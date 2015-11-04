This table allows you to know how fast BEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-27 $0.515 2019-08-29 $0.515 2019-05-30 $0.515 2019-02-27 $0.515 2018-11-29 $0.49 2018-08-30 $0.49 2018-05-30 $0.49 2018-02-27 $0.49 2017-11-29 $0.4675 2017-08-29 $0.4675 2017-05-26 $0.4675 2017-02-24 $0.4675 2016-11-28 $0.445 2016-08-29 $0.445 2016-05-26 $0.445 2016-02-25 $0.445 2015-11-25 $0.415 2015-08-27 $0.415 2015-05-27 $0.415 2015-02-25 $0.3309 2014-11-25 $0.3875 2014-08-27 $0.3875 2014-05-28 $0.3875 2013-12-27 $0.3625 2013-10-03 $0.3625 2013-06-26 $0.3625 2013-03-26 $0.3625 2012-12-27 $0.345 2012-09-26 $0.345 2012-06-27 $0.345 2012-03-28 $0.345 2011-12-28 $0.3375 2009-12-16 $1.0 2009-06-18 $1.0 2008-12-17 $1.0 2008-06-19 $1.0 2007-12-18 $1.0 2007-06-19 $1.0 2006-12-15 $1.0 2006-06-20 $1.0 2005-12-16 $1.0 2005-06-14 $1.0 2004-12-13 $0.9375 2004-09-13 $0.9375 2004-06-14 $0.9375 2004-03-11 $0.9375 2003-12-11 $0.9375 2003-09-11 $0.9375 2003-06-11 $0.9375 2003-03-12 $0.9375 2002-12-11 $0.9375 2002-09-11 $0.9375 2002-06-12 $0.9375 2002-03-13 $1.05