FedEx Corporation (FDX) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates in four segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Kinko's. The company also offers supply chain solutions, including critical inventory logistics, transportation management, fulfillment, and fleet services. FedEx Corporation, formerly known as FDX Corporation, was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx is largely affected by the cyclicality of the transportation industry. As well, it is impacted by the price of fuel, which can be unpredictable. FedEx has been paying dividends since 2002, and has increased its dividends every year since then. FedEx pays its dividends quarterly.