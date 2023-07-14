Home
Shelton Capital Management S&P Smallcap Index Fund

mutual fund
SMLKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.53 -0.18 -0.87%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (SMCIX) Primary Retirement (SMLKX)
Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$59.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

SMLKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton Capital Management S&P Smallcap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rogers

Fund Description

The S&P SmallCap Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of publicly traded common stocks of small-sized companies, as represented by the S&P SmallCap 600 Index The S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes common stocks of 600 small U.S. companies from a broad range of industries. Standard & Poor’s, which maintains the index, makes all determinations regarding the inclusion of stocks in the index. Each stock is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Fund is passively managed. It invests primarily in the stocks that make up the S&P SmallCap 600 Index so that the weighting of each stock in the portfolio approximates the index. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund “Shelton”, seeks to maintain a return correlation of at least 0.95 to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (a return correlation of 1.00 is perfect). Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the underlying stocks. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of companies representing approximately 2.5% of the total market index as measured by the S&P Composite 1500. As of November 30, 2021, companies included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index range from $225.4 million to $8.5 billion in market capitalization. The median market capitalization of the stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index is approximately $1.6 billion. The Fund may invest in futures contracts. The Fund generally maintains some short-term securities and cash equivalents in the portfolio to meet redemptions and needs for liquidity. Shelton will typically buy futures contracts so that the market value of the futures replicates the difference between the net assets of the fund and the equity holdings. This helps minimize the tracking error of the Fund.

The Fund invests in relatively smaller companies from many sectors. In doing so, the Fund is not as sensitive to the movements of a single company’s stock or a single economic sector. However, during periods where investment alternatives such as LargeCap stocks, SmallCap stocks, bonds and money market instruments outperform SmallCap stocks, we expect the performance of the Fund to underperform other mutual funds that invest in these alternatives. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index is a capitalization-weighted index, meaning companies are weighted based on their size. Thus, poor performance of the largest companies could result in negative performance of the index and the Fund.

Read More

SMLKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -14.5% 140.9% 73.85%
1 Yr 0.1% -34.7% 196.6% 83.08%
3 Yr 5.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 55.63%
5 Yr -3.5%* -23.8% 9.2% 55.84%
10 Yr 0.4%* -11.7% 15.3% 47.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -59.3% 118.2% 76.87%
2021 7.3% -17.3% 18.6% 28.89%
2020 1.8% -21.2% 28.2% 77.76%
2019 3.1% -17.9% 8.4% 90.09%
2018 -3.5% -20.0% 0.2% 24.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -17.6% 140.9% 69.10%
1 Yr 0.1% -34.7% 196.6% 75.80%
3 Yr 5.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 54.83%
5 Yr -3.5%* -23.8% 10.7% 63.47%
10 Yr 0.4%* -9.1% 15.3% 76.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.3% -59.3% 118.2% 76.87%
2021 7.3% -17.3% 18.6% 28.89%
2020 1.8% -21.2% 28.2% 77.76%
2019 3.1% -17.9% 8.4% 90.09%
2018 -3.5% -19.9% 0.2% 44.80%

NAV & Total Return History

SMLKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMLKX Category Low Category High SMLKX % Rank
Net Assets 59.3 M 1.48 M 120 B 86.39%
Number of Holdings 604 2 2519 19.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.85 M 213 K 4.6 B 96.13%
Weighting of Top 10 6.03% 2.8% 101.7% 88.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GameStop Corp Class A 1.10%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 0.94%
  3. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.92%
  4. Lithia Motors Inc Class A 0.82%
  5. Macy's Inc 0.75%
  6. Capri Holdings Ltd 0.73%
  7. Emergent BioSolutions Inc 0.73%
  8. Southwestern Energy Co 0.72%
  9. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 0.67%
  10. Sunrun Inc 0.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLKX % Rank
Stocks 		99.01% 25.32% 100.32% 31.31%
Cash 		0.99% -79.10% 74.68% 67.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 16.16%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 17.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 14.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 15.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLKX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.00% 0.00% 35.52% 27.89%
Industrials 		16.21% 2.46% 37.42% 55.78%
Technology 		12.56% 0.00% 54.70% 73.30%
Healthcare 		11.63% 0.00% 26.53% 62.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.48% 0.99% 47.79% 46.77%
Real Estate 		10.25% 0.00% 29.43% 10.54%
Energy 		5.67% 0.00% 37.72% 59.52%
Basic Materials 		5.57% 0.00% 18.66% 35.71%
Consumer Defense 		4.76% 0.00% 18.87% 33.84%
Communication Services 		2.86% 0.00% 14.85% 45.41%
Utilities 		2.01% 0.00% 18.58% 63.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLKX % Rank
US 		97.75% 24.89% 100.00% 24.07%
Non US 		1.26% 0.00% 36.31% 62.46%

SMLKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 13.16% 29.69%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 22.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.05%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.45% 46.70%

Sales Fees

SMLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 1.00% 314.00% 7.28%

SMLKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMLKX Category Low Category High SMLKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 38.20% 24.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMLKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMLKX Category Low Category High SMLKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -2.40% 2.49% 53.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMLKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMLKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.

Anthony Jacoby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Anthony Jacoby, CFA, has been a portfolio manager for the S&P 500 Index Fund, S&P MidCap Index Fund, S&P SmallCap Index Fund and Nasdaq-100 Index Fund since January 1, 2022. Mr. Jacoby joined Shelton in 2017 and previously worked at Brown Brothers Harriman since 2013. Mr. Jacoby graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2008 with a B.A in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

