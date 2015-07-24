This table allows you to know how fast ES’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-19 $0.535 2019-09-19 $0.535 2019-05-22 $0.535 2019-03-04 $0.535 2018-12-17 $0.505 2018-09-20 $0.505 2018-05-23 $0.505 2018-03-05 $0.505 2017-12-15 $0.475 2017-09-18 $0.475 2017-05-26 $0.475 2017-02-28 $0.475 2016-12-14 $0.445 2016-09-15 $0.445 2016-05-26 $0.445 2016-02-29 $0.445 2015-12-10 $0.4175 2015-09-10 $0.4175 2015-05-27 $0.4175 2015-02-26 $0.4175 2014-12-11 $0.3925 2014-09-11 $0.3925 2014-05-28 $0.3925 2014-02-27 $0.3925 2013-12-11 $0.3675 2013-09-12 $0.3675 2013-05-29 $0.3675 2013-02-27 $0.3675 2012-11-28 $0.343 2012-08-29 $0.343 2012-05-30 $0.343 2012-02-28 $0.29375 2011-12-27 $0.275 2011-08-30 $0.275 2011-05-27 $0.275 2011-02-25 $0.275 2010-11-29 $0.25625 2010-09-01 $0.025 2010-08-30 $0.25625 2010-05-27 $0.25625 2010-05-26 $0.025 2010-02-25 $0.25625 2010-02-24 $0.025 2009-11-27 $0.2375 2009-11-24 $0.025 2009-09-02 $0.025 2009-08-28 $0.2375 2009-06-03 $0.025 2009-05-28 $0.2375 2009-02-25 $0.2375 2009-02-25 $0.025 2008-12-01 $0.025 2008-11-26 $0.2125 2008-08-27 $0.2125 2008-08-27 $0.025 2008-05-28 $0.2 2008-05-28 $0.025 2008-02-27 $0.2 2008-02-26 $0.025 2007-11-28 $0.2 2007-08-29 $0.2 2007-05-30 $0.1875 2007-02-27 $0.1875 2006-11-29 $0.1875 2006-08-30 $0.1875 2006-05-30 $0.175 2006-02-27 $0.175 2005-11-29 $0.175 2005-08-30 $0.175 2005-05-27 $0.1625 2005-02-25 $0.1625 2004-11-29 $0.1625 2004-08-30 $0.1625 2004-05-27 $0.15 2004-02-26 $0.15 2003-11-26 $0.15 2003-08-27 $0.15 2003-05-28 $0.1375 2003-02-26 $0.1375 2002-11-26 $0.1375 2002-08-28 $0.1375 2002-05-29 $0.125 2002-02-27 $0.125 2001-11-28 $0.125 2001-08-29 $0.125 2001-05-30 $0.1 2001-02-27 $0.1 2000-11-29 $0.1 2000-08-30 $0.1 2000-05-30 $0.1 2000-02-28 $0.1 1999-11-29 $0.1 1997-02-26 $0.25 1996-11-26 $0.25 1996-08-28 $0.25 1996-05-29 $0.44 1996-02-28 $0.44 1995-11-29 $0.44 1995-08-30 $0.44 1995-05-25 $0.44