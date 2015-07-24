Best Dividend Stocks
Eversource Energy

Stock

ES

Price as of:

$84.59 +0.81 +0.97%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.56%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

61.85%

EPS $3.46

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ES DARS™ Rating

ES

Daily Snapshot

Price

$84.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,670,600

Open Price

$83.98

Day's Range

$83.83 - $85.32

Previous Close

$83.78

52 week low / high

$62.61 - $86.55

Percent off 52 week high

-2.26%

ES

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ES has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ES's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

ES

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ES's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.535

2019-09-19

$0.535

2019-05-22

$0.535

2019-03-04

$0.535

2018-12-17

$0.505

2018-09-20

$0.505

2018-05-23

$0.505

2018-03-05

$0.505

2017-12-15

$0.475

2017-09-18

$0.475

2017-05-26

$0.475

2017-02-28

$0.475

2016-12-14

$0.445

2016-09-15

$0.445

2016-05-26

$0.445

2016-02-29

$0.445

2015-12-10

$0.4175

2015-09-10

$0.4175

2015-05-27

$0.4175

2015-02-26

$0.4175

2014-12-11

$0.3925

2014-09-11

$0.3925

2014-05-28

$0.3925

2014-02-27

$0.3925

2013-12-11

$0.3675

2013-09-12

$0.3675

2013-05-29

$0.3675

2013-02-27

$0.3675

2012-11-28

$0.343

2012-08-29

$0.343

2012-05-30

$0.343

2012-02-28

$0.29375

2011-12-27

$0.275

2011-08-30

$0.275

2011-05-27

$0.275

2011-02-25

$0.275

2010-11-29

$0.25625

2010-09-01

$0.025

2010-08-30

$0.25625

2010-05-27

$0.25625

2010-05-26

$0.025

2010-02-25

$0.25625

2010-02-24

$0.025

2009-11-27

$0.2375

2009-11-24

$0.025

2009-09-02

$0.025

2009-08-28

$0.2375

2009-06-03

$0.025

2009-05-28

$0.2375

2009-02-25

$0.2375

2009-02-25

$0.025

2008-12-01

$0.025

2008-11-26

$0.2125

2008-08-27

$0.2125

2008-08-27

$0.025

2008-05-28

$0.2

2008-05-28

$0.025

2008-02-27

$0.2

2008-02-26

$0.025

2007-11-28

$0.2

2007-08-29

$0.2

2007-05-30

$0.1875

2007-02-27

$0.1875

2006-11-29

$0.1875

2006-08-30

$0.1875

2006-05-30

$0.175

2006-02-27

$0.175

2005-11-29

$0.175

2005-08-30

$0.175

2005-05-27

$0.1625

2005-02-25

$0.1625

2004-11-29

$0.1625

2004-08-30

$0.1625

2004-05-27

$0.15

2004-02-26

$0.15

2003-11-26

$0.15

2003-08-27

$0.15

2003-05-28

$0.1375

2003-02-26

$0.1375

2002-11-26

$0.1375

2002-08-28

$0.1375

2002-05-29

$0.125

2002-02-27

$0.125

2001-11-28

$0.125

2001-08-29

$0.125

2001-05-30

$0.1

2001-02-27

$0.1

2000-11-29

$0.1

2000-08-30

$0.1

2000-05-30

$0.1

2000-02-28

$0.1

1999-11-29

$0.1

1997-02-26

$0.25

1996-11-26

$0.25

1996-08-28

$0.25

1996-05-29

$0.44

1996-02-28

$0.44

1995-11-29

$0.44

1995-08-30

$0.44

1995-05-25

$0.44

ES's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ES

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ES

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ES Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ES

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.33%

5.94%

3years

ES

ES

ES

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ES

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1997

1996

1995

ES

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5350

2019-12-10

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2019-09-09

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2019-05-01

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2019-02-06

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2018-12-04

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2018-09-10

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2018-05-02

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2018-02-07

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-12-05

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-09-06

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-05-03

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-02-02

2017-02-28

2017-03-02

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-12-06

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-09-07

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-05-04

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-02-03

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2015-12-02

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2015-09-01

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2015-04-29

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2015-02-03

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2014-12-03

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2014-05-01

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2014-02-04

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2013-12-03

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2013-09-04

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2013-04-02

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2013-02-05

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3430

2012-11-01

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3430

2012-07-17

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3430

2012-05-02

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2938

2012-02-14

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-10-11

2011-12-27

2011-11-10

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-07-12

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-04-12

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-02-08

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2010-10-12

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-08-25

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2010-07-12

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-05-18

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2010-04-13

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2010-02-16

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2010-02-09

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-11-17

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-10-13

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-08-24

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-07-14

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-05-22

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-04-14

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2009-02-18

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2009-02-10

2009-02-25

2009-03-01

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-11-20

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2008-10-15

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-08-19

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2008-05-13

2008-08-27

2008-09-01

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-05-05

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-04-08

2008-05-28

2008-06-01

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-02-21

2008-02-26

2008-02-28

2008-03-13

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-02-12

2008-02-27

2008-03-01

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-11-13

2007-11-28

2007-12-01

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-05-08

2007-08-29

2007-09-01

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2007-04-11

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2007-02-14

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2006-11-13

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2006-05-09

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-04-11

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-10-11

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-05-10

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2005-04-12

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2005-01-31

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2004-10-12

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2004-05-11

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-04-14

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-01-12

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-10-14

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-05-13

2003-08-27

2003-09-01

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2003-04-08

2003-05-28

2003-06-01

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2003-01-14

2003-02-26

2003-03-01

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2002-10-08

2002-11-26

2002-12-01

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2002-05-14

2002-08-28

2002-09-01

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-04-09

2002-05-29

2002-06-01

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-01-08

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-10-09

2001-11-28

2001-12-01

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2001-07-11

2001-08-29

2001-09-01

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-04-10

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-01-09

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-10-11

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-07-11

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-04-12

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-01-11

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-09-14

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-01-29

1997-02-26

1997-03-01

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-10-23

1996-11-26

1996-12-01

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-07-23

1996-08-28

1996-09-01

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1996-04-24

1996-05-29

1996-06-01

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1996-01-29

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1995-10-24

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1995-08-01

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

1995-05-02

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

ES

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

