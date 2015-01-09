Best Dividend Stocks
Polaris Industries

Stock

PII

Price as of:

$101.53 +2.24 +2.26%

Industry

Recreational Vehicles

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Recreational Vehicles /

Polaris Industries (PII)

PII

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.43%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.44

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

38.83%

EPS $6.28

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PII DARS™ Rating

PII

Daily Snapshot

Price

$101.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

633,100

Open Price

$99.51

Day's Range

$98.46 - $101.67

Previous Close

$99.29

52 week low / high

$70.27 - $104.37

Percent off 52 week high

-2.72%

PII

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PII has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PII

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PII’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.61

2019-08-30

$0.61

2019-05-31

$0.61

2019-02-28

$0.61

2018-11-30

$0.6

2018-08-30

$0.6

2018-05-31

$0.6

2018-02-28

$0.6

2017-11-30

$0.58

2017-08-30

$0.58

2017-05-30

$0.58

2017-02-27

$0.58

2016-11-29

$0.55

2016-08-30

$0.55

2016-05-27

$0.55

2016-02-26

$0.55

2015-11-27

$0.53

2015-08-28

$0.53

2015-05-28

$0.53

2015-02-26

$0.53

2014-11-26

$0.48

2014-08-28

$0.48

2014-05-29

$0.48

2014-02-27

$0.48

2013-11-27

$0.42

2013-08-29

$0.42

2013-05-30

$0.42

2013-02-27

$0.42

2012-11-28

$0.37

2012-08-29

$0.37

2012-05-30

$0.37

2012-02-28

$0.37

2011-10-28

$0.225

2011-07-28

$0.225

2011-04-28

$0.225

2011-01-28

$0.225

2010-10-28

$0.2

2010-07-29

$0.2

2010-04-29

$0.2

2010-01-28

$0.2

2009-10-29

$0.195

2009-07-30

$0.195

2009-04-29

$0.195

2009-01-30

$0.195

2008-10-30

$0.19

2008-07-30

$0.19

2008-04-29

$0.19

2008-01-30

$0.19

2007-10-30

$0.17

2007-07-30

$0.17

2007-04-27

$0.17

2007-01-30

$0.17

2006-10-30

$0.155

2006-07-28

$0.155

2006-04-27

$0.155

2006-01-30

$0.155

2005-10-28

$0.14

2005-07-28

$0.14

2005-04-28

$0.14

2005-01-28

$0.14

2004-10-28

$0.115

2004-07-29

$0.115

2004-04-29

$0.115

2004-01-29

$0.115

2003-10-30

$0.0775

2003-07-30

$0.0775

2003-04-29

$0.0775

2003-01-29

$0.0775

2002-10-30

$0.07

2002-07-30

$0.07

2002-04-29

$0.07

2002-01-30

$0.07

2001-10-30

$0.0625

2001-07-30

$0.0625

2001-04-27

$0.0625

2001-01-30

$0.0625

2000-10-30

$0.055

2000-07-28

$0.055

2000-04-27

$0.055

2000-01-28

$0.055

1999-10-28

$0.05

1999-07-29

$0.05

1999-04-29

$0.05

1999-01-28

$0.05

1998-10-29

$0.045

1998-07-29

$0.045

1998-04-29

$0.045

1998-01-29

$0.045

1997-11-04

$0.04

1997-07-30

$0.04

1997-04-28

$0.04

1997-02-04

$0.04

1996-10-30

$0.0375

1996-07-30

$0.0375

1996-04-29

$0.0375

1996-02-01

$0.0375

1995-10-30

$0.0325

1995-08-01

$0.025

1995-04-27

$0.025

1995-01-31

$0.0038166666666666666

PII

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PII

Metric

PII Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

PII

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.51%

1.67%

7years

PII

News
PII

Research
PII

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PII

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

PII

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6100

2019-10-24

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2019-07-24

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2019-04-25

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2019-01-31

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-10-24

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-07-25

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-04-25

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-02-02

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-10-26

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-07-26

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-04-27

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2017-01-26

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-10-27

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-07-20

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-04-28

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-01-28

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-10-23

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-07-22

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-05-01

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2015-01-29

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-10-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-07-24

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-04-24

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-01-30

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-10-24

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-07-25

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-04-25

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-01-31

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-10-25

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-07-26

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-04-27

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-02-02

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2011-10-20

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2011-07-20

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2011-04-21

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2011-01-20

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-10-21

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-07-22

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-04-21

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-01-21

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-10-22

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-07-17

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-04-21

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-01-22

2009-01-30

2009-02-03

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-10-23

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-07-18

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-04-25

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-01-24

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-10-25

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-07-26

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-04-19

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-01-18

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2006-10-19

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2006-07-19

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2006-04-20

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2006-01-19

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-10-20

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-07-20

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-04-21

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-01-20

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-10-21

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-07-23

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-04-22

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-01-22

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2003-10-16

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2003-07-17

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2003-04-21

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2003-01-23

2003-01-29

2003-02-01

2003-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-10-17

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-07-18

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-04-22

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-01-24

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-10-18

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-07-18

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-04-23

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2001-01-18

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-10-19

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-07-20

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-04-20

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-01-20

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-10-21

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-07-22

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-04-23

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-01-21

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-10-22

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-07-16

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-04-16

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-01-22

1998-01-29

1998-02-02

1998-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-10-24

1997-11-04

1997-11-06

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-07-17

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-04-17

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-01-23

1997-02-04

1997-02-06

1997-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-10-14

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-07-18

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-04-15

1996-04-29

1996-05-01

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

1996-01-25

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1995-09-14

1995-10-30

1995-11-01

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-05-11

1995-08-01

1995-08-03

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-04-18

1995-04-27

1995-05-03

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0038

1995-01-26

1995-01-31

1995-02-06

1995-02-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PII

Investor Resources

Learn more about Polaris Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PII

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Recreational Vehicles

Polaris- (PII)- designs, engineers, and manufactures all terrain vehicles (ATV), snowmobiles, and motorcycles. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

