Corning Inc.

Stock

GLW

Price as of:

$28.31 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Communication Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Communication Equipment /

Corning Inc. (GLW)

GLW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.83%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

45.91%

EPS $1.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get GLW DARS™ Rating

GLW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,596,048

Open Price

$28.23

Day's Range

$28.15 - $28.42

Previous Close

$28.31

52 week low / high

$26.75 - $35.34

Percent off 52 week high

-19.89%

GLW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GLW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GLW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GLW's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.2

2019-08-29

$0.2

2019-05-30

$0.2

2019-02-27

$0.2

2018-11-15

$0.18

2018-08-30

$0.18

2018-05-30

$0.18

2018-02-27

$0.18

2017-11-15

$0.155

2017-08-29

$0.155

2017-05-26

$0.155

2017-02-24

$0.155

2016-11-15

$0.135

2016-08-29

$0.135

2016-05-26

$0.135

2016-02-23

$0.135

2015-11-10

$0.12

2015-08-27

$0.12

2015-05-27

$0.12

2015-02-25

$0.12

2014-11-12

$0.1

2014-08-27

$0.1

2014-05-28

$0.1

2014-02-26

$0.1

2013-11-13

$0.1

2013-08-28

$0.1

2013-05-29

$0.1

2013-02-26

$0.09

2012-11-14

$0.09

2012-08-29

$0.075

2012-05-29

$0.075

2012-02-27

$0.075

2011-11-14

$0.075

2011-08-29

$0.05

2011-05-26

$0.05

2011-02-24

$0.05

2010-11-15

$0.05

2010-08-26

$0.05

2010-05-26

$0.05

2010-02-24

$0.05

2009-11-12

$0.05

2009-08-27

$0.05

2009-05-28

$0.05

2009-02-26

$0.05

2008-11-13

$0.05

2008-08-27

$0.05

2008-05-29

$0.05

2008-02-28

$0.05

2007-11-13

$0.05

2007-08-27

$0.05

2001-05-31

$0.06

2001-03-01

$0.06

2000-12-14

$0.06

2000-08-31

$0.06

2000-06-01

$0.06

2000-03-02

$0.06

1999-11-29

$0.06

1999-09-02

$0.06

1999-06-03

$0.06

1999-02-25

$0.06

1998-12-10

$0.06

1998-08-28

$0.06

1998-05-28

$0.06

1998-02-26

$0.06

1997-12-11

$0.06

1997-08-28

$0.06

1997-05-29

$0.06

1997-02-27

$0.06

1996-11-27

$0.06

1996-08-29

$0.06

1996-05-30

$0.06

1996-02-29

$0.06

1995-12-14

$0.06

1995-08-31

$0.06

1995-05-30

$0.06

GLW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GLW

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GLW Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GLW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.00%

11.11%

8years

GLW

News
GLW

Research
GLW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GLW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

GLW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-10-02

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-07-17

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-05-02

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-02-06

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-10-03

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-07-19

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-04-26

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-02-07

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-10-04

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-07-19

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-04-27

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2017-02-01

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-10-05

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-07-20

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-04-28

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2016-02-03

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-10-07

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-07-15

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-04-29

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-12-03

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-01

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-07-16

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-04-29

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-02-05

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-02

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-17

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-24

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-02-06

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-10-03

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-07-18

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-04-26

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-02-01

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-10-05

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-07-20

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-04-26

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-02

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-10-06

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-07-21

2010-08-26

2010-08-30

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-04-29

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-02-03

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-10-07

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-07-15

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-30

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-02-04

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-10-01

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-07-16

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-04-24

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-02-06

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-10-03

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-07-18

2007-08-27

2007-08-29

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-04-27

2001-05-31

2001-06-04

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2001-02-07

2001-03-01

2001-03-05

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-12-06

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-07-21

2000-08-31

2000-09-05

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-04-27

2000-06-01

2000-06-05

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-02-02

2000-03-02

2000-03-06

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-10-06

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-07-23

1999-09-02

1999-09-07

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-04-29

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-02-03

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-12-02

1998-12-10

1998-12-14

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-07-24

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-04-30

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-02-04

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-12-03

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-07-25

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-04-24

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1997-02-05

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-10-02

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-07-17

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-04-25

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-02-07

1996-02-29

1996-03-04

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1995-12-06

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1995-07-19

1995-08-31

1995-09-05

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1995-04-27

1995-05-30

1995-06-05

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

GLW

Investor Resources

Learn more about Corning Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GLW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Communication Equipment

Corning (GLW) is a is a global, technology-based company that focuses on the manufacturing of glass and ceramics. Corning operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. The company was founded in 1851, and is headquartered in Corning, NY. Corning is affected by pricing pressures and new technologies such as OLED and 4K TVs. Corning has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them annually since 2011. Corning pays its dividends quarterly.

