Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Shelton Capital Management Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

mutual fund
NDXKX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.3 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (NASDX) Primary Retirement (NDXKX)
NDXKX (Mutual Fund)

Shelton Capital Management Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.3 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (NASDX) Primary Retirement (NDXKX)
NDXKX (Mutual Fund)

Shelton Capital Management Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.3 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (NASDX) Primary Retirement (NDXKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Shelton Capital Management Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

NDXKX | Fund

$32.30

$1.02 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

42.3%

1 yr return

26.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.7%

Net Assets

$1.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Shelton Capital Management Nasdaq-100 Index Fund

NDXKX | Fund

$32.30

$1.02 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.13%

NDXKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 42.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton Capital Management Nasdaq-100 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rogers

Fund Description

The Nasdaq-100 Index® includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. Nasdaq, which maintains the Index, makes all determinations regarding the inclusion of stocks in the Index. Each stock is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Fund is passively managed. It invests primarily in the stocks comprising the Index so that the weighting of each stock in the portfolio approximates the Index. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, seeks to maintain a return correlation of at least 0.95 to the Nasdaq 100 Index® (a return correlation of 1.00 is perfect). Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks comprising the Index. The Fund may invest in securities issued by other investment companies if those companies invest in securities consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies. Companies included in The Nasdaq-100 Index range from $15 billion to $2,413 billion in market capitalization as of November 30, 2021. The majority of portfolio transactions in the Fund (other than those made in response to shareholder activity) will be made to adjust the Fund’s portfolio to track the Index or to reflect occasional changes in the Index’s composition. The Fund may invest in futures contracts, which are a type of derivative. The Fund generally maintains some short-term securities and cash equivalents in the portfolio to meet redemptions and needs for liquidity. Shelton will typically buy futures contracts so that the market value of the futures replicates the difference between the net assets of the fund and the equity holdings. This helps minimize the tracking error of the Fund.

The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalizations or index weightings of one or more stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index®. This means that the Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Nasdaq-100 Index®. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

Read More

NDXKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.3% -41.7% 64.0% 3.20%
1 Yr 26.1% -46.2% 77.9% 11.89%
3 Yr 11.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 5.04%
5 Yr 12.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 3.02%
10 Yr 15.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 1.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.9% 81.6% 54.21%
2021 11.2% -31.0% 26.7% 8.09%
2020 13.5% -13.0% 34.8% 10.97%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 28.99%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 2.0% 13.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.3% -41.7% 64.0% 2.79%
1 Yr 26.1% -46.2% 77.9% 10.49%
3 Yr 11.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 6.06%
5 Yr 13.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 4.02%
10 Yr 15.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 1.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.9% 81.6% 54.30%
2021 11.2% -31.0% 26.7% 8.09%
2020 13.5% -13.0% 34.8% 10.97%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 29.18%
2018 -0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 22.95%

NAV & Total Return History

NDXKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NDXKX Category Low Category High NDXKX % Rank
Net Assets 1.02 B 189 K 222 B 53.59%
Number of Holdings 107 2 3509 22.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 641 M -1.37 M 104 B 49.84%
Weighting of Top 10 53.22% 11.4% 116.5% 20.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.40%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.22%
  4. Tesla Inc 4.85%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.18%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.84%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.64%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.35%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.81%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NDXKX % Rank
Stocks 		99.04% 50.26% 104.50% 39.75%
Cash 		0.96% -10.83% 49.73% 56.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 74.18%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 74.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 73.77%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 72.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NDXKX % Rank
Technology 		48.30% 0.00% 65.70% 5.90%
Communication Services 		17.03% 0.00% 66.40% 8.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.00% 0.00% 62.57% 39.51%
Healthcare 		6.15% 0.00% 39.76% 96.56%
Consumer Defense 		5.48% 0.00% 25.50% 23.52%
Industrials 		3.93% 0.00% 30.65% 73.93%
Utilities 		1.11% 0.00% 16.07% 17.38%
Financial Services 		0.98% 0.00% 43.06% 97.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 91.64%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 88.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 91.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NDXKX % Rank
US 		96.84% 34.69% 100.00% 33.52%
Non US 		2.20% 0.00% 54.22% 59.51%

NDXKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NDXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 20.29% 35.73%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 5.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.87%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 52.32%

Sales Fees

NDXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NDXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NDXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 316.74% 3.99%

NDXKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NDXKX Category Low Category High NDXKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 76.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NDXKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NDXKX Category Low Category High NDXKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -6.13% 1.75% 44.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NDXKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NDXKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.

Anthony Jacoby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Anthony Jacoby, CFA, has been a portfolio manager for the S&P 500 Index Fund, S&P MidCap Index Fund, S&P SmallCap Index Fund and Nasdaq-100 Index Fund since January 1, 2022. Mr. Jacoby joined Shelton in 2017 and previously worked at Brown Brothers Harriman since 2013. Mr. Jacoby graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2008 with a B.A in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×