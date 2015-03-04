Interpublic Group (IPG) - this company provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It delivers various services across marketing disciplines and specialties, including advertising, direct marketing, media buying and planning, public relations, events marketing, Internet and search engine marketing, social media marketing, and mobile marketing. The company also offers various diversified services, such as meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. Its global brands include Draftfcb, FutureBrand, GolinHarris International, Initiative, Jack Morton Worldwide, Lowe Worldwide, Magna, McCann Erickson, Momentum, MRM Worldwide, Octagon, R/GA, UM, and Weber Shandwick; and domestic brands comprise Campbell-Ewald, Campbell Mithun, Carmichael Lynch, Hill Holliday, ID Media, Mullen, and The Martin Agency, as well as Deutsch, a Lowe & Partners Company. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.