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0018

Unknown

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-03-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0018

Unknown

2005-01-03

2005-01-05

2005-02-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0482

Unknown

2004-12-27

2004-12-29

2005-03-24

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0018

Unknown

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2005-01-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0018

Unknown

2004-11-01

2004-11-03

2004-12-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0017

Unknown

2004-10-01

2004-10-05

2004-11-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0017

Unknown

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-10-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0194

Unknown

2004-08-16

2004-08-18

2004-09-02

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0016

Unknown

2004-08-02

2004-08-04

2004-09-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0016

Unknown

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-08-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0016

Unknown

2004-06-01

2004-06-03

2004-07-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-06-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

2004-05-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0013

Unknown

2004-03-01

2004-03-03

2004-04-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0086

Unknown

2004-02-27

2004-03-02

2004-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0013

Unknown

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-03-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0560

Unknown

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-03-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-02-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0013

Unknown

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2004-01-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-12-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0013

Unknown

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-11-13

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0013

Unknown

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-10-14

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0147

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-04

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-09-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0013

Unknown

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-07-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-06-12

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0012

Unknown

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-05-12

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

$0.0237

Unknown

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-04-04

Extra, Qualified

Special

Monthly

ITUB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ITUB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) - this company provides commercial, corporate, and investment banking services to individuals, small and middle-market companies, and large corporations in Brazil and internationally. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, time, and other deposits, as well as deposits from banks. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, real estate, lease financing, government, agricultural, and personal loans. The company also offers pension fund and mutual fund management, securities services, credit cards, and asset management services; life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance, as well as private retirement plans and capitalization products; and credit products, such as investment capital loans, working capital loans, inventory financing, equipment leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it provides collection and electronic payment services; credit card transactions; factoring, corporate finance, and insurance brokerage and trading; and vehicle lending, private banking, and treasury services. Further, the company offers financial products, such as trade financing, loans from multilateral credit agencies, off-shore loans, international cash management services, foreign exchange, letters of credit, guarantees required in international bidding processes, derivatives for hedging or proprietary trading purposes, structured transactions, and international capital markets offerings. As of December 31, 2009, it operated 3,936 branches, 948 customer site branches, and 30,276 automated teller machines in Brazil and internationally. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Itau Unibanco Participacoes S.A.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X