Qualcomm, Inc.

Stock

QCOM

Price as of:

$88.45 -0.4 -0.45%

Industry

Communication Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Communication Equipment /

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM)

QCOM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.81%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

70.06%

EPS $3.54

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get QCOM DARS™ Rating

QCOM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$88.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,277,000

Open Price

$89.01

Day's Range

$88.24 - $89.33

Previous Close

$88.85

52 week low / high

$49.1 - $94.11

Percent off 52 week high

-6.01%

QCOM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QCOM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

QCOM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QCOM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-04

$0.62

2019-09-11

$0.62

2019-06-05

$0.62

2019-03-06

$0.62

2018-12-06

$0.62

2018-09-04

$0.62

2018-05-29

$0.62

2018-02-27

$0.57

2017-11-28

$0.57

2017-08-28

$0.57

2017-05-26

$0.57

2017-02-27

$0.53

2016-11-28

$0.53

2016-08-29

$0.53

2016-05-27

$0.53

2016-02-29

$0.48

2015-11-27

$0.48

2015-08-31

$0.48

2015-06-01

$0.48

2015-03-02

$0.42

2014-11-26

$0.42

2014-08-29

$0.42

2014-06-02

$0.42

2014-03-03

$0.35

2013-11-27

$0.35

2013-08-30

$0.35

2013-06-03

$0.35

2013-03-06

$0.25

2012-12-05

$0.25

2012-09-05

$0.25

2012-05-30

$0.25

2012-02-29

$0.215

2011-11-21

$0.215

2011-08-24

$0.215

2011-05-25

$0.215

2011-02-23

$0.19

2010-11-22

$0.19

2010-08-25

$0.19

2010-05-26

$0.19

2010-02-24

$0.17

2009-11-23

$0.17

2009-08-26

$0.17

2009-05-27

$0.17

2009-02-25

$0.16

2008-12-09

$0.16

2008-08-27

$0.16

2008-05-28

$0.16

2008-02-27

$0.14

2007-12-05

$0.14

2007-08-29

$0.14

2007-05-30

$0.14

2007-02-28

$0.12

2006-12-05

$0.12

2006-08-23

$0.12

2006-05-24

$0.12

2006-02-22

$0.09

2005-12-05

$0.09

2005-08-24

$0.09

2005-05-25

$0.09

2005-02-23

$0.07

2004-12-06

$0.07

2004-08-25

$0.07

2004-05-26

$0.05

2004-02-25

$0.035

2003-11-25

$0.035

2003-08-27

$0.035

2003-05-28

$0.025

2003-03-12

$0.025

QCOM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

QCOM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QCOM

Metric

QCOM Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

QCOM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.21%

2.06%

8years

QCOM

News
QCOM

Research
QCOM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QCOM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

QCOM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6200

2019-10-15

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2019-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-07-24

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-05-07

2019-06-05

2019-06-06

2019-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-01-14

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-10-23

2018-12-06

2018-12-06

2018-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-07-12

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2018-04-17

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2018-01-12

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-10-10

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-07-13

2017-08-28

2017-08-30

2017-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-04-12

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2017-01-12

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-10-06

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-07-12

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2016-04-08

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2016-01-12

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

2016-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-10-09

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-07-07

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2015-04-08

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2015-01-14

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-10-16

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-07-18

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2014-03-04

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2014-01-22

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-10-24

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-07-17

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-04-09

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-01-15

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-10-17

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-07-06

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-04-03

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2012-01-10

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2011-10-11

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2011-07-13

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2011-04-07

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-01-14

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-10-04

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-07-08

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-04-05

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-01-07

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-10-02

2009-11-23

2009-11-25

2009-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-07-08

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-04-08

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-01-16

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-10-22

2008-12-09

2008-12-11

2009-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-07-16

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-04-10

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-01-16

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-10-11

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-07-13

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-04-03

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-01-04

2007-02-28

2007-03-02

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-10-05

2006-12-05

2006-12-07

2007-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-07-07

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-04-07

2006-05-24

2006-05-26

2006-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-01-12

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-10-10

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

2006-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-07-07

2005-08-24

2005-08-26

2005-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-04-19

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-01-26

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-11-10

2004-12-06

2004-12-08

2005-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-07-13

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-03-02

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-12-09

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-10-08

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2003-07-16

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-05-01

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-02-11

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

QCOM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Qualcomm, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

QCOM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Communication Equipment

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecommunications products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, Qualcomm Wireless & Internet, and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives. Qualcomm was founded in 1985, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Qualcomm’s success is tied to its ability to consistently make its semiconductor chips cheaper and faster than its competition. Qualcomm has been paying dividends since 2003, and has been increasing them annually ever since. Qualcomm pays its dividends quarterly.

