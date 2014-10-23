Best Dividend Stocks
BlackRock, Inc.

Stock

BLK

Price as of:

$502.34 +2.85 +0.57%

Industry

Investment Brokerage Regional

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Investment Brokerage Regional /

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

BLK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.64%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$13.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

47.92%

EPS $27.55

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BLK DARS™ Rating

BLK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$502.34

Quote Time

Today's Volume

428,300

Open Price

$499.34

Day's Range

$499.02 - $503.86

Previous Close

$499.49

52 week low / high

$360.79 - $506.81

Percent off 52 week high

-0.88%

BLK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BLK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BLK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best dividend capture stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BLK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BLK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$3.3

2019-09-04

$3.3

2019-06-05

$3.3

2019-03-05

$3.3

2018-12-06

$3.13

2018-09-06

$3.13

2018-06-06

$2.88

2018-03-06

$2.88

2017-12-01

$2.5

2017-08-31

$2.5

2017-06-01

$2.5

2017-03-02

$2.5

2016-12-08

$2.29

2016-08-31

$2.29

2016-06-02

$2.29

2016-03-03

$2.29

2015-12-01

$2.18

2015-08-31

$2.18

2015-06-05

$2.18

2015-03-04

$2.18

2014-12-01

$1.93

2014-08-28

$1.93

2014-06-05

$1.93

2014-03-05

$1.93

2013-11-29

$1.68

2013-08-29

$1.68

2013-06-06

$1.68

2013-03-05

$1.68

2012-11-29

$1.5

2012-08-30

$1.5

2012-06-05

$1.5

2012-03-05

$1.5

2011-12-01

$1.375

2011-08-31

$1.375

2011-06-03

$1.375

2011-03-03

$1.375

2010-12-01

$1.0

2010-08-31

$1.0

2010-06-03

$1.0

2010-03-04

$1.0

2009-11-24

$0.78

2009-08-31

$0.78

2009-06-04

$0.78

2009-03-05

$0.78

2008-12-01

$0.78

2008-08-28

$0.78

2008-06-10

$0.78

2008-03-05

$0.78

2007-11-29

$0.67

2007-08-29

$0.67

2007-06-05

$0.67

2007-03-05

$0.67

2006-11-30

$0.42

2006-08-31

$0.42

2006-06-05

$0.42

2006-03-03

$0.42

2005-12-01

$0.3

2005-08-31

$0.3

2005-06-03

$0.3

2005-03-03

$0.3

2004-12-01

$0.25

2004-08-31

$0.25

2004-06-03

$0.25

2004-03-05

$0.25

2003-12-01

$0.2

2003-09-04

$0.2

BLK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BLK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BLK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BLK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

BLK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.95%

9.82%

9years

BLK

News
BLK

Research
BLK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BLK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

BLK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$3.3000

2019-11-19

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.3000

2019-07-17

2019-09-04

2019-09-05

2019-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.3000

2019-05-23

2019-06-05

2019-06-06

2019-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.3000

2019-01-16

2019-03-05

2019-03-06

2019-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.1300

2018-11-20

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$3.1300

2018-07-17

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.8800

2018-05-23

2018-06-06

2018-06-07

2018-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.8800

2018-01-11

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2017-11-16

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2017-07-20

2017-08-31

2017-09-05

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2017-05-25

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.5000

2017-01-13

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2900

2016-11-30

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2900

2016-07-20

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2900

2016-05-25

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2900

2016-01-14

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1800

2015-11-17

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1800

2015-07-30

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1800

2015-05-28

2015-06-05

2015-06-09

2015-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.1800

2015-01-15

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.9300

2014-11-18

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.9300

2014-07-23

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.9300

2014-05-29

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.9300

2014-01-16

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6800

2013-11-21

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6800

2013-07-25

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6800

2013-05-30

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6800

2013-01-17

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

2013-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2012-11-20

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2012-07-26

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2012-05-24

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

2012-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2012-02-23

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3750

2011-09-22

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3750

2011-06-22

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3750

2011-05-25

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

2011-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3750

2011-02-24

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2010-11-11

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2010-06-24

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2010-04-29

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

2010-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2010-02-25

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2009-11-20

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2009-07-30

2009-08-31

2009-09-02

2009-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2009-05-21

2009-06-04

2009-06-08

2009-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2009-02-26

2009-03-05

2009-03-09

2009-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2008-11-20

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2008-07-31

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2008-06-02

2008-06-10

2008-06-12

2008-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2008-02-15

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2007-11-07

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2007-07-27

2007-08-29

2007-09-03

2007-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2007-05-23

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

2007-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2007-02-27

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-11-02

2006-11-30

2006-12-04

2006-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-08-02

2006-08-31

2006-09-05

2006-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-05-25

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-02-17

2006-03-03

2006-03-07

2006-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-11-03

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-08-04

2005-08-31

2005-09-02

2005-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-04-27

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-02-15

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

2005-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-11-11

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-07-29

2004-08-31

2004-09-02

2004-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-05-11

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-02-26

2004-03-05

2004-03-09

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-11-12

2003-12-01

2003-12-03

2003-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-08-18

2003-09-04

2003-09-08

2003-09-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

BLK

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BLK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Investment Brokerage Regional

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is an independent investment management firm. The company provides risk management, investment management, and advisory services to corporate, public, and Taft-Hartley pension plans, insurance companies, mutual funds, endowments, foundations, nuclear decommissioning trusts, banks, charities, corporations, official institutions, and individuals worldwide. BlackRock was founded in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

X