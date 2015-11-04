Best Dividend Stocks
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP Partnership Units (Bermuda)

Stock

BEP

Price as of:

$45.88 -0.55 -1.18%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP Partnership Units (Bermuda) (BEP)

BEP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.44%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.06

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

1133.94%

EPS $0.18

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BEP DARS™ Rating

BEP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

141,981

Open Price

$46.38

Day's Range

$45.79 - $46.39

Previous Close

$46.43

52 week low / high

$24.51 - $48.72

Percent off 52 week high

-5.83%

BEP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BEP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BEP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.515

2019-08-29

$0.515

2019-05-30

$0.515

2019-02-27

$0.515

2018-11-29

$0.49

2018-08-30

$0.49

2018-05-30

$0.49

2018-02-27

$0.49

2017-11-29

$0.4675

2017-08-29

$0.4675

2017-05-26

$0.4675

2017-02-24

$0.4675

2016-11-28

$0.445

2016-08-29

$0.445

2016-05-26

$0.445

2016-02-25

$0.445

2015-11-25

$0.415

2015-08-27

$0.415

2015-05-27

$0.415

2015-02-25

$0.3309

2014-11-25

$0.3875

2014-08-27

$0.3875

2014-05-28

$0.3875

2013-12-27

$0.3625

2013-10-03

$0.3625

2013-06-26

$0.3625

2013-03-26

$0.3625

2012-12-27

$0.345

2012-09-26

$0.345

2012-06-27

$0.345

2012-03-28

$0.345

2011-12-28

$0.3375

2009-12-16

$1.0

2009-06-18

$1.0

2008-12-17

$1.0

2008-06-19

$1.0

2007-12-18

$1.0

2007-06-19

$1.0

2006-12-15

$1.0

2006-06-20

$1.0

2005-12-16

$1.0

2005-06-14

$1.0

2004-12-13

$0.9375

2004-09-13

$0.9375

2004-06-14

$0.9375

2004-03-11

$0.9375

2003-12-11

$0.9375

2003-09-11

$0.9375

2003-06-11

$0.9375

2003-03-12

$0.9375

2002-12-11

$0.9375

2002-09-11

$0.9375

2002-06-12

$0.9375

2002-03-13

$1.05

BEP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BEP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BEP

Metric

BEP Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BEP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.99%

5.10%

5years

BEP

BEP

BEP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BEP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

BEP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5150

2019-11-08

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2019-07-30

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2019-05-01

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2019-02-08

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2018-10-30

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2018-08-02

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2018-05-04

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2018-02-06

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2017-10-30

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2017-08-03

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2017-05-02

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4675

2017-02-02

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-11-02

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-08-04

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-05-05

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2016-02-03

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2015-11-02

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2015-08-06

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2015-05-05

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3309

2015-02-06

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2014-11-04

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2014-08-06

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2014-05-02

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-11-05

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-08-08

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-05-08

2013-06-26

2013-06-30

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2013-01-18

2013-03-26

2013-03-31

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2012-11-08

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2012-08-07

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2012-05-07

2012-06-27

2012-06-30

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2012-02-13

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3375

2011-12-19

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2009-12-08

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2009-06-10

2009-06-18

2009-06-22

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2008-12-08

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2008-06-11

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2007-12-10

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2007-06-11

2007-06-19

2007-06-21

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2006-12-08

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2006-06-12

2006-06-20

2006-06-22

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2005-12-12

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0000

2005-06-07

2005-06-14

2005-06-16

2005-06-27

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9375

Unknown

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9375

Unknown

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

Unknown

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-18

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

BEP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P (BEP) operates renewable power generating assets in The U.S, Canada and Brazil. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

