Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Select the one that best describes you

Your personalized experience is almost ready.

Join other Individual Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Institutional Investors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research. Join other Financial Advisors receiving FREE personalized market updates and research.

Thank you!

Check your email and confirm your subscription to complete your personalized experience.

Thank you for your submission, we hope you enjoy your experience

Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login
You have successfully subscribed to Advisor Access. Thank you!
Help us personalize your experience.
Which type of investor describes you best?
Help us personalize your experience.
Thanks! Got it.
What is the value of your investable assets? What is your AUM?
Knowing your investable assets will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your investment needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.
Knowing your AUM will help us build and prioritize features that will suit your management needs.

Congratulations on personalizing your experience.

Email is verified. Thank you!

NextEra Energy Website

News

NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy Increase Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Feb 25, 2020

Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Track how your portfolio’s dividend income changes when stocks like NextEra Energy Inc. increase or decrease their dividend by using our Dividend Assistant tool.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.

To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Find out which securities went ex-dividend with increased payout on February 18 here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, February 24.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. Equity 134.02 5.60 1.25 1.40 12.00% 2/27/2020 2.02%
D Dominion Energy, Inc. Equity 74.45 3.76 0.92 0.94 2.45% 2/27/2020 4.21%
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Equity 68.65 0.72 0.16 0.18 12.50% 2/27/2020 1.06%
CSX CSX Corp. Equity 60.41 1.04 0.24 0.26 8.33% 2/27/2020 1.31%
HCA HCA Healthcare, Inc. Equity 47.40 1.72 0.40 0.43 7.50% 2/28/2020 1.16%
SU Suncor Energy Inc. Equity 45.16 1.41 0.32 0.35 11.08% 3/3/2020 4.15%
ES Eversource Energy Equity 31.42 2.27 0.54 0.57 6.07% 3/3/2020 2.37%
EBAY eBay Inc. Equity 29.66 0.64 0.14 0.16 14.29% 2/28/2020 1.68%
GLW Corning Inc. Equity 20.63 0.88 0.20 0.22 10.00% 2/27/2020 3.15%
HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Equity 20.35 1.30 0.30 0.33 8.33% 2/28/2020 2.24%
BPY Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Equity 17.47 1.33 0.33 0.33 0.76% 2/27/2020 7.12%
ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Equity 17.27 0.92 0.17 0.23 35.29% 3/3/2020 0.41%
BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Equity 15.91 2.15 0.50 0.54 7.50% 2/27/2020 3.88%
XYL Xylem Inc. Equity 15.58 1.04 0.24 0.26 8.33% 2/26/2020 1.17%
PFG Principal Financial Group Inc Equity 14.21 2.24 0.55 0.56 1.82% 2/28/2020 4.00%
JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Equity 12.88 1.72 0.40 0.43 7.50% 2/28/2020 1.01%
AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Equity 12.61 0.80 0.18 0.20 11.11% 2/27/2020 1.54%
BEP Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Equity 9.69 2.17 0.52 0.54 5.34% 2/27/2020 3.85%
IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Equity 9.29 1.02 0.24 0.26 8.51% 2/28/2020 4.18%
PRGO Perrigo Co. Equity 8.06 0.90 0.21 0.23 7.14% 2/27/2020 1.51%
JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. Equity 7.70 0.80 0.19 0.20 5.26% 2/28/2020 3.31%
LEA Lear Corp. Equity 6.84 3.08 0.75 0.77 2.67% 2/27/2020 2.58%
KNX Knight Transportation, Inc. Equity 6.44 0.32 0.06 0.08 33.33% 3/2/2020 0.82%
PII Polaris Inc. Equity 5.33 2.48 0.61 0.62 1.64% 2/28/2020 2.62%
CR Crane Co. Equity 4.88 1.72 0.39 0.43 10.26% 2/27/2020 2.03%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out all of the dividend increases, decreases, initiations, suspensions, updates and regular dividend announcements for a given day.

Popular Articles

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X