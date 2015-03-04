Best Dividend Stocks
Interpublic Group

Stock

IPG

Price as of:

$22.79 +0.29 +1.29%

Industry

Advertising Agencies

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Services / Advertising Agencies /

Interpublic Group (IPG)

IPG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.18%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.94

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

50.37%

EPS $1.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get IPG DARS™ Rating

IPG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,020,000

Open Price

$22.53

Day's Range

$22.45 - $22.84

Previous Close

$22.5

52 week low / high

$19.56 - $23.98

Percent off 52 week high

-4.96%

IPG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IPG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

IPG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IPG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.235

2019-08-30

$0.235

2019-05-31

$0.235

2019-02-28

$0.235

2018-11-30

$0.21

2018-08-31

$0.21

2018-06-01

$0.21

2018-02-28

$0.21

2017-11-30

$0.18

2017-08-30

$0.18

2017-06-01

$0.18

2017-02-27

$0.18

2016-11-29

$0.15

2016-08-30

$0.15

2016-05-27

$0.15

2016-02-26

$0.15

2015-11-27

$0.12

2015-08-28

$0.12

2015-05-29

$0.12

2015-02-26

$0.12

2014-11-26

$0.095

2014-08-28

$0.095

2014-05-30

$0.095

2014-02-27

$0.095

2013-11-27

$0.075

2013-08-29

$0.075

2013-06-05

$0.075

2013-03-07

$0.075

2012-11-29

$0.06

2012-09-04

$0.06

2012-06-06

$0.06

2012-03-07

$0.06

2011-11-29

$0.06

2011-09-07

$0.06

2011-06-08

$0.06

2011-03-09

$0.06

2002-11-25

$0.095

2002-08-27

$0.095

2002-05-28

$0.095

2002-02-25

$0.095

2001-11-27

$0.095

2001-08-28

$0.095

2001-05-25

$0.095

2001-02-23

$0.095

2000-11-27

$0.095

2000-08-28

$0.095

2000-05-25

$0.095

2000-02-24

$0.085

1999-11-24

$0.085

1999-08-26

$0.085

1999-05-25

$0.085

1999-02-23

$0.075

1998-11-24

$0.075

1998-08-26

$0.075

1998-05-26

$0.075

1998-02-24

$0.065

1997-11-24

$0.065

1997-08-26

$0.065

1997-05-27

$0.065

1997-02-25

$0.056666666666666664

1996-11-25

$0.056666666666666664

1996-08-27

$0.056666666666666664

1996-05-28

$0.056666666666666664

1996-02-26

$0.051666666666666666

1995-11-27

$0.051666666666666666

1995-08-28

$0.051666666666666666

1995-05-23

$0.051666666666666666

IPG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

IPG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IPG

Metric

IPG Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

IPG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.14%

11.90%

6years

IPG

News
IPG

Research
IPG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IPG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

IPG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2350

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2019-05-23

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-05-24

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-02-13

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-10-25

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-07-26

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-05-25

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-02-10

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-11-08

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-07-28

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-05-19

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-11-11

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-08-11

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-05-21

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-02-13

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-11-12

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-07-24

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-05-22

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2014-02-13

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-11-15

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-08-14

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-05-23

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-02-22

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-10-25

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-08-21

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-05-24

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2012-02-24

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-11-16

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-08-17

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-05-26

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-02-24

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-11-01

2002-11-25

2002-11-27

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-07-25

2002-08-27

2002-08-29

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-03-28

2002-05-28

2002-05-30

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-12-18

2002-02-25

2002-02-27

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-10-22

2001-11-27

2001-11-29

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

Unknown

2001-08-28

2001-08-30

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2001-05-14

2001-05-25

2001-05-30

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-12-15

2001-02-23

2001-02-27

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-10-24

2000-11-27

2000-11-29

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-07-27

2000-08-28

2000-08-30

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2000-05-15

2000-05-25

2000-05-30

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-12-16

2000-02-24

2000-02-28

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-10-26

1999-11-24

1999-11-29

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-07-29

1999-08-26

1999-08-30

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-05-17

1999-05-25

1999-05-27

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-12-17

1999-02-23

1999-02-25

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-10-29

1998-11-24

1998-11-27

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-07-30

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-05-18

1998-05-26

1998-05-28

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-12-18

1998-02-24

1998-02-26

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-10-16

1997-11-24

1997-11-26

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-07-17

1997-08-26

1997-08-28

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1997-05-19

1997-05-27

1997-05-29

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1996-12-16

1997-02-25

1997-02-27

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1996-10-21

1996-11-25

1996-11-27

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1996-07-15

1996-08-27

1996-08-29

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

1996-05-20

1996-05-28

1996-05-30

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

1995-12-15

1996-02-26

1996-02-28

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

1995-10-20

1995-11-27

1995-11-29

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

1995-07-13

1995-08-28

1995-08-30

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

1995-05-16

1995-05-23

1995-05-30

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

IPG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Interpublic Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IPG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Advertising Agencies

Interpublic Group (IPG) - this company provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It delivers various services across marketing disciplines and specialties, including advertising, direct marketing, media buying and planning, public relations, events marketing, Internet and search engine marketing, social media marketing, and mobile marketing. The company also offers various diversified services, such as meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. Its global brands include Draftfcb, FutureBrand, GolinHarris International, Initiative, Jack Morton Worldwide, Lowe Worldwide, Magna, McCann Erickson, Momentum, MRM Worldwide, Octagon, R/GA, UM, and Weber Shandwick; and domestic brands comprise Campbell-Ewald, Campbell Mithun, Carmichael Lynch, Hill Holliday, ID Media, Mullen, and The Martin Agency, as well as Deutsch, a Lowe & Partners Company. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

X