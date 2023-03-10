Home
Trending ETFs
Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - Ordinary Shares - Class A (Subordinate Share)

Stock (NYSE)
BIPC
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$42.89 -0.64 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.53
Yield (Fwd)
3.57%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
3.5 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Mar
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Utilities Avg Yield
4.86%
8 best utility dividend stocks
Market Cap
$4.814 B
Day’s Range
$42.16 - $43.52
Volume
263,600
52 Wk Low/High
$37.54 - $53.64
Percent off 52 Wk High
-20.04%
FY1 PE
17.73x
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / 9.07%

BIPC's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
6.3%
Increase
Next Amount
$0.3825
Next Pay Date
Mar 31, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.3600
Last Pay Date
Dec 30, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Feb 27, 2023

Ratings - BIPC

Dividend Safety

A

-18% from 52-week high. Outlook stable.

Yield Attractiveness

A

3.47% forward dividend yield. Top 30%.

Returns Risk

A

3.2% short interest. Low controversy.

Returns Potential

B

6% price target upside from sell-side analysts. Middle 20%.

Quant Recommendation - BIPC

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

BIPC Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-03-31
 2025-01-31 2025-02-25 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2024e - -
2024-12-30
 2024-11-01 2024-11-29 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2024-09-27
 2024-08-02 2024-08-30 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2024-06-28
 2024-05-03 2024-05-30 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2024-03-29
 2024-02-02 2024-02-23 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2023e - -
2023-12-29
 2023-11-03 2023-11-29 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2023-09-29
 2023-08-03 2023-08-30 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2023-06-30
 2023-05-03 2023-05-30 $0.2550 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.58%
2023-03-31
 2023-02-01 2023-02-27 $0.3825 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.87%

BIPC Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$1.62

19.12%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023e

$1.15

-29.17%

5.76%

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024e

$1.02

-11.11%

-9.14%

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for BIPC

Dividend capture strategy is based on BIPC’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy BIPC shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Jun 29, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Jun 30, 2023

Step 2: SEll BIPC shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Jul 04, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

3.5 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.83%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for March.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Utility Networks

No company description available.

BIPC Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
